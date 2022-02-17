Ecostani | 2024: Will an Opposition alliance without the Congress succeed?

Moreover, many regional parties don’t have a presence in important Hindi heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand, which the BJP swept in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls under the leadership of Modi. These states send about 100 Members of Parliament (MPs) to the Lok Sabha. So, having an Opposition alliance that can contest only 400-odd Lok Sabha seats cannot really take on the BJP. Having a national Opposition alliance without the Congress will help the ruling party more than the Opposition. However, there would be more clarity on the Opposition alliance after results for elections to five states are announced on March 10. Except for UP, the Congress is the main party in fray in other states.

Despite these efforts for an Opposition alliance, it is clear to senior leaders such as Sharad Pawar that the Congress is essential for a national alliance of Opposition parties as it would be a binding force. Smaller parties work on their regional agendas and may not be able to cobble common ground on several issues of national importance. The Congress could help regional parties script a national agenda for development as it did for the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. Pawar knows well that an Opposition alliance without the Congress will help the BJP in building a narrative that the Opposition is divided and there is no alternative to it.

Among all these leaders, Banerjee has made her national ambitions clear by first contesting assembly polls in Goa and then declaring that the TMC will contest the next assembly polls in Punjab. She has also said that her party will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from several states including Uttar Pradesh. The TMC is already eyeing assembly elections in Northeastern states of Tripura and Meghalaya, where the party has got some traction in the recent past. Former chief minister and Congress leader, Mukul Sangama, with 11 Congress Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) joined the TMC. The West Bengal party came third at several places in the Tripura local body polls. With the TMC spreading its wings to several states, Banerjee wants to take over the Congress's role of an anchor for a national alliance.

All the non-Congress chief ministers of Opposition-ruled states agree to take on the Centre over the issue of misuse of the office of governor and the snatching away state powers either through guidelines or new laws. Banerjee’s party, the Trinamool Congress, has already sought the removal of West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar from President Ramnath Kovind. Stalin has expressed his displeasure over state governor RN Ravi’s returning a bill to exempt the state from National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for admission in medical colleges. Thackeray is having a feud with state governor BS Koshyari. All Opposition-ruled states opposed the Centre’s proposal to do away with the state’s consent for appointing All India Services officials from the state to central deputation. This gives the Centre overriding powers to transfer IAS and IPS officers, without state approval.

On the other hand, Banerjee has been most vocal for an Opposition alliance, stating that no regional outfit shares cordial relations with Congress and that it can “go its own way”. On Sunday, Banerjee approached Stalin and Rao to set up a meeting of opposition chief ministers. They agreed. Banerjee said that together, the regional parties can protect the federal structure, which, in the past, the Congress had tried to destabilise. Banerjee proposed the idea to NCP chief, Sharad Pawar, who was non-committal to it.

Tejashwi Yadav is not keen to continue the alliance with the Congress in Bihar. Stalin has not indicated the future of his party’s alliance with the Congress in Tamil Nadu. The Congress was among the first parties to nominate a leader for Stalin’s All India Federation for Social Justice, a conglomeration of 37 Opposition parties, Stalin has floated, against bigotry and religious hegemony. Thackeray cannot afford to lose the Congress, a key ally in his Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra. Thackeray heads a coalition government with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) as partners.

To build the Opposition alliance, Rao met Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK chief, MK Stalin, Kerala chief minister and Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI-M leader Pinayari Vijayan, and the RJD’s Tejaswhi Yadav in the past 45 days. On February 20, he will be meeting Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray and subsequently former prime minister and Janata Dal (secular) patron, HD Deve Gowda.

Three years down the line, Rao’s enemy has changed. He now considers the BJP as a bigger challenger to his rule in Telangana. And, therefore, has gone all guns blazing against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi since his party, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), lost the Huzurabad bypoll to the BJP in November 2021. The BJP was also able to open its account in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections for the first time and appears to have replaced the Congress as the main Opposition party in the state.

The talk of a national Opposition alliance as an alternative to the Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been in the works for a while. Before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rao tried to foster such an alliance but began to have cold feet after the regional parties weren't forthcoming with the initiative. His attempt was seen by regional parties to alienate the Congress before the 2019 assembly elections in Telangana. At that time, the Congress was “enemy number 1” for KCR, as Rao is popularly called.

An experiment to have a national alliance of Opposition parties without the Congress is being floated again. The architect of the proposal is West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, and her Telangana counterpart, K Chandrashekar Rao. They are looking at Congress allies, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), for support, apart from other regional parties. After the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, they would like the Samajwadi Party (SP) to join the alliance.

An experiment to have a national alliance of Opposition parties without the Congress is being floated again. The architect of the proposal is West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, and her Telangana counterpart, K Chandrashekar Rao. They are looking at Congress allies, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), for support, apart from other regional parties. After the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, they would like the Samajwadi Party (SP) to join the alliance.

The talk of a national Opposition alliance as an alternative to the Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been in the works for a while. Before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rao tried to foster such an alliance but began to have cold feet after the regional parties weren't forthcoming with the initiative. His attempt was seen by regional parties to alienate the Congress before the 2019 assembly elections in Telangana. At that time, the Congress was “enemy number 1” for KCR, as Rao is popularly called.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Three years down the line, Rao’s enemy has changed. He now considers the BJP as a bigger challenger to his rule in Telangana. And, therefore, has gone all guns blazing against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi since his party, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), lost the Huzurabad bypoll to the BJP in November 2021. The BJP was also able to open its account in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections for the first time and appears to have replaced the Congress as the main Opposition party in the state.

To build the Opposition alliance, Rao met Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK chief, MK Stalin, Kerala chief minister and Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI-M leader Pinayari Vijayan, and the RJD’s Tejaswhi Yadav in the past 45 days. On February 20, he will be meeting Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray and subsequently former prime minister and Janata Dal (secular) patron, HD Deve Gowda.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tejashwi Yadav is not keen to continue the alliance with the Congress in Bihar. Stalin has not indicated the future of his party’s alliance with the Congress in Tamil Nadu. The Congress was among the first parties to nominate a leader for Stalin’s All India Federation for Social Justice, a conglomeration of 37 Opposition parties, Stalin has floated, against bigotry and religious hegemony. Thackeray cannot afford to lose the Congress, a key ally in his Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra. Thackeray heads a coalition government with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) as partners.

On the other hand, Banerjee has been most vocal for an Opposition alliance, stating that no regional outfit shares cordial relations with Congress and that it can “go its own way”. On Sunday, Banerjee approached Stalin and Rao to set up a meeting of opposition chief ministers. They agreed. Banerjee said that together, the regional parties can protect the federal structure, which, in the past, the Congress had tried to destabilise. Banerjee proposed the idea to NCP chief, Sharad Pawar, who was non-committal to it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All the non-Congress chief ministers of Opposition-ruled states agree to take on the Centre over the issue of misuse of the office of governor and the snatching away state powers either through guidelines or new laws. Banerjee’s party, the Trinamool Congress, has already sought the removal of West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar from President Ramnath Kovind. Stalin has expressed his displeasure over state governor RN Ravi’s returning a bill to exempt the state from National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for admission in medical colleges. Thackeray is having a feud with state governor BS Koshyari. All Opposition-ruled states opposed the Centre’s proposal to do away with the state’s consent for appointing All India Services officials from the state to central deputation. This gives the Centre overriding powers to transfer IAS and IPS officers, without state approval.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among all these leaders, Banerjee has made her national ambitions clear by first contesting assembly polls in Goa and then declaring that the TMC will contest the next assembly polls in Punjab. She has also said that her party will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from several states including Uttar Pradesh. The TMC is already eyeing assembly elections in Northeastern states of Tripura and Meghalaya, where the party has got some traction in the recent past. Former chief minister and Congress leader, Mukul Sangama, with 11 Congress Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) joined the TMC. The West Bengal party came third at several places in the Tripura local body polls. With the TMC spreading its wings to several states, Banerjee wants to take over the Congress's role of an anchor for a national alliance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite these efforts for an Opposition alliance, it is clear to senior leaders such as Sharad Pawar that the Congress is essential for a national alliance of Opposition parties as it would be a binding force. Smaller parties work on their regional agendas and may not be able to cobble common ground on several issues of national importance. The Congress could help regional parties script a national agenda for development as it did for the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. Pawar knows well that an Opposition alliance without the Congress will help the BJP in building a narrative that the Opposition is divided and there is no alternative to it.

Moreover, many regional parties don’t have a presence in important Hindi heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand, which the BJP swept in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls under the leadership of Modi. These states send about 100 Members of Parliament (MPs) to the Lok Sabha. So, having an Opposition alliance that can contest only 400-odd Lok Sabha seats cannot really take on the BJP. Having a national Opposition alliance without the Congress will help the ruling party more than the Opposition. However, there would be more clarity on the Opposition alliance after results for elections to five states are announced on March 10. Except for UP, the Congress is the main party in fray in other states.