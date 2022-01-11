Ecostani | Hindutva and Mandal politics: The core of UP elections

The BJP’s vote share in all state elections since its thumping victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls has shrunk. Amid all this, it would be interesting to see whether the BJP would synergise Hindutva and Mandal again to retain power or it would back to two extreme spectrums of UP politics — Hindutva versus Mandal.

This time, the SP and the Congress are fighting separately. The 2022 election could be different as the BJP is facing anti-incumbency and a four-cornered contest is expected in most of the 403 assembly seats, which makes predicting the election difficult.

The 2017 election was an anomaly. Akhilesh was facing strong anti-incumbency and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was at the peak of his popularity. The BJP winning brute majority by getting about 40% of the vote share just four months after implementing demonetisation demonstrated just how popular the prime minister was at the time. The SP, which contested the polls in alliance with Congress, got 21% of the votes and bagged just 47 seats, its lowest since inception in 1992.

The poll results of the past two decades, barring 2017, have shown that the party which gets 30% of the vote share can come to power. In 2007 and 2012, BSP supremo Mayawati and Akhilesh formed the government, respectively, with roughly 30% of the vote share. In 2007, the BSP successfully engineered the bringing together of upper castes and Dalits to keep Yadav-dominated SP out. In 2012, non-Jatav backwards helped Akhilesh to become chief minister for the first time. These two elections show that just a 10% of a vote swing is enough for a party to claim power.

In this Mandal versus Kamandal politics, a lot will also depend on the BSP and the Congress. Political experts believe that the resurgent Congress can impact the BJP’s vote bank by attracting a section of upper caste and urban voters. For the BSP, the challenge is to retain hold over the Jatav-Dalit vote bank, which accounts for about 11% of the state’s population.

Notwithstanding the BJP claims, there is no denying that the so-called discontent of the non-Yadav OBCs had been a constant talking point throughout the Yogi rule.

The BJP leaders, however, claim the SP’s alliance with caste-based parties appears strong only on paper as in reality the saffron party has reached out to all communities in the past five years. The BJP has formed committees to reach out to Dalit and OBC voters in each of 403 assembly constituencies as it believes that they can slip away from its fold in these elections. Leaders also say that discontent, if any, among non-Yadav OBCs, would be overcome by brand Narendra Modi and Adityanath through their outreach programmes during the two-month-long election period.

Five years down the line, the BJP is trying to hold Kamandal and Mandal together again, but this time, the ruling party does not have a strong strategic alliance of the caste-based political parties. Om Prakash Rajbhar, a prominent backward caste leader from eastern UP, who contested the 2017 assembly polls in an alliance with the BJP, is now with the SP. Mahan Dal of Keshav Dev Maurya, having influence among several backward castes in eastern and western UP, is also an ally of the SP. The SP also has a prominent Jat-based party, the Rashtriya Lok Dal, with influence in western UP, under its fold. The SP has backward stalwarts of BSP, Achal Rajbhar and Lalji Verma, peddling the cycle. On Tuesday, Swami Prasad Maurya, who joined BJP from BSP before 2017 polls, resigned from the UP Cabinet and joined SP. On paper, the SP’s caste alliances appear more formidable than that of the BJP.

The BJP had earned rich political dividends through this synthesis in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls and 2017 assembly polls. In the 2017 assembly elections, in which the BJP got about 40% of the total votes, it was able to break the SP hold over non-Yadav OBCs through a strategic alliance with caste-based political parties.

Irrespective of what the political pundits in UP may like people to believe, Hindutva versus caste identity politics (read: Mandalisation) is a reality. Commonly referred to as a "Kamandal versus Mandal" narrative, the two have been at the opposite ends of the political narrative. However, the BJP has, since 2014, tried to synthesise the two through provocative Hindutva coupled with welfare schemes for the other backward classes.

Many believe that Kalyan Singh was foisted as chief minister by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to counter rising Mandal sentiments as he was a staunch Hindutva activist and represented the backward Lodhi community. Twenty-five years later, the BJP came to power again with an absolute majority. This time, the party opted for firebrand upper caste Kshatriya, Yogi Adityanath, with Keshav Prasad Maurya, a Dalit leader, settling as Yogi’s deputy.

The leader behind the rise of BJP in UP was Hindutva icon and Lodhi OBC leader, Kalyan Singh. He led the first BJP majority government in the state in 1991 and brought synergy between Mandal and Kamandal in UP with limited success. After the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992, his government was dismissed and President’s rule was imposed.

In reaction to Mandalisation, Hindutva or Kamandal politics came into play. This saw a major upper caste reaction, with many flocking to the BJP, which had, by then, emerged as a symbol of Hindutva.

The 1990s saw Mulayam Singh Yadav, founder of SP and Akhilesh’s father, and Kanshi Ram of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) having dominant influence among Dalit voters coming together in the most significant social churning in the state, wiping out a predominantly upper-caste Congress with sizeable support from Muslims.

UP has seen the dominance of upper castes till the 1980s with most of its chief ministers being from dominant Brahmin or Rajput castes. It was in the late 1980s when political upheaval began with the formation of Janata Dal, a loose conglomeration of so-called socialist leaders having their own political aspirations, under the weak leadership of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s friend-turned-foe, Vishwanath Pratap Singh. It was VP Singh's government at the Centre that accepted the Mandal Commission recommendation leading to what's called the "Mandalisation of the India electoral politics".

He has even promised a caste census by the state government if the SP comes to power, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government has rejected the possibility of a caste census. The SP became a force to reckon with in UP after the implementation of the Mandal Commission recommendation of granting 27% reservation to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in 1990.

SP chief and former chief minister, Akhilesh Yadav, is firmly banking on identity politics — caste — at the core of his party's attempt to catapult back to power. Akhilesh has been demanding a national caste census by stating that it is necessary to provide deprived sections with an “equal opportunity” through more reservations in jobs and admissions.

