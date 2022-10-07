Ernaux: An emblematic figure of feminist thought

Annie Ernaux is the first French woman writer to be awarded the Nobel Prize for literature, thus celebrating the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory. This tireless Left- leaning octogenarian — who has written over 20 books since 1974 — wields her pen like a knife to rip through the veils of imagination.

Born in a working-class family in Lillebonne, Normandy in 1940, Annie Ernaux, née Duschene, excelled in her studies under her grocer mother’s watchful eyes. Education was the best vector of social mobility but as a first-generation learner, Ernaux had to deal with the derision of classmates from more well to do backgrounds and the scorn of her own milieu for aspiring to rise above her own station in life. Ernaux deprecatingly called herself a class defector and her deceptively simple narrations speak eloquently to the Indian first-generation learner.

In France as in India, academic brilliance and hard work facilitate social ascension but also strain the warp and weft of family relationships. New words for the same reality (food v/s meals) changes in cultural codes adhered to, a discomfiting feeling of judging and being judged constantly gnaw at first-generation learners. They struggle to move out of narrow restrictive worlds, yet nurture a sense of having betrayed those who made this transition possible. The world Ernaux left behind when she moved out of the small town grocery store (where you could also buy yourself a cup of coffee) owned by her parents and into the world of university-educated intellectuals opened up an abyss separating her from them forever.

“Social advancement is a form of exile. You leave a whole world behind you, say goodbye to yourself in a way. It’s hard,” she admits. But her mother’s contempt for household chores and conviction about the need for a woman to have her own financial independence played a key role in her life as a feminist achiever.

At 18, she discovered The Second Sex by Simone de Beauvoir. Pierre Bourdieu’s 1979 book Distinction about cultural capital and differences in the social milieu impacted her greatly. Ernaux went on to teach at a secondary school in Annecy, Haute-Savoie and then moved to the National Centre for Distance Education in France where, upon retirement, she devoted herself entirely to creative writing. She was briefly married to Philippe Ernaux and has two sons from this marriage.

Her first book Cleaned Out tells the story of the illegal abortion she underwent in 1964 and her latest book, Le Jeune Homme (2022) is a mnemonic excavation of her affair with a man 30 years younger. Ernaux’s writings are a perfect illustration of the genre of autofiction where autobiography meets sociology and history. She tells her own life story but inscribed in the context of the story of France of the period. When the first person singular narrative melts into the third person to finally emerge as the first person plural is difficult to tell. Her life, her memories and her experiences are deeply personal, yet transmute into the universal with quiet distant dignity. “I shall carry out an ethnological study of myself,” she wrote in her 1997 memoir Shame.

No subject is taboo for this truth teller. A Man’s Place tells the story of her complicated relationship with her father who feels betrayed when she moves out of her working-class background, first through education and then, marriage. Her sixth novel, Simple Passion (1992) broke new boundaries and described her passionate midlife affair with a Russian diplomat. The story of pulsating female sexual desire offended many, but 200,000 copies were sold in a year. Flaubert’s Madame Bovary was a literary jewel because a man told the story of an adulterous woman but when a woman gave voice to her own needs, she was decried as shameless and indecent. A French magazine even conferred the epithet “Madame Ovary” upon her.

Drawing upon her memories, casting them in words is not a gratuitous act. It is a duty of one woman towards womankind, it is infusing courage, it is building bonds of solidarity. In Happening (2003), she revisits her illegal abortion in the 1960s in a disturbing narrative because “although abortion was mentioned in many novels, no details were given about what actually took place. There was a sort of void between the moment the girl learns she is pregnant and the moment it’s all over.” By writing about this experience in the first person, she gives her gender a voice and reaches out to many other women who face the trauma of unwanted pregnancies and shudder alone in shame. Her commitment is unquestionable: “If I failed to go through with this undertaking [writing the book], I would be guilty of silencing the lives of women and condoning a world governed by the patriarchy.”

The Years (2008) is at the crossroads of autobiography and socio-political fieldwork, innovative in both construction and content where bits of personal memory, newspaper headlines, books, songs and cultural customs are woven into a fascinating patchwork of textures, colours and patterns. Like in an Eric Rohmer film, the camera pans over everyday life — both intimate and communal — zooms in and out of chosen details without heavy handed social commentary. The Anglophone readership enjoyed this auto-socio biographical chronicle that records six decades of French social history thanks to the translation by Alison Strayer in 2019. This work was even shortlisted for the Man Booker International Prize.

Life and writing are clear political choices for Ernaux: “It is our duty to take a stand,” she affirmed in an interview to Libération where she pitched for far-Left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon in the presidential election in 2022.

Ernaux’s prose is spartan, neat and incisive, steering clear of melodrama, verbosity and lilting lyricism. Her writings are set in the context of her day-to-day engagement with life in the Parisian suburb of Cergy-Pontoise where gender disparity, social inequality, class distinctions as reflected in syntax and vocabulary do not escape her. This emblematic figure of feminist and sociological thought sees her Nobel Prize both as an honour but also as a responsibility to continue to fight injustice.

Vidya Vencatesan is head of the French department and director of the Centre for European Studies, University of Mumbai. The views expressed are personal

Vidya Vencatesan is head of the French department and director of the Centre for European Studies, University of Mumbai. The views expressed are personal.