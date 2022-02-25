Facilitate the optimisation of the Defence Budget

Defence budgeting is a tricky exercise since the services and strategic experts are seldom satisfied. This is partly because of the gap between projected figures and final allocations. Many strategic experts also lament the fact that the defence budget — both as the proportion of central government expenditure and the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) — is coming down every year.

While such perceptions miss the contextual background, the optimisation potential of the available resources never gets assimilated in academic debates over the defence budget. Revenue expenditure, for example, is one area where ample space for streamlining can be exploited to save and fund defence modernisation.

The revenue capital ratio in India’s defence Budget has traditionally veered around 60:40 proportion with minor deviations on a year-to-year basis. This year was no different. A high proportion of revenue expenditure militates against the very philosophy of efficient defence expenditure management that should graduate towards capital expenditure. This is the trend in some advanced militaries where the revenue capital ratio is rather inverse, ie, 40:60.

Higher revenue expenditure also means that the armed forces will be spending more on day-to-day maintenance-related expenditure with very little left in their kitty to fund capital expenditure. Ephemeral support like this year’s higher allocation for capital expenditure or even institutionalised support like the non-lapsable Modernisation Fund for Defence and Internal Security (MFDIS) do not provide sustainable solutions for long-term efficient budget management and will perpetuate the current revenue expenditure trends.

The various demands for grants for the ministry of defence (MoD) for 2022-23 provide us with a window to assess areas of revenue expenditure rationalisation. For example, the Army has not been able to able to control its revenue expenditure primarily because of its large manpower size. Since the Army accounts for ₹169,213 crore of the total revenue budget of ₹245,353 crore, the large manpower needs further trimming beyond some commendable pruning initiatives in recent times.

The Army will benefit from such an exercise since its revenue capital ratio is quite asymmetrical at 82:18. Similarly, the pay and allowances of defence civilians are in the ratio of 1:3 vis-à-vis the uniformed people in the Navy. This needs study and perhaps a consequential pruning since we cannot allow a disproportionate share of defence civilians vis-à-vis uniformed people or for that matter non-combat troops vis-à-vis combat forces. Liberal proportions in both the categories militate against the contemporary emphasis on stringent teeth-to-tail ratio apart from adding to the avoidable revenue expenditure.

Manpower is not the only issue that eats up resources. In defence forces, we are rather obsessed with pomp and show, ceremonials and regular social gatherings in officers’ mess. I attended a top-level course on national security last year. Despite the pandemic environment, there were more than half a dozen social gatherings, each replete with avoidable wastage of taxpayers’ money.

We don’t know if such expenditures occur because of our ignorance, because we are victims of organisational thinking, because of our lack of exposure to developmental deficits in the country, or simply because of our feudal approach as "military bureaucrats" to see frivolous expenditure. Whatever it be, it portrays us in poor light for not being sensitive towards generic resource scarcity in the country.

While burgeoning revenue expenditure has always been a public policy concern, we did miss some macro opportunities in past. For example, we did not go the whole hog about the recommendations made by Vinod Misra-led Defence Expenditure Review Committee (2008-09).

Similarly, defence expenditure was kept out of the Terms of References (ToR) of the Expenditure Management Commission (2014-17) headed by Bimal Jalan. We are yet to assimilate the defence sector into the outcome Budget scope without compromising the cannons of national security. Outcome budget, if proliferated in a calibrated manner to the defence sector, has immense potential to reduce time and cost escalation in a large number of revenue contracts apart from yielding "value for money".

Unlike the capital segment where the contracts are high value in nature but few in numbers, the realm of revenue expenditure is dotted with many areas that can be explored for future expenditure management exercises. The barrage of audit reports available on the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) website up to 2017 gives us a glimpse into the diverse range of revenue expenditure mapping that can be considered for cost management. Why don’t we focus on these issues?

Unfortunately, the limited defence expenditure debates in India are obsessed with the narrow focus on spending levels. We are still unconcerned with the excess or "unproductive" expenditure and how they affect the vital resources requirements for the sector.

At the same time, we do not have a business model capable of ensuring universal efficiency in revenue expenditure management. One of the derivative lessons from defence expenditure reforms in the West is that big-bang approaches often fail in ushering requisite cost-consciousness across the spectrum. Additionally, India is a large country with a large military, huge defence apparatus, and a compartmentalised approach of the three services in their revenue management strategy.

We need to learn from the West and make small starts by overcoming our hesitation in making every penny count. Many non-combat jobs can be easily outsourced along with a reduction in combat numbers. The proliferation of information technology and artificial intelligence can take away several man-oriented jobs or at least rationalise them.

Finally, public policy endeavours on containing revenue expenditure in the defence sector can become a success story only when the initiative comes from the constituency itself — ie the services — since outsiders may not have enough knowledge about the internal expenditure dynamics of the armed forces.

It is time for the services to take a call on rationalising revenue expenditure beyond symbolism and facilitate the optimisation of the defence Budget.

Bhartendu Kumar Singh is in the Indian Defence Accounts Service

The views expressed are personal