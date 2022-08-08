Frame principles for granting relief based on the right to be forgotten

Consequently, individuals have again been left without an appropriate legal remedy to seek redressal against publication of irrelevant or outdated information about themselves. Courts cannot fill this legal vacuum since such requests typically involve directions against third-party publishers or search engines, who may not be parties before it in every dispute. However, to the extent that courts can grant relief based on the right to be forgotten, it is hoped that they will spend time framing appropriate principles to ensure just outcomes.

The right to be forgotten was also subsequently endorsed by the Joint Parliamentary Committee in its 2021 report on the 2019 bill. However, on August 3, the government suddenly withdrew the bill, citing the need for a comprehensive legal framework for the country’s digital ecosystem.

Second, given the crucial rights at play, the procedure for enforcing the right to be forgotten is an equally important concern. That is, who decides what information to redact, remove from search results, or the source altogether? Under European Union law, the right to be forgotten requests are decided by publishers and search engines. This framework has been rightly criticised, given publishers and search engines have no duty to uphold rights, much less fundamental rights. This concern too was addressed by the 2019 bill, which contemplated the creation of a regulator who would decide such requests.

If the news reports were factually accurate at the time, their deletion would be an undue infringement of the right to free speech. However, a direction to only delist such reports from search engine results might serve the purpose. Better still, the de-listing could further be restricted only to searches carried out for the individuals’ name, and not for all searches related to theft reportage generally.

An additional consideration is whether less restrictive means can achieve the intended result. Take the example of individuals accused of theft but later acquitted after a trial. Even after the acquittal, they find it difficult to find employment because search results for their names show old news reports naming them as accused.

Judicial orders on the right to be forgotten must, therefore, be based on objective standards or principles capable of being uniformly applied. The 2019 bill on data protection sets out some of these principles. These included considering the sensitivity of the information in question, the scale of its disclosure or accessibility, whether the individual involved is a public figure, or if the information is of public importance.

But when the offending information is contained in news reports or court records, its removal must be balanced against the right to free speech and the principle of open justice. Given these competing interests, it is surprising that the SC did not apply any standards or principles to justify how this was a fit case for redacting personal details from a court order. This creates a real risk of lower courts passing similar orders without considering whether the facts merit such protection.

The growth of the internet has radically transformed the speed and ease with which information can be gathered and disseminated. Irrespective of whether the information relates to a minor indiscretion or a heinous crime, and whether it pertains to the recent past or an incident from decades ago, it is accessible to all within seconds, forever. Consequently, concerns about the permanence of digital memory have contributed to the need for a right to be forgotten.

Kritika Bhardwaj is an advocate practising in Delhi

The views expressed are personal