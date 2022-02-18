Hijab row: It’s about control, not choice

After her husband’s death, my maternal aunt wore white for the rest of her life. I was appalled by her decision, but it was her choice and that was the end of the matter.

On Instagram, scores of brides, their faces plastered in identikit make-up, make their entries dancing and prancing. On social media, the idea of choice is dictated by influencers with local tailors quick to catch trends.

Women and choice don’t often go together. When it comes to what they wear, “choice” is an even more loaded term. In July 2021, Neha Paswan chose to wear jeans in Deoria district, Uttar Pradesh, and was beaten to death by her family. In Haryana, the government endorsed the ubiquitous ghoonghat (face covering) as the state’s identity and pride in a 2017 ad.

The hijab as a matter of choice is being fiercely debated as the stand-off that began in Udupi has reached the courts. The liberal argument is that the girls are choosing to wear a headscarf over their uniforms and have the right under the Constitution to do so.

How free is that choice? No freer than what a bride believes she ought to look like or when a widow opts for white. To single out Muslim women as victims of indoctrination when all of us are influenced by our environments is disingenuous.

The hijab row follows the online auctions of Muslim women. That sense of being under siege by majoritarian brute force is now being reinforced — the heckling of Muskan Khan who arrived to class in a burqa; women teachers subject to the indignity of being forced to remove their burqas in public. This is not about “freeing” Muslim women. This is Islamophobia that is reflected in the remarks made by Bharatiya Janata Party officials in Karnataka (“if they want to wear a headscarf they can go to a madrassa”).

This frenzied desire for uniformity not only goes against India’s diversity, but will also inevitably lead to a backlash. “Now you have Muslim women fighting to wear the burqa/hijab etc, after we spend decades convincing some of them that it is NOT required,” tweeted novelist Tabish Khair. When Aroosa Parvaiz, the class 12 topper from Kashmir, chose not to wear a hijab she was trolled.

The education of girls has been one of India’s great success stories. The enrollment rate of Muslim women in higher education is 13.5%, up from 6.7% in 2007-8, but still way behind Hindu women at 24.3%.

The challenge is to get more women inside the classroom. If you want to save Muslim women, then educate them. It really is that simple. Instead, school administrations, headed by politicians, deny girls education because of a piece of cloth on their heads. Politicians have dug their heels in and by doing so are ensuring that the issue snowballs with more girls taking to the hijab as an act of asserting identity.

Let’s be clear: This is not about choice. This is about control.

Namita Bhandare writes on gender The views expressed are personal