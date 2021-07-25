Honour: Heroic or horrific?

1947, Lahore. Lining up his three daughters in a row, Mr. Sethi, otherwise a doting father declared, “I will have to shoot you if the mob of Muslims enter our house, rather than let them molest you. It is better you die rather than our family be stripped of our dignity.” Listening to this story, 73 years later, that my dadi (paternal grandmother), just a little girl at the time told me about her neighbor, propelled me to explore how and why violence was inflicted upon women during India’s partition, the greatest humanitarian tragedy of the time. Luckily the Sethi family along with my grandmother’s family managed to cross to India safely but thousands of others were left behind to their grim fate. Nor was this confined to just one community, authors Ritu Menon and Kamla Bhasin claim, in “Borders and Boundaries: Women in India’s Partition”, that 50,000 Muslim women were also abducted by Hindu and Sikh men on their way to Pakistan.

At 17, I am the same age as so many of these young girls who lost their lives at that time. I wanted to hear their stories, their lives first hand from those who knew them and those who survived.

Reading primary accounts, mainly through the works of Urvashi Butalia such as “The Other Side Of Silence,” I found, as with my dadi’s story, that the idea of dignity and pride was deeply rooted in Indian and Pakistani society. Members of the woman’s family would neglect, abandon, and even murder her if she was abused by a person of another religion. On numerous occasions, women were also coerced into committing suicide to maintain their family’s honour. This concept was so deeply embedded, that women themselves took it upon them to protect the name of their families from ruin. For instance, Butalia notes in her article, “Community, State, and Gender: On Women's Agency during Partition” that in the village of Thoa Kalasa, roughly 90 women “threw themselves into a well to preserve the sanctity and purity of their religion” since conversion was the only alternative. If not coerced into suicide, they were often brutally murdered. For example, in the oral account of Bir Bahadur Singh, a man who had witnessed his father kill his sister, “described the incident with pride in his voice, pride at, his sister’s courage and martyrdom, for now, she could be placed alongside other martyrs of the Sikh religion.”

The second conclusion I drew was that violence was inflicted upon women because they were seen as pathways to bring shame to male members of other religious communities. The aim of men from differing communities, “was to abase the men of the rival religion to which the women belonged.” In his book, “Stern Reckoning” GD Khosla recalls the instance when a young girl was raped by multiple men, and her family members were forced to watch. Similarly, “Women were also mutilated, their breasts cut off, stripped naked and paraded down the streets and their bodies carved with religious symbols of the ‘other’ community.” Women were oftentimes raped in public, expressing larger ideas of mortification and indignity of the victims - the women as opposed to the perpetrators.

Today as we mark 73 years of Independence, what surprises me the most is that even today, this concept has not been eradicated completely.

The idea that women had rightly been sacrificed for communal, familial, and national pride persisted.

In the 21st century, young women are still killed by their loved ones, in what is a twisted conception of preserving honour manifested in the appallingly termed ‘honour’ killings. Just this week, a teenager in Uttar Pradesh was killed by her uncles and grandfather because she refused to change her lifestyle choice of wearing jeans. The first step to changing this mindset is acknowledging the flawed narrative legacy of the past. If in relaying the human suffering of the generations before us, we honour and pay tribute to the disproportionate burden the women of that time had to bear, a valuable step forward towards changing the often male-dominant narrative of the past will change. An invisible thread binds me to those nameless young women of the past and as their inheritor, with a world of choices open to me, I want to learn from their courage and make sure their sacrifice is remembered today.

(Yaamini Rajyalakshmi Singh is a student at The Shri Ram School, who is deeply passionate about Modern History and plans to pursue it at college.)