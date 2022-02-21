How a digital rupee could transform India

While the beta variant is likely to be the dominant variant for some time to come, it is possible that the alpha variant makes a comeback several years down the line. History suggests that it can take years, if not decades, to stabilise a new monetary regime. Once central banks taste success with the beta variant, a few may be tempted to go further. On a cold November evening in 2036, you may find an Indian prime minister announcing an RBI takeover of banking deposits in the country.

Omarova’s withdrawal suggests that the idea of a citizens’ bank is one whose time may not have come yet. An International Monetary Fund (IMF) survey of central banks published earlier this month points in the same direction. All central banks that intend to launch a digital currency are planning some version of the beta variant, IMF reported. The technical details vary but no central bank wants to bypass the current banking model.

In both variants, central banks become more powerful. But the alpha variant would completely transform the central bank, and end banking as we know it. The broad outline of the alpha variant appeared in a 2021 research paper by Saule Omarova of the Cornell Law School. Omarova has spent her life studying financial regulations, and was the presidential nominee for a key regulatory post: The comptroller of currency at the US Fed. Unsurprisingly, Wall Street banks lobbied hard against her candidature. Facing personal attacks, Omarova chose to withdraw from the race.

The key design imperative in the beta variant is to prevent a competition for deposits between commercial banks and the central bank so that current banking operations sustain. In this variant, your RBI account will be managed by commercial banks. It will either be a zero-interest account or pay a nominal rate of interest, so that you don’t feel tempted to transfer your bank funds into your central bank account. It will give RBI some leverage to ensure a quick pass-through of its policy rate but not as much as in the alpha variant.

If the alpha variant is adopted, banks will be financiers. They will source funds from the central bank and lend to businesses. All your accounts will be transferred to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), although you may still use private digital wallets to access that central account. When RBI raises interest rates, your account will reflect the entire raise. No banker will determine how much of the rate hike should be “passed on” to you. In a recession, it will be easy to roll out an income transfer scheme. RBI’s balance-sheet expansion in this variant will be more than adequate to create a permanent recession relief fund. And given that RBI will have the financial details of each citizen, or at least each adult, the government can easily credit a lump sum amount to everyone who meets a certain threshold (say, monthly average balance less than ₹5 lakhs). It can also create an escrow sub-account, where the lump sum amount is available only for a short period (say six months) to ensure that the handouts are spent rather than saved, ensuring a quick economic recovery.

The impact of this counter-revolution will depend on the kind of digital currencies central banks introduce. Globally, two key variants have emerged. In one variant, the central bank will become the sole deposit-taking institution, transforming itself into a citizens’ bank. Let’s call it the alpha variant. In another variant — let’s call it beta — the traditional banking model will be preserved. In both variants, you may be able to keep some of your money in physical form (notes or coins).

Three centuries later, another global band of monetary militants has come up with their own virtual currencies, posing a fresh challenge to sovereign powers. This time, the counter-revolution seems to be taking the shape of the central bank digital currency. The digital rupee announced in this year’s Budget signals India’s participation in this rearguard action.

The Bank of England was a monetary counter-revolution of sorts. Fed up of despots who debased currencies and stoked the fires of inflation to reduce their debt burden, merchant bankers of medieval Europe developed their own “currency” to settle international trade payments. Initial attempts by royal powers to tame these monetary revolutionaries failed. Private money survived. But it remained prone to crises of confidence. Ultimately a heavily-indebted English government negotiated a grand bargain. Merchant bankers would be able to issue sovereign-backed money, but in return, they would have to finance and manage the burden of public debt. Established in 1694 as a public-private partnership, the Bank of England ushered in an era of unprecedented prosperity.

The story you often hear about the Industrial Revolution in 18th century England is one of technological transformation. But an economic transformation in the late 17th century — the setting up of the Bank of England — was equally important. The first modern central bank brought an end to centuries of financial instability, ensuring a reliable flow of funds to English entrepreneurs, who were setting up the first cotton mills and building the first steam engines of the world.

The story you often hear about the Industrial Revolution in 18th century England is one of technological transformation. But an economic transformation in the late 17th century — the setting up of the Bank of England — was equally important. The first modern central bank brought an end to centuries of financial instability, ensuring a reliable flow of funds to English entrepreneurs, who were setting up the first cotton mills and building the first steam engines of the world.

The Bank of England was a monetary counter-revolution of sorts. Fed up of despots who debased currencies and stoked the fires of inflation to reduce their debt burden, merchant bankers of medieval Europe developed their own “currency” to settle international trade payments. Initial attempts by royal powers to tame these monetary revolutionaries failed. Private money survived. But it remained prone to crises of confidence. Ultimately a heavily-indebted English government negotiated a grand bargain. Merchant bankers would be able to issue sovereign-backed money, but in return, they would have to finance and manage the burden of public debt. Established in 1694 as a public-private partnership, the Bank of England ushered in an era of unprecedented prosperity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Three centuries later, another global band of monetary militants has come up with their own virtual currencies, posing a fresh challenge to sovereign powers. This time, the counter-revolution seems to be taking the shape of the central bank digital currency. The digital rupee announced in this year’s Budget signals India’s participation in this rearguard action.

The impact of this counter-revolution will depend on the kind of digital currencies central banks introduce. Globally, two key variants have emerged. In one variant, the central bank will become the sole deposit-taking institution, transforming itself into a citizens’ bank. Let’s call it the alpha variant. In another variant — let’s call it beta — the traditional banking model will be preserved. In both variants, you may be able to keep some of your money in physical form (notes or coins).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If the alpha variant is adopted, banks will be financiers. They will source funds from the central bank and lend to businesses. All your accounts will be transferred to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), although you may still use private digital wallets to access that central account. When RBI raises interest rates, your account will reflect the entire raise. No banker will determine how much of the rate hike should be “passed on” to you. In a recession, it will be easy to roll out an income transfer scheme. RBI’s balance-sheet expansion in this variant will be more than adequate to create a permanent recession relief fund. And given that RBI will have the financial details of each citizen, or at least each adult, the government can easily credit a lump sum amount to everyone who meets a certain threshold (say, monthly average balance less than ₹5 lakhs). It can also create an escrow sub-account, where the lump sum amount is available only for a short period (say six months) to ensure that the handouts are spent rather than saved, ensuring a quick economic recovery.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The key design imperative in the beta variant is to prevent a competition for deposits between commercial banks and the central bank so that current banking operations sustain. In this variant, your RBI account will be managed by commercial banks. It will either be a zero-interest account or pay a nominal rate of interest, so that you don’t feel tempted to transfer your bank funds into your central bank account. It will give RBI some leverage to ensure a quick pass-through of its policy rate but not as much as in the alpha variant.

In both variants, central banks become more powerful. But the alpha variant would completely transform the central bank, and end banking as we know it. The broad outline of the alpha variant appeared in a 2021 research paper by Saule Omarova of the Cornell Law School. Omarova has spent her life studying financial regulations, and was the presidential nominee for a key regulatory post: The comptroller of currency at the US Fed. Unsurprisingly, Wall Street banks lobbied hard against her candidature. Facing personal attacks, Omarova chose to withdraw from the race.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Omarova’s withdrawal suggests that the idea of a citizens’ bank is one whose time may not have come yet. An International Monetary Fund (IMF) survey of central banks published earlier this month points in the same direction. All central banks that intend to launch a digital currency are planning some version of the beta variant, IMF reported. The technical details vary but no central bank wants to bypass the current banking model.

While the beta variant is likely to be the dominant variant for some time to come, it is possible that the alpha variant makes a comeback several years down the line. History suggests that it can take years, if not decades, to stabilise a new monetary regime. Once central banks taste success with the beta variant, a few may be tempted to go further. On a cold November evening in 2036, you may find an Indian prime minister announcing an RBI takeover of banking deposits in the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pramit Bhattacharya is a Chennai-based journalist. This column uses the prism of economics to look at the world and society

The views expressed are personal