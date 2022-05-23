Hutong Cat | A hostile North Korea fights a Covid epidemic as China looks on

Sutirtho Patranobis, HT’s experienced China hand, writes a weekly column from Beijing, exclusively for HT Premium readers. He was previously posted in Colombo, Sri Lanka, where he covered the final phase of the civil war and its aftermath, and was based in Delhi for several years before that

India withdrew its three diplomats, led by Ambassador Atul Malhari Gotsurve, last July because of the country’s strict Covid-19 containment policies.

The foreign diplomatic presence in Pyongyang has shrunk significantly as well since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions on travel that Pyongyang imposed.

“In terms of food security, due to Covid-19 constraints, WFP hasn’t been able to conduct household food security assessments for the past two years,” she added.

“We are monitoring with concern reports of a Covid-19 outbreak. The UN has yet to receive any formal communications on the outbreak and our colleagues in WHO are in close contact with the DPRK health authorities,” WFP’s Kun Li told HT from its Bangkok office.

“WFP Country Director (Praveen Agrawal from India) left Pyongyang in March 2021. He was the last UN international personnel in the country. Since then, there has been no UN international staff present in the DPR Korea,” the brief said, identifying North Korea by its official name, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

The UN’s World Food Program (WFP) was among the last to leave Pyongyang more than a year back.

No UN agency is present in North Korea anymore, and only a handful of countries have functional embassies in Pyongyang.

What is adding to doubts about the ground situation is the lack of any international mechanism to independently verify the official stats.

“I’d also note that for Kim, public health is less of a priority than his weapons program. And concerns stemming from the Covid-19 situation will remain on Kim’s agenda so long as he perceives that the fallout from the pandemic will have a negative impact on his grip on power,” RAND Corporation’s Soo said.

“Kim criticised health officials, saying the fever’s spread shows ‘a vulnerable point in the epidemic prevention system.’ The government declared a ‘maximum emergency’ and ordered a countrywide lockdown, isolating each working unit, production unit and residential unit from each other,” Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report on the development.

On the day the first case was confirmed, Kim visited the national disease-control headquarters and appeared on state media wearing a mask in public for the first time.

Reports that Pyongyang sent three aircraft to pick up medical supplies from China could not be independently verified.

The Chinese foreign ministry has so far not even confirmed if NK has asked for aid, deflecting questions on the topic with generic responses.

It’s highly unlikely that NK will accept aid from the US or South Korea. “Pyongyang may be receptive to Beijing’s offer of assistance, however. We saw recent reporting on North Korean planes flying back from China after Beijing pledged to help Pyongyang with its Covid-19 outbreak, so the cargo might have included some Covid-19 assistance,” Soo said.

The acknowledgement by KCNA that a “fever” was “explosively” spreading across the country was the rarest of rare instances when it reported negative news – an indication of the seriousness of the outbreak, and a possibility that Pyongyang is seeking international aid.

The official source of much of the information on the outbreak is the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), fairly notorious for its propaganda-driven content.

The country rejected millions of doses of AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines — from China — offered in 2021 by the WHO-led COVAX program. Russia also offered NK Covid vaccines twice, but Pyongyang turned down the offer as well.

The state of the outbreak could be much worse in the country — of around 26 million unvaccinated people — than what is known.

Reports said some of the soldiers who took part in the parade later reported Covid-19 syndromes in Sinuiju, the town near the Chinese border.

The virus could have then proliferated through one of the country’s recent super-spreader events like the the Kim Il Sung anniversary celebration or the Korean People’s Army’s founding anniversary parade held on April 25.

Rail freight between China and North Korea — through rail ports between China’s Dandong and North Korea’s Sinuiju — resumed in January this year, possibly exposing the latter to the Omicron variant.

“One possibility (behind the current outbreak) is that the virus was carried by a migrant crossing the border between China and North Korea. Even though the regime was one of the first countries to shut its borders, there were probably people still traversing the North Korea-China border,” Soo Kim, a former CIA North Korea analyst and currently, a policy analyst at the Washington DC-based RAND Corporation said.

Pyongyang confirmed the first case of Covid-19 only on May 12 but within days the caseload is said to have crossed the two million mark (as of May 20).

It was one of the first countries to shut its borders in January 2020, during the early days of the pandemic to keep the virus out. Its economy contracted but the borders remained shut.

The question is how the outbreak was triggered in NK, which until about 10 days ago had made the claim — experts call it a dubious one though — that it remained free of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Given the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, tension over Taiwan and the dragging border conflict with India at its western border, China would want the Peninsula to at least remain diplomatically quiet.

For one, the timing is inopportune with China fighting its outbreaks in Shanghai, Beijing and several other provinces; its economy has taken a hit and citizen anger, triggered by hard lockdown policies and a lack of empathy, has bubbled to the surface of Chinese social media despite censorship.

But the ruling Communist party must be deeply worried about it.

NK’s key economic benefactor China has been quiet about the Covid-19 outbreak in the neighbouring country with which it shares a roughly 1,400 km border in the northeast.

Moon also brokered two summits between Kim and former US President Donald Trump, before relations broke down in 2019, stalling denuclearisation talks in the Korean Peninsula ever since.

Yoon’s predecessor, the seemingly mild-mannered Moon Jae-in remained engaged with Pyongyang during his tenure, holding a summit with Kim in 2018 – in fact, that path-breaking meeting was held on the same April day PM Narendra Modi met President Xi Jinping in the central Chinese city of Wuhan for their first informal summit.

The outbreak has coincided with the inauguration of a new President in Seoul, the conservative, Yoon Suk-yeol, considered a hardliner on Seoul-Pyongyang issues but who has promised to keep a window ajar for dialogue with its unpredictable neighbour.

Reports claim that North Korea (NK) is preparing for a ballistic missile or a nuclear test as United States President Joe Biden begins his visit to the region with the first stopover in South Korea.

It could also have geopolitical ramifications in the region, given the military belligerence frequently put on a show by its leader, Kim Jong-un, the leader of the ruling Workers Party of Korea (WPK).

One of the world’s most reclusive countries, North Korea, is in the middle of an “explosive” health crisis, an Omicron-driven Covid-19 outbreak that’s wreaking havoc on its unvaccinated, under-fed and politically deprived people.

