Hutong Cat | A measured thaw in India-China ties in 2022

The exchange of sweets and gifts between Indian and Chinese border troops on January 1, 2022, at several locations along the disputed border received guarded, but positive, press in India.

In Beijing, the loud mouthpiece Global Times in a creative flourish, referring to comments made by an Indian politician — normal in a functional democracy — said the exchange was all very good but “Indian politicians should not turn ‘New Year sweets’ into bullets”, a comment campy and hilarious in equal measure.

On the same day, seemingly without any sense of irony, Chinese official media shared a video on Twitter of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) unfurling the Chinese flag at Galwan Valley; and, on December 30, China said it had standardised in Chinese characters and Tibetan and Roman alphabets, the names of 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh, which Beijing claims as South Tibet, the second time it had done so after 2017.

In the backdrop of potential bullets, flags and illegal new names, the 14th round of Sino-India military talks at the corps commander-level came up on January 12.

Not much was expected.

When the joint statement was finally released more than 24 hours later, it was perceived to be a sign of progress.

Especially so when compared to the last round in October at the end of which the two sides exchanged sour accusations and counters.

A quick recap of the military talks held between New Delhi and Beijing tells us that the two sides held the first round of dialogue focused on resolving the ongoing tension in eastern Ladakh on June 6, 2020, nine days before the Galwan Valley clash.

The military talks have been guided by diplomatic negotiations — first held on June 24, 2020 — under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC), which has met nine times in the shadow of the current friction. (In all, the WMCC has met 23 times since its first meeting on March 6, 2012.)

In between, foreign ministers — S Jaishankar and Wang Yi — have interacted and the Special Representatives for the boundary talks — Ajit Doval and, again, Wang Yi — have also exchanged views on the situation.

There is, clearly, an intent on both sides to get ties back on track — day-to-day management of the disputed border.

Both, however, have been silent about the details of the negotiations including what transpired during the last round of military talks; troop disengagement, of course, has been swift when the two sides laboured consensus.

Significantly, a senior Chinese diplomat from the foreign ministry’s boundary division rejoined the January 12 talks after having dropped out for the last few times.

“The general atmospherics were good, not confrontational. There was a willingness to listen to each other’s views, a willingness to remain engaged. There was a sense of positivity,” diplomatic sources said without sharing details of the negotiations, adding that the “joint statement” itself was a good sign.

Broadly, there was a move from “pessimism to optimism”.

Amid all the Chinese nationalistic narratives ahead of the military talks, the communique released at the end of the Russia-India-China (RIC) foreign ministers’ meeting in November likely contributed to that sense of positivity: That’s where India said it would support the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

“The Ministers expressed their support to China to host Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games,” the RIC joint statement said.

India and Russia’s support for the Games aside, an opinion has surfaced in Chinese academic circles about Russia’s potential and key role in bringing about a rapprochement in Sino-India ties.

“Both China and India are indispensable and important strategic partners of Russia. Since 2021, President Putin has been working hard to institutionalise the China-India-Russia summit. The efforts of the Russian leaders are obviously also conducive to enhancing the stability of China-India relations in the future, after all, relations with Russia are also an important part of the diplomacy of major powers between China and India,” Hu Shisheng, director of the Institute for South Asian Studies at the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR) recently wrote in an analysis of Sino-India ties in the Prospects for South Asia in 2022 published on January 4.

Hu’s analysis was first reported by the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post on January 9.

A leading expert on India-China ties and trained in Hindi and Sanskrit, Hu wrote that if the 2022 China-Russia-India summit can be institutionalised, the leaders of the three countries will have a new platform in future in addition to the BRICS Summit, the SCO Summit, the G20 Summit, the East Asia Summit and even the United Nations General Assembly.

The strategic interaction between Russia, India and China will be more frequent, which will obviously increase the stability coefficient of the overall situation of China-India relations, Hu argued.

Hu, however, did not refer to Russia’s experience in settling its land boundary dispute with China — which could come in handy — resolved only after the former Soviet Union disintegrated.

Anyway, adding to the confounding mix in Sino-India ties is bilateral trade — a record volume of $125 billion at that for 2021.

China’s exports to India from January to December rose 46.2% to $97.52 billion, while India's exports to China grew by 34.2% to $ 28.14 billion — the trade deficit, in China’s favour, widened to nearly $70 billion.

Amid all the official and diplomatic chatter in 2021, two exchanges stood out: Chinese President Xi Jinping sending a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April during the raging second wave of the pandemic promising assistance, and Wang Yi’s virtual meeting with outgoing Indian envoy, Vikram Misri.

Chinese experts and media think Yi, one of China’s top two diplomats, meeting outgoing Indian ambassador Misri days before he left China in December was a positive indication.

Given the complexities in Sino-India ties, substantial progress can only be expected in 2022 if Modi and Xi have a meeting, with or without Moscow playing the intermediary.

The way forward for India and China in 2022 — let’s not get ambitious — is to hope for a measured thaw in the freeze that seems to have settled over bilateral ties.

There’ll always be time to exchange sweets.

