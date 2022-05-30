Hutong Cat | China's opaque hosting of UN human rights chief in Xinjiang

Sutirtho Patranobis, HT’s experienced China hand, writes a weekly column from Beijing, exclusively for HT Premium readers. He was previously posted in Colombo, Sri Lanka, where he covered the final phase of the civil war and its aftermath, and was based in Delhi for several years before that

Unfortunately, many feel that Bachelet has failed to make any forward movement in voicing the injustice and severe human rights abuses faced by many in China’s Xinjiang.

“This sentence… is a step forward precisely to advance in the truth and justice Chile needs,” was how her government had reacted to the verdict.

In November 2014, during Bachelet’s second stint as President of Chile, two retired Chilean military officers were sentenced to prison for torturing to death Bachelet’s father four decades after they had committed the crime.

“China has made clear its stern position on the so-called Xinjiang report, and resolutely opposes smearing and attacking China with lies and disinformation,” vice foreign minister Ma Zhaoxu said in a statement even before the High Commissioner had left China.

As her visit ended, China made it clear to Bachelet that it was against the report's publication.

“As the organisation with principal responsibility for human rights in the UN system, the report will influence how member states, many of which have been quiet on allegations coming out of Xinjiang, approach China and the tragedy unfolding against the Uyghurs,” Page wrote.

“Numerous UN experts through various special procedures have detailed allegations of abuses in Xinjiang for several years, but this report will be the first issued by OHCHR (Office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights),” wrote Mercedes Page for the Lowy Institute’s, The Interpreter, in late April.

Activists also point out that the Xinjiang report compiled by her office has not yet been made public.

“Surely, in this time of human rights crisis in China, the High Commissioner’s visit cannot just be a listening and sharing of concerns exercise,” said Sharon Hom, Human Rights in China, said in a statement.

“The HC’s remarks offered comfort not to victims and survivors of Chinese government’s human rights abuses including crimes against humanity but rather to their perpetrators,” HRW’s China director, Sophie Richardson said.

Rights groups found it troubling that Bachelet adopted Chinese official terminology like “Vocational Education and Training Centres (VETCs)” to characterise the camps, which were said to be used for mass incarceration of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, estimated to be at least one million.

What infuriated activists was that Bachelet not only said she was “unable” to assess Uyghur human rights abuses in Xinjiang, but also framed allegations of abuses in the context of “anti-terrorism” and “de-radicalisation” measures taken by the Chinese government.

“Overall, her visit has been a disappointment, and particularly painful to the families of those who remain arbitrarily detained and imprisoned in Xinjiang and China,” Wang said, noting that Bachelet had essentially become a “photo op'' for the Chinese government.

The Chinese government — which had clearly finalised and dictated the terms of her chaperoned visit — put out a lengthy statement after her meeting with Xi, even contradicting the version later put out by Bachelet's office.

It was only revealed by the Chinese government late on May 28 that she had also met handpicked government officials from the judiciary, police, and the women’s federation.

Ironically, the top global official for human rights’ visit lacked transparency in terms of her meetings except with President Xi Jinping and foreign minister Wang Yi.

That’s exactly how it has turned out to be.

Even before her visit, activists, according to global rights advocacy group Human Rights Watch’s Maya Wang, had low expectations.

Bachelet’s opaque tour, the online press conference at the end of it, and her neutered statement have left activists and victims’ families fuming.

“I have raised questions and concerns about the application of counter-terrorism and de-radicalisation measures under broad application, particularly the impact on the rights of Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities,” she said, adding that she was taken to a jail where most inmates she saw had committed non-terror related crimes.

It was an opportunity to engage with the Chinese government, she said much to the chagrin of rights groups.

Bachelet, who made it a point to say her trip wasn’t an investigation, said she had urged Beijing to review its counter-terrorism policies to ensure they comply with international human rights standards.

Critics said her tour ended up being quite meaningless following the press conference she addressed on Saturday night (May 28) after finishing her tour, which took her to Guangzhou and Urumqi and Kashgar in Xinjiang.

Bachelet finally did manage that access but at the end of her tour, there’s a big question mark on how “meaningful” it was.

“I regret that I am not able to report progress on my efforts to seek meaningful access to XUAR,” Bachelet had said.

On September 9, 2021, Bachelet had said her office was finalising a report on the allegation of “serious human rights violations” in Xinjiang after China released its National Human Rights Action Plan of China (2021-25).

The size and the remoteness of the region with its sparse population have helped China, critics say, to set up heavily guarded re-education camps, especially in Xinjiang’s southern part where the main city with its once distinct culture, cuisine, architecture and an unofficial time zone is Kashgar.

The region has international borders with Mongolia, the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, India, and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

Officially the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR), it is the largest region in China with a population of some 25 million people, around the same as Shanghai, China’s financial hub.

If Xinjiang was China’s most heavily policed region until about a decade ago, the security noose tightened like a tourniquet after terror attacks in Beijing, Kunming and Guangzhou in 2013 and 2014; the mass knifing at the Kunming railway station, which left 34 dead and nearly 150 injured in March 2014, was the worst.

Basically, not for committing any crime, experts say, a charge denied by Beijing, which says its policies target terrorism, extremism and separatism.

Rights activists say as much: They were taken away, often in the dead and silence of the night, because they were Muslims. Or for sporting a beard. Or for not smoking or drinking. Or maybe because her husband’s phone had passages from an Islamic religious scripture.

That’s been one of the primary accusations against the Chinese government in Xinjiang: Rounding up hundreds of thousands from Muslim minority communities, the majority from among the Uyghurs, despite having no criminal records. Rounded up only because of one reason: Their religion.

But were held and tortured anyway because they were the daughter and wife of General Bachelet.

Bachelet and her mother did not commit any crime.

Bachelet, then a student, and her mother, Angela Jeria, were also rounded up and tortured before they fled to Germany.

The reason was that the general supported the democratically-elected President Salvador Allende’s government. He died a year later of a heart attack in custody, said to be triggered by the torture.

In 1973, her father, Chilean Air Force General Alberto Bachelet, was arrested and tortured in one such prison under the direction of a certain General Augusto Pinochet.

United Nations (UN) human rights chief, and twice President of Chile, Michelle Bachelet, knows a thing or two about incarceration and torture in prisons.

