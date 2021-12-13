Hutong Cat | It’s not just a Chinese democracy

On its release in November 2008, an album was effectively banned in China because it seemingly criticised the Chinese governance system and referred to Falun Gong, a “tightly organised cult” that Beijing hates till today.

They said it was a western plot to “grasp and control the world using democracy as a pawn” and an effort to “turns its spear point on China”.

Headlined “American band releases album venomously attacking China”, the tabloid Global Times’ anger was directed at iconic rock band Guns N’ Roses’ album called “Chinese Democracy”.

Thirteen years later, the Chinese government could have well used the same lines to express its anger against the US-organised “Summit for Democracy”, held on December 9 and 10.

China not only lambasted the summit – in which Beijing and Moscow were pointedly not invited – but also went ahead and held its own conference on democracy and released a white paper, trumpeting that it is a democracy too, and a better, more efficient one at that.

The Chinese event, called the “International Democracy Forum”, was held in two phases; it was during the inaugural function on December 4 that China’s cabinet, the State Council, unveiled “China: Democracy that Works”.

China calls its system the “whole-process people’s democracy” after President Xi Jinping proposed the concept two years ago in Shanghai. “There is no fixed model of democracy. It manifests itself in many ways,” the document said. The Chinese government and its media went full steam ahead to discredit the US summit in a string of articles, opinion pieces and even graphics published by official media, mocking the conference, calling it a “joke”.

Beijing was incensed because Washington invited Taiwan to the summit – a self-ruled democracy that China claims as its own.

Even by Chinese propaganda standards, the campaign was aggressive and furious, sharpened by the US’ decision to opt for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

If Washington, or democracies in general, have tried to occupy a high moral ground because of their open and accountable democratic systems, criticism of the human rights situation in Xinjiang and Tibet and by showing concern for tennis star Peng Shuai, Beijing has been attempting to puncture that position.

In a rare joint opinion article in late November, the ambassadors of China and Russia sharply attacked the summit.

Calling the US plan “an evident product of its Cold-War mentality”, ambassadors Anatoly Antonov of Russia and Qin Gang of China said the December 9-10 event would “stoke up ideological confrontation and a rift in the world, creating new ‘dividing lines’.”

A Russian political commentator writing in a state-run Chinese newspaper, according to CNN, compared the US initiative to “a mistress of a brothel teaching morale [sic] to schoolgirls.”

Article after article in the Chinese media praised its own system- “whole-process democracy” – and how it has been able to control the Covid-19 pandemic while western democracies struggle with wave after wave of the pandemic.

“Europe’s handling of the pandemic was not a good advert for democracy, something that authoritarian China did not fail to point out,” The Economist Intelligence Unit’s “Democracy Index 2020: In sickness and in health” said. The same report ranked China, which it described as an “authoritarian regime”, 151 out of 167 countries and territories for 2020.

China is a one-party authoritarian state with an efficient system of governance run by the Communist party. It demands unflinching loyalty and silence.

Its legitimacy is fuelled by a rich economy whose coffers have been filled by its billion people and, in turn, hundreds of millions have been lifted out of poverty. It’s just not a democracy.

There are some that will argue that “there is no fixed model of democracy”. There are, however, a few aspects of a functioning democracy which are sacrosanct, which are beyond the grasp and understanding of “white papers”, and political whataboutery.

Chinese pundits conveniently gloss over the intrinsic requirements for a democracy and we aren’t even talking about universal adult suffrage.

China doesn’t have an independent judiciary: Its courts are subservient to the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) and will rarely give a verdict against the Party especially in political cases.

Neither does the country have a free media: Media in China is a tool for the CPC’s propaganda, not an instrument for public information or public good.

The latest report from the Reporters Without Borders ranked China at 177, two counts above North Korea, the worst on the list. Independent judiciary and free media are critical to any functioning democracy. Then there is accountability: To the people, not a party. China does have its own legislature, the National People’s Congress (NPC), with nearly 3000 members chosen from across provinces and armed forces, attributing a sense and semblance of a representative democracy. In reality, it is but a “rubber stamp parliament”, required to put a ceremonial stamp of approval on decisions taken by the CPC leadership. It’s also during the annual session of the NPC when the eight non-Communist parties come out of the woodwork of insignificance to give interviews to Chinese official media – the leaders of these parties, incidentally, are chosen by the big political boss, the CPC.

Going back to 2008, the Chinese foreign ministry was asked to comment on the Guns N’ Roses’ album “Chinese Democracy”, songs from which were fleetingly available to rock music fans in China on the social networking website, Myspace.

The ministry spokesperson on the day was Qin Gang, then a rising diplomat, and recently appointed as Chinese ambassador to the US.

“As far as I know, many people don’t like this kind of music. It’s too noisy and clamorous,” Qin said, according to a Reuters report on that day’s foreign ministry’s presser.

Too noisy and clamorous – In the world’s largest democracy, located across a hostile border with China, that means vibrant.

Sutirtho Patranobis, HT’s experienced China hand, writes a weekly column from Beijing exclusively for HT Premium readers

The views expressed are personal