Hutong Cat | Masculine China and a suicide by the sea

China’s much-talked-about “whole-process democracy” is not really all-welcoming as it turns out. And the Communist Party is likely to say that the comment must have been made by a stereotypical sissy.

One telling comment by a Weibo user, mentioned by Sixth Tone, said, “It is the gender-based violence at school that caused his death. Discrimination based on children’s gender stereotypes still hasn’t been taken seriously. Those who bullied Zhou were poisoned by the toxic idea of stereotypical masculinity.”

Zhou’s death sparked a huge online discussion in China not only on the issue of “sissy men” but also on bullying in school and the hard and neglected lives of “left-behind children”, children who are left behind at home, usually in rural areas, in the care of grandparents or relatives, while parents work in faraway cities. Zhou was one.

The CPC’s unease with what it considers less-than masculine behaviour is also because it goes against the party’s taut belief in conformity. The Party wants conformity in all aspects of Chinese life: Politics, language, and even gender stereotypes.

The phrase is self-explanatory: The single boy child is pampered, doted upon by parents, is used to everything being done for him, and, who, alas, does not develop the level of robustness of a male expected by society in general and the CPC in particular.

The government’s worry about an “effeminate” male population has also been linked to its very own and nearly four-decade-long one-child policy, which has led to the “little emperor syndrome”, especially in China’s big cities.

“Boys are supposed to be naughty, fight and swear, and boys who are too quiet and polite are effeminate,” Zhou wrote in his suicide note, according to Sixth Tone.“I was called ‘sissy’ at school. I might somewhat appear like a girl when I was younger, but I dressed ‘normally’ and didn’t attempt to imitate girls.”

In a country of a billion people like China, many -- maybe an inestimable number -- like Zhou who killed himself, do not fit that one prescription for manhood.

“The rise and popularity of such “sissy” actors need to be understood in the mechanisms of star-making and the entertainment industry. At the same time, the debates on the standard of masculinities sparked by these images demonstrate the distinctive interplay between manhood and nationhood and deep-seated anxiety over what an effeminate younger generation will mean for China,” Geng wrote in his paper titled “Little Fresh Meat”: The Politics of Sissiness and Sissyphobia in Contemporary China” published in August this year.

Geng Song from Kong Kong University has researched and written on men and masculinities in Chinese culture and society. He explains the phenomenon as anxiety over the physical traits of the country’s younger generation.

“This is what China’s young people should look like,” the editorial, quoted by Australia’s ABC News said.

The push for masculinity by the CPC has also coincided with China’s rising nationalistic fervour, fuelled by aggressive diplomacy and strong rhetoric. Following the NRTA directive, an editorial published in the state-owned newspaper Guangming Daily , said patriotic heroes and “wolf warriors” in Chinese movies and television serials were ideal examples of male aesthetics.

The reason could partly be geo-cultural – to mitigate, for example, the influence of South Korean soft power. South Korean K-pop bands with their pop idols and love songs and television shows with sensitive male protagonists are hugely popular in China, making an impact and spawning copycat male celebrities.

There’s no one reason behind the Chinese government’s decision to institutionalise masculinity among men but it’s useful to remember that it’s also here that the #MeToo movement has so far failed to make an impact despite a few high-profile cases, and one very high-profile case.

The notice said: “Set up the correct aesthetic orientation of the programme, strictly grasp the selection of actors’ and guests’ performance style, clothing and makeup, resolutely put an end to the effeminate men (and) other abnormal aesthetic.” The NRTA used a Chinese word, which roughly translated to “sissy men,” in its guideline. It was the first time a word, which is considered a slur, was used in a public notice.

Then, in September, China directed broadcasters to bar artists with immoral records and “incorrect political positions” and ban men who are “effeminate” in their performance styles. The notice, issued by the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA), made a specific mention of banning what it called “abnormal aesthetics”, describing it as the style propagated by “feminine men” on television.

The proposal talked about many aspects: Increase the number of physical education teachers, improve their training, strengthen schools’ physical education systems and improve health education. One line stood out: “Teachers’ teaching methodology and formats should pay more attention to the cultivation of students’ ‘masculinity’.”

It was in January this year that China’s central education ministry — no less — published a notification, laying out the policies by which the Chinese government made plans to make boys in school more masculine. The policy “Proposal on preventing the feminisation of male adolescents” was in response to queries from Chinese lawmakers on what the ministry is doing to focus on the “cultivation of masculinity” in the country.

The death by suicide of 26-year-old Zhou Peng, according to Chinese state media, a “celebrity” photographer and social media blogger, in late November brought the focus back on that specific kind of toxicity. Zhou, known by his moniker, Lu Daosen, posted a long suicide note before his family and social media followers after they realised he had gone missing; his bloated body was found near the sea in Zhoushan in eastern China’s Zhejiang province a few days later.

Sutirtho Patranobis, HT’s experienced China hand, writes a weekly column from Beijing exclusively for HT Premium readers

The views expressed are personal