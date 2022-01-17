Hutong Cat | Sri Lanka is China's ‘pearl’ in the Indian Ocean region

Back in 2009, when Chinese money, technology, and foresight were building the Magam Ruhunupura Mahinda Rajapaksa Port in Hambantota in southern Sri Lanka, the prefab homes for the Chinese workers toiling inside the construction site were arranged to spell “China” in fairly big fonts.

Just to make it easy to detect the word “China” from above, for the eyes in the sky maybe. About a decade or so later, China’s bold typeface on the tropical and troubled island is pretty much visible from every direction — most so from the north of the country. Sri Lanka, which has fewer people than the other Asian island nation, Taiwan, though it’s bigger in size, is now the first port of call for diplomatic scraps between India and China. Nowhere else is the Sino-India rivalry — or competition for influence in a third country — played out so openly. Chinese State councillor and foreign minister, Wang Yi, took the opportunity during his weekend (January 8-9) visit to Colombo to issue a rare — if not unprecedented — warning to India to not interfere in Sino-Lanka bilateral ties. Wang did not name India, but it’s evident who the elephant is in the increasingly cozy confines of the relationship between Beijing and Colombo; give or take a discord or two over contaminated fertiliser consignments or restructuring of debt. “It (Sino-Lanka ties) does not target any third party and should not be interfered with by any third party,” Wang told old friend Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who visited China six times during his earlier presidential avatar between 2005 and 2015. One new reason behind China’s warning against India’s interference was that the Beijing-based firm Sino Soar Hybrid Technology had to suspend a project in Jaffna because New Delhi complained to Colombo that the site was close to the Tamil Nadu coast. The Chinese company quickly moved to set up a project in the neighbouring Maldives, another country in South Asia where New Delhi and Beijing are vying for influence. In early December, the Chinese embassy in Sri Lanka tweeted:

🇨🇳Sino Soar Hybrid Technology, being suspended to build Hybrid Energy system in 3 northern islands 🇱🇰 due to 'security concern' from a third party, has inked a contract with Maldivian gov't on 29 Nov to establish solar power plants at 12 islands in 🇲🇻.https://t.co/ZhnETZYN6P — Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka (@ChinaEmbSL) December 1, 2021

In Beijing, cudgels were taken up by the tabloid Global Times, connecting the development to the ongoing Sino-India border tension.

“India took a heavy blow after the deadly Galwan Valley border clash last year, and it has gotten more sensitive on south Asian countries regarding Chinese issues. India is pursuing head-to-head competition with China in the Indian Ocean, by fair means or foul,” it said. Significantly, during his talks with Sri Lankan foreign minister GL Peiris, Wang proposed a forum for the development of Indian Ocean island countries, which are Comoros, Madagascar, the Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, and Sri Lanka; Wang visited Comoros ahead to the Maldives and Sri Lanka. Wang told Peiris that during his visit to several Indian Ocean island countries this time, he felt “…all island countries share similar experiences and common needs, with similar natural endowment and development goals, and have favorable conditions and full potential for strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation.” “Sri Lanka can play an important role in this regard,” Wang added. Interestingly, Wang proposed the Indian Ocean forum after he announced in Kenya two days before that China will appoint a special envoy for the countries comprising the Horn of Africa, located close to India. It’s clear: Cancelling India’s geographic and cultural advantages in the Indian Ocean region, China’s focus is on connecting the islands and countries with finance, infrastructure and the promise not to interfere in domestic politics. For Beijing, it is easier to negotiate the waters of the Indian Ocean region rather than the maritime areas closer at home in the South China Sea where it is locked in disputes with multiple littoral countries. Importantly, last July, China had also launched the China-South Asia Emergency Supplies Reserve in Chengdu comprising Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh; the proposal was first made by Wang in April. Overall, Sri Lanka – especially under the dispensation led by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and brother PM Mahinda Rajapaksa -- is a key component in China’s plans in expanding its influence in the Indian Ocean region. Once upon a time, China could have been called the “third country” in India-Lanka ties – Beijing is trying its best to dislodge that adjective. With the Rajapaksa family at the helm, China will find it easier to expand its influence in Sri Lanka as it did during the 2005-15 period. Last July, Sri Lanka’s central bank even issued two coins in gold and silver, in connection with the Communist Party of China’s 100th birthday as well as 65 years of Sino-Lanka ties. “CCP’s symbolic significance was amplified by the Sri Lankan government by issuing a special coin to commemorate the CCP centenary. The coins, which were perhaps minted in the Middle Kingdom and sent to Sri Lanka, was a clear sign of Rajapaksa regime’s China dependency. The public displeasure is evident on social media, critical of Sri Lanka’s heavy China dependency and its inability for debt repayment,” analyst Asanga Abeyagoonasekera recently wrote in a paper for the Observer Research Foundation titled, The Rajapaksa triumvirate and the CPC backdoor in Sri Lanka. India isn’t only watching. On January 14, the Indian high commission in Colombo announced that New Delhi had extended over $900 million in loans to Sri Lanka over the week before. The assistance, reports said, consists of deferment of Asian Clearing Union settlement of over $500 million and a currency swap of $400 million. “These steps are in line with India’s strong commitment to stand with Sri Lanka for economic recovery and growth,” Indian high commissioner, Gopal Baglay, was quoted as saying. “India and Sri Lanka have a legacy of intellectual, cultural, religious and linguistic interaction and the relationship between two countries is more than 2500 years old,” is how India’s external affairs ministry introduces India-Lanka ties in a write-up on the relations. Beijing, however, has taken the fight for the island’s affection deep inside. At the end of Wang’s tour, the Chinese embassy in Colombo in a tweet described Sri Lanka as the “real Pearl” of the Indian Ocean. Prescient. Gone is the time when the Hambantota port, leased to China for 99 years as Colombo failed to pay back the loans to build it, was said to be a strategic pearl in the “string of pearls” hypothesis to encircle India. Beijing, as it turns out, considers the whole of Sri Lanka to be one.

Enjoy unlimited digital access with HT Premium Subscribe Now to continue reading Start 15 Days Free Trial Already Subscribed? Sign In