Hutong Cat | To China, some ‘territorial sovereignties’ are expendable

Of course, if China had begun evacuating its citizens in the days ahead of Russia’s invasion into Ukraine, it could have been a sure sign of the dangers ahead in “…the path of independence chosen by the Ukrainian people.”

They were yet to be evacuated until Saturday.

But in this case, China had initially only issued advisories for its 6,000 nationals living in different parts of Ukraine to stay alert and fix Chinese flags on their vehicles.

Also, China had evacuated many of its nationals from Kabul ahead of the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan last year.

Yun Sun, director of the China programme at the Stimson Center, told The Washington Post that the Chinese policy community appeared to be in “shock” at the sudden escalation of fighting after having “subscribed to the theory that Putin was only posturing and that US intelligence was inaccurate as in the case of invading Iraq.”

Chinese experts were also saying that despite US provocation, there would be no war.

Chinese state-controlled media had repeatedly criticised the US, accusing it of hyping war — even mocking the prediction — when western intelligence reports consistently said Putin was ready to attack.

But was Beijing caught unawares about Moscow’s decision to suddenly invade Ukraine?

“Most countries realise that Russia is defending its own territory, trying to stop the intrusion of US-led NATO. The US is the true source of trouble. US hegemony is the root cause of the threat the world is facing today,” Shen Yi from the School of International Relations and Public Affairs of Fudan University wrote for the state-controlled tabloid, Global Times.

The support for Russia is visible everywhere on Chinese state media.

China has already made public its view that there is no comparison between Ukraine and Taiwan, saying basically – contradictory as it may sound -- that it’s all right for the mainland to invade the self-ruled democracy because it has always been “an inalienable” part of the mainland.

“In the future, China will also need Russia's understanding and support when wrestling with America to solve the Taiwan issue once and for all,'' Ming wrote, adding: “Therefore, with regard to the Ukraine crisis, China should understand Russia's legitimate security concerns”.

“China has to back Russia up with emotional and moral support while refraining from treading on the toes of the US and EU,” Ming wrote, according to a translation of his opinion published by Business Insider.

China has long claimed the island nation of Taiwan, a self-ruled democracy, as part of its territory.

Ming Jinwei, a senior editor at China's official news agency, said it is in China’s interests to support Russia without getting involved as Beijing will need Moscow’s support when it wants to force its hand on Taiwan independence.

Chinese official media has all but backed Russia in the crisis without explicitly supporting a full-fledged Ukraine invasion.

But how will China deal with the situation in the backdrop of its close, if historically checkered, ties with Russia?

From 2016 to 2020, China was the largest recipient of Ukrainian weapons, receiving 36 per cent of Ukraine’s total exports, according to a 2021 report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

“Ukrainian exports to China, mainly commodities such as iron ore, corn and sunflower oil, stood at $8.0 billion in 2021, while imports from China, largely machinery and consumer goods, totalled $10.97 billion,” the data showed.

“China leapfrogged Russia to become Ukraine's biggest single trading partner in 2019, with overall trade totalling $18.98 billion last year, a nearly 80% jump from 2013,” according to data from the State Statistics Service of Ukraine quoted by Reuters.

Both sides signed an agreement in June 2021 to deepen cooperation in infrastructure construction, China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

China’s ties with Kyiv are in the background too — it’s important to remember that Ukraine joined Xi’s trillion-dollar trans-continental Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in 2017.

Sino-Russia cooperation was further underlined in the February 4 joint statement, which did not mention Ukraine, but clearly showed Beijing’s support for Russia's central demand in the ongoing crisis, with both sides “opposing further enlargement of NATO.”

China and Russia have put up a mostly united front in the face of what both view as western interference in their affairs, pushing back on US-led sanctions and supporting each other on “core” concerns.

At the same time, China’s ties with Moscow have come under scrutiny especially after President Vladimir Putin visited Beijing for the inauguration of the Winter Olympics and met Xi in the backdrop of the unfolding game in eastern Europe.

Statements from the Chinese foreign ministry have focused on the line “legitimate security concerns”, and at every opportunity blamed the US for the situation.

The seemingly contradictory statements — though Beijing will never agree to the argument of contradiction — are indications of the awkward diplomatic dilemma that China has had to face as it negotiates the ongoing tension between Russia and Ukraine — and much of the world.

The statement clearly showed Beijing’s sympathy for Russia’s consistent opposition against the US-led military alliance NATO’s eastward influence in Europe.

Wang also told US secretary of state Antony Blinken that China insists on respecting “the legitimate security concerns of all countries”.

“The sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of any country should be respected and safeguarded. Ukraine is no exception… We hope a solution can be found through dialogue and consultation,” Wang said.

State Councillor and foreign minister Wang Yi attempted to clarify China’s stand on the rapidly evolving situation in Europe at the Munich Security Conference earlier in February.

The other readout — from China — made no mention of the words of “sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine” though it conveniently said, quoting Zelenskyy: “Ukraine firmly adheres to the one-China policy…”

One readout said: “Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the invariability of Ukraine's position on the issue of a united China. The Chinese President, in turn, stressed that China respects the path of independence chosen by the Ukrainian people, supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

Two official readouts were issued after President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had his first phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping on July 13 last year.

Clearly, some territorial sovereignties are less important than others.

It is China. Whose principles of foreign policy include mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, mutual non-aggression, non-interference in each other's internal affairs. Etc.

It is China. Which is always committed to promoting peace, negotiation and seeks peaceful resolution of hotspot issues.

That’s been the crux of China’s argument as its authoritarian ally Russia with its big public squares and a history of class struggle bombards a weaker Ukraine from land, sea and air with arrogance, aggression and ammunition.

Sutirtho Patranabis, HT’s experienced China hand, writes a weekly column from Beijing exclusively for HT Premium readers

The views expressed are personal