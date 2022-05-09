Hutong Cat | Why the world is wary of China’s Confucius Institutes

The paragraph stated that the agreement does not affect, or in any way limit, the universities’ autonomy or academic and intellectual freedom, including its research, teaching and operations. Confucius himself would have found that reasonable.

There was a time when the inauguration of a new Confucius Institute (CI), which Beijing says is part of its global Chinese language and culture-learning programme, could be a fairly high-profile event.

Like in 2009 when then Vice-Premier, and rising political star, Li Keqiang inaugurated one at the University of Canterbury in Christchurch, New Zealand.

More than a decade later, the Communist Party of China’s (CPC) programme now seemingly maintains a lower profile as it quietly expands in African countries while number of CIs fall in the United States (US).

Two recent events brought the focus back on the CIs.

The first was the chilling and globally condemned suicide attack that killed four people including three Chinese teachers outside the University of Karachi’s CI on April 26.

The deceased Chinese nationals were identified as the CI director Huang Guiping and his associates, Ding Mupeng and Chen Sai; another injured Chinese national was identified as Wang Yuqing.

The second development was in India. A report in The Indian Express on April 29 said New Delhi had instructed all universities with existing CIs (three at last count) or planning to set up new ones will need mandatory clearances under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), which tracks foreign funding for individuals and NGOs. The Indian government’s decision was said to be a follow-up of the call to review the centres, which was taken weeks after Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed in eastern Ladakh in 2020, first reported by HT.

Beijing hasn’t reacted to New Delhi’s call to scrutinise the centres but, if it does, the response would be on the lines that the Indian government has “politicised” China’s efforts to bridge the gap in language, culture and people-to-people communication between the two countries.

A lofty argument, no doubt, but that’s not how critics look at the Chinese outreach.

What CIs do, what they don’t do

A primary criticism of the centres is this: The CIs and the Confucius Classrooms – the first attached to universities, and the second usually to schools and local language centres – are part of China’s well-moneyed propaganda machinery to spread CPC’s doctrine among the young, and manipulate opinions into a pro-CPC narrative.

In the process, the attempt is to eradicate any opinion that’s critical of China: The aim is to stifle free conversations inside foreign classrooms, among young, foreign minds on the politics of Taiwan, Tibet, the Tiananmen massacre, treatment Muslim minorities in Xinjiang, human rights and the Communist party’s historical mistakes.

Instead, the focus is on China and the CPC’s successes like the country’s poverty alleviation programme and building of infrastructure, and international projects like the Belt and Road Initiative.

Possibly as a response to the criticism, in the middle of 2020, it rebranded Hanban, the Chinese name for the National Office for Teaching Chinese as a Foreign Language (NOCFL), under which CIs functioned since its inception in 2004.

A superficial attempt at restructuring

After the rebranding, the CIs now have a dual support and governance structure comprising the Chinese International Education Foundation (CIEF), affiliated to the civil affairs ministry and the Centre for Language Education and Cooperation (CLEC), which is part of the education ministry.

It’s unclear if the change in structure was a deliberate ploy to further obfuscate the official affiliation of CIs though it all ends up in one deep well.

Interestingly, it was the CIEF, which in the aftermath of the Karachi university CI terror attack, released 500,000 yuan ($75,660) as relief to the victims and their families; Its website mourns the victims. According to the CIEF website, by the end of 2019, 550 Confucius institutes and 1172 Confucius classrooms had been established in 162 countries around the world; the first CI was set up in South Korea in 2004.

Expectedly, despite the rebranding, criticism continues.

According to Rachelle Peterson, from the New York-based National Association of Scholars (NAS), the CIs provide a steady supply of material presenting Chinese culture and language, which are only within the confines of the CPC’s preferences.

Lack of reciprocity is a problem too.

The original Hanban website mentioned that “…benefiting from the UK, France, Germany and Spain’s experience in promoting their national languages, China began its own exploration through establishing non-profit public institutions which aim to promote Chinese language and culture in foreign countries in 2004: these were given the name the Confucius Institute.”

CIs are attached to universities abroad but China does not extend similar access to foreign language institutes – say, Alliance Francaise -- to open at a Chinese university.

So, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations cannot open an outreach programme at Peking University, teaching Indian languages, culture, and yoga but a CI can be opened at Mumbai University.

The backlash against CIs in western countries have also grown because the attempt is to equate the CPC with China – a rosy picture of China and its progress in the last decades is intrinsically linked with the Party, leaving no room for any critical thought.

The rebranding hasn’t really allayed suspicions about what lies beneath as the 27 universities now affiliated with CIEF, and which supplies teachers and funding, are fully Chinese state-funded and under the CPC.

It’s highly unlikely that all established CIs across the world are up to something sinister though several concerns have been highlighted.

“CIs generated legitimagte concerns about academic freedom and independence due to their direct support from, and admitted role as a soft powwer instrument for China’s party-state,” wrote Jamie P Horsley, Senior Fellow, Paul Tsai China Center, Yale Law School wrote last year for Washington-based Brookings Institution.

Horsley, however, pointed out that multiple investigations into US-based CIs, including by the Senate, have produced no evidence that they facilitate espionage, technology theft or any other illegal activity.

It’s also true that CIs will ever engage with foreign students on anything that’s not entirely in line with the CPC’s narrative.

Thousands of CI students across the world surely have positive experiences to share but many among them will also have stories to tell about the hard boundaries within which their classes were held.

A 2019 report “Hybrid Threats: Confucius Institutes” by NATO’s strategic communications division says, “institutions like these should not automatically be viewed as hostile”. Strict administrative and financial due diligence by host universities, however, should be carried out. “Such organisations must be treated solely as sources for language and cultural exchange; the lack of academic freedom precludes any claims to wider expertise.”

Three universities in New Zealand renewed their contracts with rebranded CIs in 2020.

A new paragraph was inserted into the new agreements, according to a report by the news website, stuff.co.nz.

The paragraph stated that the agreement does not affect, or in any way limit, the universities’ autonomy or academic and intellectual freedom, including its research, teaching and operations. Confucius himself would have found that reasonable.

