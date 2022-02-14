Hutong Cat | Winter Olympics: The most political Games

A small, round clock on Chinese President Xi Jinping’s side of the long table kept ticking as he gave an audience to 18 heads of state and global organisations one-on-one, one after the other, in the East Hall of the Great Hall of the People on February 5 and 6.

The meetings lasted anywhere between 30 to 50 minutes including, presumably, time for two-way translations.

That time was enough for Pakistani Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to pay his respects to Xi and pour his heavy heart out to him on the condition of Muslims in India and the situation in Kashmir. It was also a pliant time for Khan to reiterate his support to whatever way Xi's China has been treating its Muslim minorities in adjoining Xinjiang.

In between, at noon on February 5, Xi and his second wife, the elegant Peng Liyuan, hosted a banquet where dozens of visiting leaders sat around a great, rectangular table covered in white for a lunch that must have included rare and delicate Chinese cuisine and rarer words of wisdom from the man himself.

During “a toast” at the banquet, Xi urged his captive audience to “work together for a world of durable peace,” according to an official transcript.

All in all, after not stepping out of China for more than two years and, very, rarely meeting any leader in person, Xi, in 48 hours of structured diplomacy had closed ranks with many like-minded hard and authoritarian rulers at a time and place of his own choosing.

The well-orchestrated score accompanying Xi’s diplomacy was a relentless hum of warmth, unity, harmony and exhorting countries to work together for a shared future.

The highly publicised and very politicised 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, meanwhile, had begun in the background.

It was inaugurated in a high-tech display of laser lights, hundreds of dancing school children, short bursts of fireworks and Lennon’s Imagine on the freezing Beijing evening of February 4 at the Bird’s Nest stadium.

The themes were soft: Local folklore and snowflakes; the HD LED stadium floor was simply awesome.

After years of preparation and planning — having won the bid to host the Winter Olympics in 2015 — China has wrung every last drop of politics out of the Games, making it a showcase of its pandemic-control prowess and economic heft with aggressive, propaganda-driven diplomacy.

Beijing cried foul when the United States and its allies announced a diplomatic boycott of the Games in December against “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang”.

In response, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian’s exact words were: “I want to stress that the Winter Olympic Games is not a stage for political posturing and manipulation… It is a grave travesty of the spirit of the Olympic Charter, a blatant political provocation and a serious affront to the 1.4 billion Chinese people.”

The Chinese government has continued to repeat the phrase “politicisation of sport” with robotic precision in the weeks that followed.

Then, two days before the Games opened, removing the veneer of diplomatic civility, China deployed a People's Liberation Army (PLA) officer injured in the Galwan Valley clash with Indian troops for the Olympic torch relay.

So much for not politicising sport.

Fuming, India said its top diplomat in Beijing will not attend the opening and closing ceremonies of the Winter Olympics.

Spokesperson Zhao dismissed India’s charge that China had politicised sports by deploying the PLA officer.

“What I want to say is that we hope relevant party can view the torchbearers in an objective and rational way and refrain from making politicised interpretation,” Zhao said.

China has used the Games as a tool to send a message to New Delhi, clearly indicating its lack of concern for India’s sensitivities in the backdrop of the ongoing border tension in eastern Ladakh.

Ironically, New Delhi had supported Beijing for the global event in a joint statement issued after external affairs minister S Jaishankar met the foreign ministers of China and Russia in November.

It remains to be seen how long a shadow PLA officer Qi Fabao’s run with the Olympic flame will cast on the ongoing Sino-India negotiations to resolve the dragging border tension.

Domestically, the Games and the rhetoric around it are meant to further burnish both Xi and the Communist Party of China’s (CPC) image among the people. And to remind them that the China which held the 2008 Summer Olympics was different — the current version is both more confident and aggressive.

“These Games are a giant advertisement for the Communist Party, exemplifying the kind of sharp efficiency that high-tech, authoritarian governments can bring to events of this magnitude,” a recent analysis in the current affairs website, The Diplomat, said.

Amid the joyous Chinese narrative on Xi’s diplomacy — often now called “Xiplomacy” in official media — Beijing kept sneakily quiet about the absence of a high-profile leader at the Opening Ceremony. A glitch that the starting gun didn't appear to acknowledge.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince — many say, de facto leader — and deputy prime minister, Mohammed bin Salman, or MBS, didn't turn up at the Opening.

His name and photo had been proudly displayed by China’s state-run media among the leaders who were to attend the Games’ opening.

Neither the Chinese nor the Saudi governments offered explanations for his absence; the propaganda-drenched Chinese media feigned ignorance.

Even spokesperson Zhao had a word of appreciation when the news agency AFP finally asked a question on MBS’s absence on February 8.

“You are very meticulous. Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had initially confirmed his attendance at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympic Winter Games. We also released the information. Later, due to scheduling reasons, he could not make the trip. The Crown Prince wishes the Beijing Winter Olympics every success,” Zhao said.

The real reason might have been lost to diplomatic jargon but not to speculation.

MBS found time on February 3 to call Japanese PM Fumio Kishida during which they discussed the framework of the Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030 and “…exchanged points of view with regard to many regional and international issues”.

Japan, incidentally, didn’t send an official delegation to the Winter Olympics.

And on February 9, President Joe Biden spoke with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud where the king lauded the US president for “standing with the kingdom and meeting its defensive needs”.

Is MBS’s absence at the Games and the two phone calls to Riyadh by two allies connected?

In diplomacy, timing is both critical and strategic: Be it by a small, round clock on Xi’s table or a grandfather clock near the old Resolute desk in the Oval Office.

Sutirtho Patranabis, HT’s experienced China hand, writes a weekly column from Beijing exclusively for HT Premium readers

The views expressed are personal