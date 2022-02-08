If anyone can bring back the glory of Air India, it's the Tatas

Mari Marcel Thekaekara is an independent writer who focuses on social issues, particularly Adivasis, Dalits, Safari Karamcharis and women. She worked with Air India in the past.

We fervently hope they’ll restore Air India to its glorious past, even as they take the airline forward into a fabulous, state-of-the-art future.

Hazel Kocherla, my batchmate of 45 years ago, expressed it for all of us. “From the Centaur to the Centre, full circle back to the Centaur”. Air Indians everywhere, who remember our salad days will shout “Hallelujah! Thank God, the Tatas won the bid.”

Having read many articles about Air India since Tata’s re-acquisition, I must add another experience that remains indelibly seared into my memory. I was honoured to be on the flight that took JP Narayan to the United States for his kidney treatment. We had no idea that JP was going to be on our flight. Nothing was prepared for him. Suddenly, out of the blue, JRD Tata arrived on board. He was livid about the indifference towards India’s great leader. JRD snapped out orders and had the crew rest area transformed into a hospital cubicle for him. He personally saw to it that JP was ceremoniously escorted, carried on a stretcher, to this makeshift bed to fly to New York. It was my first and only glimpse of JP whom I revered. And my first and only experience of the legendary JRD Tata. It’s a memory I cherish.

A British woman once told me she always travelled Air India because the in-flight crew was so kind. I know this to be true, because I’ve personally seen the crew pick up a child to allow a harried young mother to eat her meal in peace. This sort of spontaneous action, reaching out to children, is innate, an ethos entrenched in Indian society. They empathised, often going beyond the call of duty.

Air India in its heyday was anything but lack-lustre. In order to bring the airline back to its former glory, experts need to be brought in to revamp the décor, uniforms, food and service. It’s necessary for it to achieve world-class status again, to succeed again. And if anyone can take Air India soaring back to its world-class heights, it’s the Tatas.

When the airline was nationalised, tragically, it dropped off the radar. Boring, unexciting, even substandard food. Dreadful uniform saris. Some unimaginative bureaucrat decided to do away with the omnipresent, ubiquitous Maharajah. That uniquely iconic, Indian figure, along with the stylised Air India centaur. The Air India Maharajah was a stand-alone symbol, instantly recognisable anywhere in the world, immortalised by the creative genius of Bobby Kooka. He was suddenly, unbelievably, and unimaginatively, dropped for an ugly, boring, badly-designed rising sun. Shockingly, considering the rising sun was always associated with Japan.

We hated our bright orange and green uniform saris. Rumour had it they were designed by a fancy French house. But they certainly appealed to foreigners who ooh-ed and aah-ed when they stepped aboard. One thing was certain. An Air India jumbo jet crew walking through any foreign airport was a sight to behold. Guaranteed to stop traffic immediately. And we did.

When the jumbo jets arrived, the upstairs lounge was modelled to take one’s breath away. An air hostess in a gorgeous ghagra choli greeted every guest. That first impression, a thing of beauty remained in the passengers’ minds. Singapore Airlines and Thai Airways shared the reputation for being warm, gracious and an experience to remember. No one else could compare, leave alone compete.

But the indisputable reason the Tatas deserve to get Air India back is that it was JRD Tata’s vision that made Air India a thing of beauty and excellence. The food was superb. The first-class service was formidable and an experience to remember. “Died and gone to heaven!”, one passenger exclaimed. Air India as far as in-flight service and décor went, was “Above world class”, and the airline, in the good old days, won myriad awards to prove it.

It was an eye-opener to actually visit a communist country and experience it first-hand. All things considered, for me, Air India was a heady experience.

However, Indians were welcome everywhere, because the Russians were addicted to Hindi films in general, and adored Raj Kapoor in particular. Russians would burst into Hindi songs, Mera Naam joker jingles being the most popular. They were delighted to have an authentic Indian audience listen to them.

The socialist scales dimmed and fell from my eyes though, when I saw the frightened Russian people living in a police state. Nyet, nyet was the norm. People didn’t dare speak to foreigners for fear big brother was watching. Food was scarce and they had to line up for a loaf of bread.

The Moscow underground was a thing of beauty too, designed with an opulent, grandeur to take one’s breath away. They were meant to create something spectacular for the common person. An ordinary commute to a dreary job, on the daily grind, was turned into a majestic ride fit for a queen. Chandeliers, murals, cathedral-like ceilings — the worker who built it, could enjoy the luxury along with the richest person in the land.

But I have never ever regretted those seven unforgettable years of Air India. In the ’70s, airfares were expensive. This meant no middle-class student could afford to go globetrotting. So to be 21 and pop over to Perth or London every month, spend three days in Rome, four days in Frankfurt, five in Cairo’s best locale, with the beautiful Oberoi hotel walking distance from the Pyramids and the Sphinx was like living the dream. So was driving past lions in Nairobi’s internationally acclaimed national park and visiting Accra, Singapore, Hongkong or Tokyo. I even did Moscow in winter. It was considered a punishment duty. But fur-lined boots and a heavy uniform cape kept us from freezing to death. The bonus was a Dr Zhivago-like experience in subzero temperatures, in the middle of unbelievable snow and an ice-covered landscape. With the added bonus of the Moscow circus and the Bolshoi ballet, free mind-blowing museums, art treasures galore.

It wasn’t my style at all. After my teenage years living in frayed jeans, college style, and often broken Kolhapuri chappals, gliding down an aircraft aisle in a silk uniform sari was not just weird, it was surreal. So was the lipstick, eye shadow and makeup. I discarded the eye shadow the day I got confirmed braving the displeasure of ever-watchful supervisory senior check hostesses. Fortunately, only lipstick and a bindi were compulsory uniform rules.

Influenced by ideas of social justice through liberation theology, I was weirdly and unexpected plunged headlong into a totally different world by my father’s sudden death at 49 of a heart attack. I moved abruptly from being a student in 1970s Kolkata to the sudden, whirlpool of life as an air-hostess.

Air India going back to the Tatas is the best thing that could ever happen to the airline. If anyone can revamp the once glorious airline, it will be them. I know this because I speak from experience.

Air India going back to the Tatas is the best thing that could ever happen to the airline. If anyone can revamp the once glorious airline, it will be them. I know this because I speak from experience.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

I came of age in Jyoti Basu’s Kolkata.

Influenced by ideas of social justice through liberation theology, I was weirdly and unexpected plunged headlong into a totally different world by my father’s sudden death at 49 of a heart attack. I moved abruptly from being a student in 1970s Kolkata to the sudden, whirlpool of life as an air-hostess.

It wasn’t my style at all. After my teenage years living in frayed jeans, college style, and often broken Kolhapuri chappals, gliding down an aircraft aisle in a silk uniform sari was not just weird, it was surreal. So was the lipstick, eye shadow and makeup. I discarded the eye shadow the day I got confirmed braving the displeasure of ever-watchful supervisory senior check hostesses. Fortunately, only lipstick and a bindi were compulsory uniform rules.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But I have never ever regretted those seven unforgettable years of Air India. In the ’70s, airfares were expensive. This meant no middle-class student could afford to go globetrotting. So to be 21 and pop over to Perth or London every month, spend three days in Rome, four days in Frankfurt, five in Cairo’s best locale, with the beautiful Oberoi hotel walking distance from the Pyramids and the Sphinx was like living the dream. So was driving past lions in Nairobi’s internationally acclaimed national park and visiting Accra, Singapore, Hongkong or Tokyo. I even did Moscow in winter. It was considered a punishment duty. But fur-lined boots and a heavy uniform cape kept us from freezing to death. The bonus was a Dr Zhivago-like experience in subzero temperatures, in the middle of unbelievable snow and an ice-covered landscape. With the added bonus of the Moscow circus and the Bolshoi ballet, free mind-blowing museums, art treasures galore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Moscow underground was a thing of beauty too, designed with an opulent, grandeur to take one’s breath away. They were meant to create something spectacular for the common person. An ordinary commute to a dreary job, on the daily grind, was turned into a majestic ride fit for a queen. Chandeliers, murals, cathedral-like ceilings — the worker who built it, could enjoy the luxury along with the richest person in the land.

The socialist scales dimmed and fell from my eyes though, when I saw the frightened Russian people living in a police state. Nyet, nyet was the norm. People didn’t dare speak to foreigners for fear big brother was watching. Food was scarce and they had to line up for a loaf of bread.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, Indians were welcome everywhere, because the Russians were addicted to Hindi films in general, and adored Raj Kapoor in particular. Russians would burst into Hindi songs, Mera Naam joker jingles being the most popular. They were delighted to have an authentic Indian audience listen to them.

It was an eye-opener to actually visit a communist country and experience it first-hand. All things considered, for me, Air India was a heady experience.

But the indisputable reason the Tatas deserve to get Air India back is that it was JRD Tata’s vision that made Air India a thing of beauty and excellence. The food was superb. The first-class service was formidable and an experience to remember. “Died and gone to heaven!”, one passenger exclaimed. Air India as far as in-flight service and décor went, was “Above world class”, and the airline, in the good old days, won myriad awards to prove it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When the jumbo jets arrived, the upstairs lounge was modelled to take one’s breath away. An air hostess in a gorgeous ghagra choli greeted every guest. That first impression, a thing of beauty remained in the passengers’ minds. Singapore Airlines and Thai Airways shared the reputation for being warm, gracious and an experience to remember. No one else could compare, leave alone compete.

We hated our bright orange and green uniform saris. Rumour had it they were designed by a fancy French house. But they certainly appealed to foreigners who ooh-ed and aah-ed when they stepped aboard. One thing was certain. An Air India jumbo jet crew walking through any foreign airport was a sight to behold. Guaranteed to stop traffic immediately. And we did.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When the airline was nationalised, tragically, it dropped off the radar. Boring, unexciting, even substandard food. Dreadful uniform saris. Some unimaginative bureaucrat decided to do away with the omnipresent, ubiquitous Maharajah. That uniquely iconic, Indian figure, along with the stylised Air India centaur. The Air India Maharajah was a stand-alone symbol, instantly recognisable anywhere in the world, immortalised by the creative genius of Bobby Kooka. He was suddenly, unbelievably, and unimaginatively, dropped for an ugly, boring, badly-designed rising sun. Shockingly, considering the rising sun was always associated with Japan.

Air India in its heyday was anything but lack-lustre. In order to bring the airline back to its former glory, experts need to be brought in to revamp the décor, uniforms, food and service. It’s necessary for it to achieve world-class status again, to succeed again. And if anyone can take Air India soaring back to its world-class heights, it’s the Tatas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A British woman once told me she always travelled Air India because the in-flight crew was so kind. I know this to be true, because I’ve personally seen the crew pick up a child to allow a harried young mother to eat her meal in peace. This sort of spontaneous action, reaching out to children, is innate, an ethos entrenched in Indian society. They empathised, often going beyond the call of duty.

Having read many articles about Air India since Tata’s re-acquisition, I must add another experience that remains indelibly seared into my memory. I was honoured to be on the flight that took JP Narayan to the United States for his kidney treatment. We had no idea that JP was going to be on our flight. Nothing was prepared for him. Suddenly, out of the blue, JRD Tata arrived on board. He was livid about the indifference towards India’s great leader. JRD snapped out orders and had the crew rest area transformed into a hospital cubicle for him. He personally saw to it that JP was ceremoniously escorted, carried on a stretcher, to this makeshift bed to fly to New York. It was my first and only glimpse of JP whom I revered. And my first and only experience of the legendary JRD Tata. It’s a memory I cherish.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

I look forward to flying the flag under the Tatas again.

Hazel Kocherla, my batchmate of 45 years ago, expressed it for all of us. “From the Centaur to the Centre, full circle back to the Centaur”. Air Indians everywhere, who remember our salad days will shout “Hallelujah! Thank God, the Tatas won the bid.”

We fervently hope they’ll restore Air India to its glorious past, even as they take the airline forward into a fabulous, state-of-the-art future.

Mari Marcel Thekaekara is an independent writer who focuses on social issues, particularly Adivasis, Dalits, Safari Karamcharis and women. She worked with Air India in the past.

The views expressed are personal