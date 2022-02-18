In Afghanistan, the NRF can force a power shift

Today, the NRF may resemble a motley group of individuals too amorphous to pose a challenge to the Taliban. But for long-term observers of Afghanistan and the region, these signs cannot be dismissed. A resistance in the making can tilt the balance in re-establishing the equilibrium that had been lost with the capture of power by a totalitarian group without the consent of the people of Afghanistan.

However, the NRF may have already received ideological and logistical support, including safe haven to operate from several countries. The NRF remains a point of leverage for an inclusive government in Afghanistan at one level. On the other, the group can be the rallying point for an alternative alliance to govern the country.

The NRF also hopes for some support from the international community as a government-in-exile, especially from the United States. Evoking the dangers the Taliban poses to the region’s security and the world, the NRF’s head of foreign relations, Ali Maisam Nazary, has appealed for foreign backing for its efforts. However, the possibility of an overt declaration of support by any country is remote. No one wants Afghanistan to lapse into a civil war.

While southern Tajikistan is turning out to be the military base of the NRF, on the diplomatic front, the group has not been any less active. The Taliban, in early January, claimed that its acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, met Massoud in Iran for discussions. This was denied by the NRF. Media reports indicated the possibility of another meeting in Moscow. Irrespective of the veracity of such meetings and their outcomes, the willingness of the Islamic Emirate to engage its bitter adversaries points to the NRF’s growing strength and its ability to stitch alliances with larger groups inside and outside Afghanistan.

If true, the September 2021 “defeat” in Panjshir may turn out to be a tactical retreat by the NRF to “survive today to wage a war tomorrow”. While the NRF might not have an adequate number of fighters as compared to the Taliban but within Afghanistan, the outfit still has a significant number of supporters and soldiers capable of carrying out acts of sabotage and assassination. A large number could also be in neighbouring Tajikistan (around Kolub) and Iran (via Nimroz), from where offensives could be launched. A group of 1,800 Tajik militia has vowed to support the NRF.

There is no estimate of the exact number of NRF fighters in the northern districts. However, the movement’s core comprises the better trained members of the erstwhile Aghan National Defence and Security Forces commandos. The current strategy of the group appears to be to operate like an insurgency and carry out intermittent attacks on the Taliban.

On January 20, the Taliban police claimed to have killed eight fighters of the NRF in a “direct clash” in the northern Balkh province. Ammunition and machine guns were reportedly recovered from them. In November 2021, fighting between the Taliban and NRF members broke out in the Anaba district of Panjshir. Such clashes have been reported from other parts too, even though the Islamic Emirate claims that the NRF as an organised movement does not exist. On the other hand, the NRF claims that more and more people are joining the resistance in Panjshir, Kapisa, Parwan, Badakhshan, Balkh, and Baghlan provinces.

However, the fall of Panjshir was not the death knell for the resistance movement. The NRF, led by Massoud, Saleh, Ismail Khan, and Abdul Latif Pedram, the Afghan National Congress Party leader, are slowly unleashing a military and diplomatic campaign on the Taliban. This has begun to emerge as a source of worry for the Islamic Emirate, amid its failure on the government front, spiralling humanatarian crisis and growing popular discontent.

The reasons for the fall of the Panjshir resistance are not known. Thousands of soldiers, with enough military equipment, aimed to make the valley the final frontier of resistance. Saleh, who declared himself president on constitutional grounds, and Massoud expected cooperation and support from friendly countries. However, none came. Pitted against heavy odds, landlocked Panjshir fought with valour, but was subdued as the Taliban surrounded it. The Pakistani air force allegedly pitched in to bomb the resistance fighters into submission. Several fighters were killed. Saleh and Massoud retreated to Tajikistan along with 600 soldiers in early September.

Shanthie Mariet D’Souza is founding professor, Kautilya School of Public Policy, Hyderabad, and founder-president, Mantraya The views expressed are personal