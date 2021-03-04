IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Opinion / In defence of rooted Indian nationalism
Indian nationalism has always been inward-looking and focused on national development, which was always strongly imbued with welfare and social justice goals (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
Indian nationalism has always been inward-looking and focused on national development, which was always strongly imbued with welfare and social justice goals (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
opinion

In defence of rooted Indian nationalism

Indian nationalism does not seek to conquer or colonise other countries. Instead, it supported national struggles in other countries under imperialist rule, emphasising sovereignty and democracy.
READ FULL STORY
By Abhinav Prakash Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:38 PM IST

In his reply to the motion of thanks in the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi emphasised the importance of Indian nationalism, and argued that nationalism in India is neither narrow-minded nor aggressive. But he suggested that it has come under attack of late, with every occasion being used to mock and demean India. Referring to the threat of “foreign destructive ideology”, the PM was right in underlining that we remain far too much in awe of the theories and constructs flowing in from the West.

The false parallels drawn between nationalism in western countries and nationalism in India exemplify it. Unlike the exclusivist nationalism in the West built around linguistic or ethnic supremacism, Indian nationalism emerged in opposition to imperialism. Since its inception, Indian nationalism endeavored to bring together people of different languages, religions, castes, classes, and ethnicities based on unity in diversity.

And despite the setback caused by Muslim separatism and consequent Partition, it continues to champion the same values of democracy, liberty, diversity, and equality. To equate it with the western concept of nationalism and “de-construct” it in line with fashionable western intellectual trends is remarkable intellectual bankruptcy.

Take, for instance, the grandiloquent talk about being a patriot and not a nationalist. Patriotism is a pre-industrial construct rooted in the patriarchal notions of “blood and soil”, i.e. defence of land and kinsmen. It served the same practical purpose as nationalism in an industrial society. But a faux debate is generated to make nationalism sound regressive and, in millennial slang, uncool and glorify the agrarian, patriarchal construct of patriotism.

With intricate ties to the wider Anglosphere, India is precariously placed in the face of wokeness and social science theories emanating from American universities. For many years, there has been a concerted attempt to delegitimise not just India’s anti-imperialist struggle and Indian nationalism but also Hinduism and the existence of Hindus as a people too. In this academic discourse, each of these categories has been converted into an “oppressive identity”, whose destruction is crucial to attain the elusive “azadi”.

This mirrors academic and intellectual trends within America itself. Just like the “preservation of slavery” has been sought to be placed at the heart of the American war of independence, the “preservation of the caste-system” has been attributed as the main motive behind India’s freedom struggle. Indian nationalism is painted as a conspiracy of the upper castes to deny the political aspirations of the Dalits, backward classes and minorities.

But far from being a tool of oppression, Indian nationalism has been a force of integration and upliftment of the masses. The growth of nationalism enabled people to transcend the narrow confines of caste and community. It propelled them to create common platforms and advocate social reform and economic upliftment of the masses.

Indian nationalism does not seek to conquer or colonise other countries. Instead, it supported national struggles in other countries under imperialist rule, emphasising sovereignty and democracy.

Indian nationalism has always been inward-looking and focused on national development, which was always strongly imbued with welfare and social justice goals. The resolutions on fundamental rights and national economic programme in 1931 Karachi resolution of the Congress, an umbrella organisation of mostly Hindu nationalistic forces, amply demonstrate this. In India, nationalism resonates with the masses as a positive construct, unlike its western variant. Nationalism binds this diverse geography and demographics together, something that would have been otherwise unimaginable.

But this critical distinction is often forgotten, and the idea that nationalism needs to be banished has taken hold in urban intellectual discourse. But such adventurism has proved costly even for America, where the deconstruction of a common narrative, banishment of nationalism and dethronement of religion has created a crisis of identity and polity.

Instead of a nation, there are just different groups in silos such as Blacks, White males, LGBTQ+, women, and a range of ethnic categories, making agreement even on basic issues strenuous. With a far more complex society and social fault lines, India needs to academically, socially and politically contest attempts to push such theories and ideas in our context.

The sanctity of the nation and territorial integrity of states should not be confused with grandiose constructs such as constitutional patriotism. A Constitution simply reflects the underlying working of the nation and demographics, and not the other way around. Without state power to enforce it, it is just another book. This is starkly reflected in how the Indian Constitution is weakest in regions where Indian nationalism is weak. Another charge of nationalism vs Hindu nationalism is an old one. Before Independence, the Congress was called a Hindu nationalist party and nationalism a Hindu supremacist construct. There is nothing new in these charges and the language now deployed against the BJP and Indian nationalism.

India needs to strongly reassert nationalism in the realm of ideas and mass culture and push back against the attempt to confuse or delegitimise it. And the task starts with resisting the theories sweeping in from the Anglosphere while rejuvenating social sciences in India, rooted in Indian reality. The decoupling of social sciences in India and the wider Anglosphere must be the next decolonisation movement.

Abhinav Prakash Singh is an assistant professor, economics, Sri Ram College of Commerce

The views expressed are personal

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Indian nationalism has always been inward-looking and focused on national development, which was always strongly imbued with welfare and social justice goals (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
Indian nationalism has always been inward-looking and focused on national development, which was always strongly imbued with welfare and social justice goals (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
opinion

In defence of rooted Indian nationalism

By Abhinav Prakash Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:38 PM IST
Indian nationalism does not seek to conquer or colonise other countries. Instead, it supported national struggles in other countries under imperialist rule, emphasising sovereignty and democracy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A more careful look at how the BJP has risen in Bengal, and how the ruling TMC has sought to counteract its growth, is instructive in understanding the new dimensions of the BJP’s appeal and possible templates to defeat it (Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
A more careful look at how the BJP has risen in Bengal, and how the ruling TMC has sought to counteract its growth, is instructive in understanding the new dimensions of the BJP’s appeal and possible templates to defeat it (Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
opinion

Why the battle of Bengal matters

By Neelanjan Sircar
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:38 PM IST
The BJP’s rise is remarkable. If the TMC still wins, it will offer a template on how to challenge a hegemon
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ratings, of BARC type, are indispensable for the broadcast industry (Hindustan Times)
Ratings, of BARC type, are indispensable for the broadcast industry (Hindustan Times)
opinion

BARC plays a valuable role. Preserve it

By Paritosh Joshi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:38 PM IST
BARC has its problems. But the solution is unlikely to lie in denouncing it. It is still the best bet for hundreds of broadcasters to remain viable, and hundreds of millions of viewers to enjoy the fruits of their exertion
READ FULL STORY
Close
There have been major state-level differences in the burden and mortality from Covid-19. Deploy vaccines accordingly and prioritise affected areas (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
There have been major state-level differences in the burden and mortality from Covid-19. Deploy vaccines accordingly and prioritise affected areas (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
opinion

Refine the Covid-19 vaccination strategy

By Rajinder Dhamija
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:13 PM IST
Research has shown that the pandemic has disproportionately affected regions witha high per capita income and a high burden of NCDs
READ FULL STORY
Close
Having women leaders leads to improved provision of public goods and focus on education and health (Shutterstock)
Having women leaders leads to improved provision of public goods and focus on education and health (Shutterstock)
opinion

Where are India’s women leaders?

By Soumya Kapoor Mehta and Steven Walker
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:14 PM IST
Women are less involved when it comes to participation in campaigns and contacts with public officials. Women candidates also have less education and experience, on average, compared to male candidates. There are also different societal expectations from political leaders of different genders
READ FULL STORY
Close
India ranks very low in the list of well-administered nations and rank high amongst corrupt nations. despite several efforts to overhaul the administrative processes(HT Photo)
India ranks very low in the list of well-administered nations and rank high amongst corrupt nations. despite several efforts to overhaul the administrative processes(HT Photo)
opinion

Scratching the surface hasn’ helped. It is time to strike at the core issues

By VS Pandey, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:02 PM IST
  • India's administrative structure led by All India Services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS) adopted an approach of 5% vs 95%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While there may be a temporary easing of military tension, there has been criticism in China of the disengagement. China could well attempt another military adventure in its bid to frustrate India’s rise (AFP)
While there may be a temporary easing of military tension, there has been criticism in China of the disengagement. China could well attempt another military adventure in its bid to frustrate India’s rise (AFP)
opinion

Disengagement will not lead to friendship

By Jayadeva Ranade
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 04:07 PM IST
Notwithstanding the recent exchanges between the Indian and Chinese foreign ministers and military commanders at the border, India-China relations remain at a critical stage
READ FULL STORY
Close
Muslims have been the most educationally backward group in India. In comparison to their population, they have the lowest enrolment rates at elementary, high school and higher secondary school education, as well as higher education (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
Muslims have been the most educationally backward group in India. In comparison to their population, they have the lowest enrolment rates at elementary, high school and higher secondary school education, as well as higher education (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
opinion

Provide data on the education of Muslims

By John Kurrien
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:55 PM IST
Monitoring the educational progress of Muslims was hamstrung by the absence of official data, leading to their downward spiral that went unnoticed for decades
READ FULL STORY
Close
Negative interactions between humans and wildlife intensify when local communities feel that wildlife needs or values are given priority over their own needs (Manoj Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Negative interactions between humans and wildlife intensify when local communities feel that wildlife needs or values are given priority over their own needs (Manoj Kumar/Hindustan Times)
opinion

The pandemic has added to the urgency of protecting wildlife

By Dipankar Ghose
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 04:14 PM IST
Wildlife conservation needs to be prioritised, and development plans at country, state and district levels need to take cognisance of wildlife needs
READ FULL STORY
Close
Technology, communications, and data play to our strengths. These are the areas redefining every industry and we have the technology talent; our standards will be closer to the US, and we have continental-size data. (REUTERS)
Technology, communications, and data play to our strengths. These are the areas redefining every industry and we have the technology talent; our standards will be closer to the US, and we have continental-size data. (REUTERS)
opinion

The India-US tech partnership decade

By Janmejaya Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:30 PM IST
US support enabled China’s high-growth trajectory. But the rift between the two offers India an opportunity
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Panchamasali Lingayat community is one of the largest sub-sect within the Lingayat community.(ANI/Twitter)
The Panchamasali Lingayat community is one of the largest sub-sect within the Lingayat community.(ANI/Twitter)
opinion

Who is stirring the caste cauldron in Karnataka?

By Venkatesha Babu, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:08 PM IST
  • The Karnataka government has blamed the opposition for fishing in troubled waters by trying to take political advantage of the agitations but Yediyurappa may have to look within.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesters take cover as they clash with riot police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 28, 2021 (REUTERS)
Protesters take cover as they clash with riot police officers during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 28, 2021 (REUTERS)
opinion

As Myanmar turns violent, India can adopt a two-track approach

By Rajiv Bhatia
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:30 PM IST
The government, in principle, supports democracy everywhere, but is also committed to non-interference in the internal affairs of others. It strives to ensure that instability in Myanmar does not trigger support for insurgency in the Northeast. India’s development cooperation projects in Myanmar should not be delayed
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some saw it a justifiable tribute to the man who is a Gujarati icon, has contributed immensely to Ahmedabad’s infrastructure and also headed the state’s cricket administration (AFP)
Some saw it a justifiable tribute to the man who is a Gujarati icon, has contributed immensely to Ahmedabad’s infrastructure and also headed the state’s cricket administration (AFP)
opinion

The politics of naming and renaming public spaces in India

By Ronojoy Sen
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:22 AM IST
Modi is the first Indian prime minister in office to get a stadium, or any other public place for that matter, named after themselves. If one looks for examples outside India, he is not in great company either
READ FULL STORY
Close
The CM is wooing women by providing maternity child care leave and instituting schemes in educational institutions (Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
The CM is wooing women by providing maternity child care leave and instituting schemes in educational institutions (Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
opinion

When women shape political outcomes

By Shashi Shekhar
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:21 AM IST
There are around 35 million women voters in Bengal who will play a significant role in this election. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been in power for the last 10 years, is aware of the power of women voters
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi’s first foray at peace-making with Pakistan had been directed at its civilian leadership. That completely miffed the generals. The situation is different this time, with a military-to-military statement (PIB)
PM Modi’s first foray at peace-making with Pakistan had been directed at its civilian leadership. That completely miffed the generals. The situation is different this time, with a military-to-military statement (PIB)
opinion

The difficult path to Indo-Pak peace

By Vivek Katju
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:21 AM IST
Pakistan’s army is on board with the ceasefire. But unless it revises its position on terror and Kashmir, talks will hit a barrier
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP