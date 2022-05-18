In the US, the fusion of White supremacism and domestic terrorism

While Biden pushed back hard against the fusion of White supremacism and domestic terrorism, the outlook is grim. The Great Replacement Theory is only set to get more attention. Republicans haven’t shown any indication that they will return to the centre-Right of the political spectrum from the far-Right violent streak they are increasingly embracing. Online platforms continue to be the home of hate. And there is no possibility of strong moves on gun control in the US Congress. There are more Gendrons out there preparing to mount the next attack.

New York governor Kathy Hochul got to the heart of this debate on Tuesday, saying, “You could have that hate in your heart, and you can sit in your house and foment these evil thoughts, but you can’t act on it — unless you have a weapon”.

With the Second Amendment a no-go area in American politics, the debate is not about whether American citizens should be allowed to own guns — both parties agree they should. The debate is about the background checks and the controls to be put in place to prevent people who should not have a gun from owning one. Republicans resist any attempt at moderation, Democrats often lack the numbers to introduce these checks.

The final ingredient in this mix is unique to the US and, therefore, explains why an ideology rooted in racism, politics of fear and xenophobia, and technology that allows for the spread of these ideas eventually translates into violence — gun laws, or, to put it more accurately, the absence of those laws.

This digital universe, operating on a laizzes-faire basis, is widely recognised as contributing to radicalisation. In its 2021 document to combat domestic terrorism, the American intelligence community said that widespread availability of domestic terrorism recruitment material online was a “national security threat” whose frontlines were “overwhelmingly private sector online platforms”. But it recognised that the supply of this material will persist — on platforms that encourage or condone such messages as well as on end-to-end encrypted platforms. Biden too, in his remarks in Buffalo on Tuesday, referred to the role played by the Internet, appealing for action. “You can't prevent people from being radicalised to violence, but we can address the relentless exploitation of the Internet to recruit and mobilise terrorism.“

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that Gendron had grown concerned about “declining White birth rates” and the “genocide of European people” on 4chan, an anonymous online message board. He assembled a to-do list on Discord, another messaging platform. He discussed weapons on Reddit. He broadcast his attack on Twitch, a live-streaming service. And he drew direct inspiration from who from Brenton Tarrant’s mosque attack in New Zealand’s Christchurch in 2019 which left 51 people dead which he found on 4chan during the pandemic. In a 180-page document that the Post accessed, Grendron wrote, “Brenton started my real research into the problems with immigration and foreigners in our White lands, without his live-stream I would likely have no idea about the real problems the West is facing.”

Now mix the ideological framework and the politically enabling climate with technology that makes the dissemination of these views, as well as the crafting of mass killings as a public spectacle, possible.

But whether leaders will do so is open to question, for these views appear to be gaining popular traction. A recent AP-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research poll found that 32% adult Americans believed that a group of people was trying to replace native-born Americans with immigrants for electoral gain; 29% also said that an increase in immigration was leading to native-born Americans “losing economic, political, and cultural influence”. “These two key measures tap into the core arguments of Replacement Theory… the study indicates about one in five (17%) adults agree with both of these central tenets.”

As Republican Congresswoman and a rare dissenter in the party, Liz Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney (who is a moderate by today’s Republican standards), put it:

As Republicans have shifted further and further Right in recent years — to the point of becoming unrecognisable to those who believe in old-fashioned conservatism, but not bigotry — they have been driven by a fear of the changing electoral map. Instead of recognising the diversity that has been truly at the heart of America’s modern political project and crafting plural multiracial, multiethnic coalitions, the Grand Old Party (GOP) has chosen to tap into White insecurities; stoke it; and then use it as instrument of political and electoral mobilisation. This has meant the constant reproduction of ideas along the lines of Great Replacement Theory, where the majority is consistently shown as under threat and as the victim, either on Fox News or in direct political interventions by senior Republican leaders. The fringe has become mainstream.

In June 2021, the Biden administration released a National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism which explicitly stated that the terrorism threat today emerged from racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists, “whose racial, ethnic or religious hatred” led them towards violence. “These actors have different motivations, but many focus their violence towards the same segment or segments of the American community, whether persons of color, immigrants, Jews, Muslims, other religious minorities, women and girls, LGBTQI + individuals, or others.” The US intelligence community noted that this violence can be explicit at times; it could also be less explicit at other times, rooted in ideologies based on the “superiority of the white race” that called for violence in furtherance of perverse and abhorrent notions of racial “purity” or “cleansing”.

After January 6 — when White supremacists, along with others, in response to Donald Trump’s call against the electoral result, stormed the US Capitol — the new US administration woke up to the threat, and the fact that the internal terror threat was potentially more significant now than the external terror threat.

As political theorist Pratap Bhanu Mehta put it in a recent talk in Washington DC, the obsession with demographics often constitutes the core of such majoritarian identity projects. Or as scholar Kathleen Belew said in a recent piece in the New York Times , “the violent defence of whiteness”, is at the core of the Great Replacement Theory.

Gendron was inspired by what has come to be known as “Great Replacement Theory”. Originally drawn from the writings of a French far-Right conspiracy theorist, Renaud Camus, in the context of Europe, the theory — now embraced by the American far-Right — basically suggests that an elite, through permissive policies and as a part of a political design, is enabling widespread immigration to replace “native Americans” — with the explicit aim of disenfranchising Whites and reducing their political power. Immigrants, in this view, constitute a deliberately created vote-bank and must be expelled or eliminated.

The horrific killings have sparked a debate in the US on the ideological framework, political discourse, legal architecture and technologies that made this hate crime — and a series of such hate crimes in recent years — possible.

Washington: The United States (US) is in the middle of confronting what President Joe Biden, on Tuesday, called “terrorism, domestic terrorism”.

First, the ideology.

Now add the politics to it.

