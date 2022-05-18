In the US, the fusion of White supremacism and domestic terrorism

Washington: The United States (US) is in the middle of confronting what President Joe Biden, on Tuesday, called “terrorism, domestic terrorism”.

In Buffalo in New York State, on Saturday, an 18-year old White man, Payton S Gendron, drove 200 miles from his home to a grocery store. He had already extensively surveyed the store, which was a hub for the Black community in the neighbourhood. Wearing a body armour, he took out an assault weapon, shot 13 people (of whom 11 were Black) and live-streamed it. Ten died.

The horrific killings have sparked a debate in the US on the ideological framework, political discourse, legal architecture and technologies that made this hate crime — and a series of such hate crimes in recent years — possible.

First, the ideology.

Gendron was inspired by what has come to be known as “Great Replacement Theory”. Originally drawn from the writings of a French far-Right conspiracy theorist, Renaud Camus, in the context of Europe, the theory — now embraced by the American far-Right — basically suggests that an elite, through permissive policies and as a part of a political design, is enabling widespread immigration to replace “native Americans” — with the explicit aim of disenfranchising Whites and reducing their political power. Immigrants, in this view, constitute a deliberately created vote-bank and must be expelled or eliminated.

As political theorist Pratap Bhanu Mehta put it in a recent talk in Washington DC, the obsession with demographics often constitutes the core of such majoritarian identity projects. Or as scholar Kathleen Belew said in a recent piece in the New York Times, “the violent defence of whiteness”, is at the core of the Great Replacement Theory.

After January 6 — when White supremacists, along with others, in response to Donald Trump’s call against the electoral result, stormed the US Capitol — the new US administration woke up to the threat, and the fact that the internal terror threat was potentially more significant now than the external terror threat.

In June 2021, the Biden administration released a National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism which explicitly stated that the terrorism threat today emerged from racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists, “whose racial, ethnic or religious hatred” led them towards violence. “These actors have different motivations, but many focus their violence towards the same segment or segments of the American community, whether persons of color, immigrants, Jews, Muslims, other religious minorities, women and girls, LGBTQI + individuals, or others.” The US intelligence community noted that this violence can be explicit at times; it could also be less explicit at other times, rooted in ideologies based on the “superiority of the white race” that called for violence in furtherance of perverse and abhorrent notions of racial “purity” or “cleansing”.

Now add the politics to it.

As Republicans have shifted further and further Right in recent years — to the point of becoming unrecognisable to those who believe in old-fashioned conservatism, but not bigotry — they have been driven by a fear of the changing electoral map. Instead of recognising the diversity that has been truly at the heart of America’s modern political project and crafting plural multiracial, multiethnic coalitions, the Grand Old Party (GOP) has chosen to tap into White insecurities; stoke it; and then use it as instrument of political and electoral mobilisation. This has meant the constant reproduction of ideas along the lines of Great Replacement Theory, where the majority is consistently shown as under threat and as the victim, either on Fox News or in direct political interventions by senior Republican leaders. The fringe has become mainstream.

As Republican Congresswoman and a rare dissenter in the party, Liz Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney (who is a moderate by today’s Republican standards), put it: