Indian foreign policy needs a structured gender lens

The new realities of today such as the challenges of the climate crisis, the pandemic and conflict in many regions of the world call for a change in traditional foreign policy approaches. India has emerged as a major voice on the world stage on several of these issues, all which call for gender inclusion. A recent report from the think-tank Kubernein Initiative and the Konrad Adeneur Stiftung Foundation takes a fresh look at applying a gender mainstreaming lens to our foreign policy’s future. The report suggests that India has made considerable progress in terms of applying a gender lens to foreign policymaking and also increased representation--but more structure is needed.

A gender inclusive foreign policy will give India greater agency in the growing global discourse on the intersectionality of foreign affairs with the other pressing issues of the day such as the climate crisis, health, trade, and multilateral agreements. The presidency of the G20 which goes to New Delhi next year offers an opportunity to try and shape discussions on all these, currently largely western-centric. G20 coordinator and former foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla says, “India’s narrative recognises the centrality of gender equality and women’s empowerment in all aspects of its development has been prioritised and will be a cross-cutting theme during India’s upcoming presidency.”

Given the robust performance of the ministry of external affairs, India can offer a unique perspective on redefining existing frameworks and move the needle on inclusivity, based on the experiences of diverse communities which would bring in aspects of vulnerability, inclusivity and equity.

Moving forward, the report suggests that we consider gender mainstreaming in a foreign policy approach that is rooted in the Indian context. While training and sensitisation at the leadership level is ongoing at the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service, greater capacity building and informed discourse within a defined framework and structure could result in a more inclusive policy down the line. Lakshmi Puri, former assistant secretary general of the United Nations (UN) and former deputy executive director of UN Women, who played a significant role in framing this report, says, “India is well-placed to be a champion for promoting gender parity, advancing gender equality-related global and regional norms including in forums like G20, mainstreaming it into development cooperation and in leading campaigns worldwide following an all-of-government, all-of-society approach.”

We need systemic changes to allow for greater advancement of women and more diverse voices in the foreign service. As Ambika Vishwanath, director of Kubernein Initiative, says, “We have already seen progress in terms of numbers, however in the space of policy-making and implementation, there needs to be a more formal, designed structure that builds on our positive experiences and could present a framework for other countries as well.”

There are no soft issues anymore in today’s world. Natural disasters, health, the climate crisis, human security and technology, and disruptions in governance systems are interrelated and all these must be seen through a gender lens.

According to research data, countries which have a robust gender equal foreign policy have seen multiple benefits in education, health and human security.

India may not announce a formal gender inclusive foreign policy soon but given our increasing visibility on the global stage, we can certainly make a difference to the conversation both internally and externally.

