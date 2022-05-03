Keeping up with UP | An eerie quiet surrounds Uttar Pradesh

Sometimes, appreciation comes from unexpected quarters.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has not been a great friend of Uttar Pradesh (UP) or North Indians. While his cousin and chief minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray has twice visited Ayodhya along with beleaguered party spokesman Sanjay Raut, Raj Thackeray has stayed away from UP. It’s not hard to fathom his political discomfort as MNS cadres have continued their tirade against North Indians, sporadically beating them up in Mumbai. The Shiv Sena has, over the years diluted or dropped the North Indian issue, so much so that Uddhav Thackeray had even extended an olive branch to hold back migrants who, in a state of panic, were leaving the city.

The politics of polarisation reflects the significance of the country’s financial capital for the parties in power — the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre and the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress in Maharashtra — though elections are due in 2024.

Thus, while the BJP was locking horns with Shiv Sena over the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa (both vie for the Hindu space), Raj Thackeray dived straight into the turbulent waters after emerging from his several years-long political hibernation. He issued an ultimatum to the MVA coalition government to remove loudspeakers or they will start reciting Hanuman Chalisa on them. The BJP had reasons to smile.

So, while the public and the politicians were indulging in brawls over Hanuman Chalisa and loudspeakers, Yogi silently removed them from over 45,000 religious places in the state, including temples, while setting the volume of another 40,000 within the permissible limits. All this was done during the holy month of Ramzan, and yet, there was no reaction or retaliation. The Alvida prayers also passed off peacefully on Friday with Muslims confining themselves to the mosque premises, instead of on the streets.

How was it achieved?

Before launching a state-wide drive to remove loudspeakers, the police organised a dialogue with both seers and clerics, making the best use of the Supreme Court order on checking noise pollution. The clerics issued audio and video messages to the community, which also cooperated. There were no altercations, no demonstrations, and no stone-pelting. Some removed the loudspeakers voluntarily. Others were persuaded or pressured by the administration.

With the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura taking the lead in removing the loudspeakers that used to broadcast the morning aarti, the muftis of various mosques in Muslim dominated West UP also shut them down. Perhaps any other Opposition government would not have solicited such support from both mosques and temples as there was a time when BJP leaders used to encourage their use while the Samajwadi Party (SP) government remained deaf to blaring loudspeakers.

Clerics and saints welcomed the CM’s directives, which were issued on April 18, two days after the Jahangirpuri communal clashes over the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi.

The Opposition remained quiet on the issue as there was no visible “bias” in the execution of the order in UP. Even noise pollution levels improved.

Throughout the communally surcharged period in the country on issues ranging from hijab to azaan, Hauman Chalisa to devi jagran, Yogi Adityanath remained silent. Unlike in the past, when these incidents evoked an acerbic reaction from him, this time he focused on getting loudspeakers removed and also ensuring that religious activity was not held on the streets.

The public congratulated him.

Yogi had once said, “Yogi hoon, UP ke liye upyogi rahoonga.” People are now hoping for “achche din”.

Ever since Yogi took charge of the state for a second term, he has been making a deliberate attempt to change his image from a rabble-rouser to a statesman, just as in his first term the monk had emerged from the saffron robes, establishing himself as a tough politician, whose day was spent in realpolitik.

Until now, he was in the news more for his allegedly divisive agenda and supposedly inflammatory speeches than for governance and statesmanship. As a member of the Lok Sabha from 1998 to 2017 and, thereafter, as the chief minister of UP from 2017-2022, Yogi grew into a fiery mascot of Hindutva. When it came to his ideology, he never shied away from controversies and challenges. He issued diktats on love jihad, cow slaughter, and recoveries from the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act or the CAA protesters, mostly impacting the Muslim community. But, in the initial days of his second tenure, he is trying to emerge as a visionary with a development plan.

Action precedes his words now. However, his detractors' quip, “Watch him after 100 days.”

So, when the communal temperatures are rising elsewhere in the country, UP remains peaceful. Is it the fear factor at work? Those who know him argue, “He is a tough administrator, notwithstanding his agenda. People have approved the decisions that he took in his first term.”

It’s too early to rule out a complete communal bias in all his decisions. But yes, there have been no incendiary speeches by him or any controversies.

The heat from Madhya Pradesh

The once soft and sober Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh chief minister, has surprised many of his admirers with his aggressive behaviour.

While UP CM’s rise in the BJP’s hierarchy might have unsettled Chouhan, Yogi’s victory has convinced him to learn lessons from his playbook.

Thus, soon after Yogi scripted history in UP’s electoral politics by returning to power, Chouhan pressed the accelerator button on bulldozers, a drive initially launched by former Congress chief minister Kamal Nath after assuming office in 2018.

The MP CM not only introduced a law on love jihad, but also assured the people of bringing a law to check damage to government property. However, it was his comment against the mafias that made many heads turn.

At the end of 2021, he said, “I am in a dangerous mood nowadays. I will not spare those who are involved in illegal activities. Leave MP or else, I will bury you 10 feet deep and no one will know about your whereabouts.” His style of functioning and lingo had never been so belligerent.

However, UP and MP have a different political landscapes and climate. The politics of communal polarisation will not pay dividends in the state with an 8% Muslim population. Also, Chouhan will be batting for a fourth term while Yogi is on his second.

Many BJP-ruled states may follow the UP model as both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah showered the chief minister with compliments during the poll campaign. Instead of contesting the election only on Modi’s face, the BJP leadership also came forward with the idea of a “double-engine government” after they realised that the monk, who did his politics from the math in east UP, has cultivated his vote bank across the state.

The coming days

Will UP change for the good after decades of communal disharmony?

The change in Yogi's functioning is perceptible, even if transient. While other CMs struggle to step into his shoes, Yogi looks beyond UP. For that, perhaps he realises, he will have to be a visionary in saffron robes. After all, Modi shifted from Gujarat with a Hindutva face and a development agenda. Gujarat model was hailed. Can Yogi construct that model?

From her perch in Lucknow, HT’s resident editor Sunita Aron highlights important issues related to Uttar Pradesh

The views expressed are personal