Keeping Up with UP | Beyond the hype, how realistic are Owaisi's plans in UP?

From her perch in Lucknow, HT’s resident editor Sunita Aron will highlight important issues related to the elections in Uttar Pradesh

Thus, his agenda will merely remain a dream for three reasons. One, society is vertically divided into two communal groups. Two, at this time, no mainstream political party will prop up a Muslim chief minister or party head, and three, unlike the BSP which stood committed in its fight for Dalits, no Muslim party appears to have the commitment or conviction to its cause.

Historically Muslim political parties have ended as spoilers in UP elections but Owaisi did raise the bar by enrolling about 7.5 lakh members in 44 districts of the state and attracting the youth. While some found Owaisi more articulate than most of the political leaders as he often refers to the constitution to drive home his point, others dub him as a creation of social media, whose craze will fritter away in some time from now.

The Peace Party is hardly relevant today. Its founder-president Dr Ayub was seen sharing the dais with Owaisi at a press conference. The Peace Party needed the support of the AIMIM, this year.

Responding to a senior Congress leader’s query as to which party would get the chief minister’s post in the event of their alliance coming to power, party state president Dr Abdul Mannan said, “The party with more numbers.” The talks ended with the Congress leader’s comment, “I appreciate your confidence.”

But Peace Party was riding high as it was attaining votes. Ayub adopted Kanshi Ram’s template of uniting Dalits, Muslims and Backwards by fielding non-Muslim candidates and displayed his political prowess, too, in the 2010 by-poll.

In 2008, Dr Mohammad Ayub, a surgeon by profession, launched the Peace Party primarily with an agenda to give UP its first Muslim chief minister. The party’s demand grew after it polled more votes than the established parties like the BJP, SP and Congress in the 2010 by-poll in Domariaganj assembly constituency, east UP, but the seat was won by the BSP. The Congress, desperately hunting for a winning combination, saw a potential partner in the Peace Party for the 2012 assembly elections.

Owaisi is not the first leader or party to fire up the political ambition of the minority community that feels marginalised in a BJP-dominated India.

Moreover, such formulas are mere poll gimmicks in the absence of any groundwork.

Owaisi has done little to form any coalition of castes and communities, and his statements remain divisive. In the 2022 assembly polls, he gave about 20% of tickets to non-Muslims, formed Bhagidari Morcha of non-descript parties and offered an attractive formula — two chief ministers: A Dalit and an OBC and three deputy chief ministers: One of them a Muslim. But there are no takers, as voters don’t want to bet on a losing horse.

And though the BSP initially raised slogans against the upper castes, it changed track when it realised that the party cannot win elections without a rainbow coalition. They not only changed their tone, but also propped up Satish Chandra Mishra, Swamy Prasad Maurya and Naseemuddin Siddiqui as the party’s Brahmin, Backward and Muslim faces respectively.

Second, his politics is not all-encompassing. Kanshi Ram gave the slogan of " jiski jitni sankhya bhari uski utni hissedari " (proportionate representation to all castes according to their population).

He built a cadre but has no consistent plan to mobilise the support of his community members, who still trust mainline parties like the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the BSP. Thus, voters view AIMIM more as a spoilsport rather than a serious contender.

Both Kanshi Ram and Mayawati slogged, though they are remembered more for their political ambivalence and manipulative skills. On the other hand, Owaisi is "seasonal", he lives in Hyderabad, and airdrops during elections. People don’t remember him visiting the state during the Muzaffarnagar riots or Yogi’s bulldozer on Muslims to end "love jihad" or cow slaughter.

I remember meeting a chief development officer in the early 1990s. He had tears in his eyes while talking about BSP’s endeavour to empower Dalits and predicted, “One day, Mayawati will rule the country.” Many of them have still not lost hope and work fiercely for the mission.

The caste rallies that the BJP is organising today were first introduced by the BSP in the late 1980s in its quest to consolidate the Bahujan Samaj, which included the backward castes. Before that, Kanshi Ram mobilised government employees — from peons to bureaucrats — who worked behind the scenes for the party’s mission.

However, Owaisi lacks the tenacity with which Kanshi Ram pursued his dream after shifting his base from Punjab. UP became Kanshi Ram’s "karmabhumi" and he camped here to consolidate the core vote, other than Jatavs.

Some Muslims talk about the consternation of the community who, after seeing Jatav and Yadav-led parties form the government, wonder why they cannot do the same. This is precisely what Owaisi said to plant the seed of a Muslim-led government in UP, while it remains a dream in his state of Telangana.

If not, why? After all, Kanshi Ram’s base vote — of Dalits — is almost equal to Muslims in Uttar Pradesh — ie about 20% of the population. Also, there is a similarity in both leaders' tone and tenor.

In a tweet the same day, Owaisi also said, “Women wearing hijabs will become collectors, magistrates, doctors and businesswomen.” His statement reminded many of Kanshi Ram, the founder-president of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), who always talked about giving the country its first Dalit prime minister. He partly succeeded in his mission in June 1995, a little over a decade after he had launched the BSP in 1984.

“ Hijab -clad woman will be the prime minister of the nation, one day,” said All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on February 13 amid the raging hijab controversy that started in Karnataka and has since become part of national discourse, with people on either side of the fence.

“Hijab-clad woman will be the prime minister of the nation, one day,” said All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on February 13 amid the raging hijab controversy that started in Karnataka and has since become part of national discourse, with people on either side of the fence.

In a tweet the same day, Owaisi also said, “Women wearing hijabs will become collectors, magistrates, doctors and businesswomen.” His statement reminded many of Kanshi Ram, the founder-president of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), who always talked about giving the country its first Dalit prime minister. He partly succeeded in his mission in June 1995, a little over a decade after he had launched the BSP in 1984.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The question is: Can Owaisi meet the fired-up political ambitions of the community?

If not, why? After all, Kanshi Ram’s base vote — of Dalits — is almost equal to Muslims in Uttar Pradesh — ie about 20% of the population. Also, there is a similarity in both leaders' tone and tenor.

Some Muslims talk about the consternation of the community who, after seeing Jatav and Yadav-led parties form the government, wonder why they cannot do the same. This is precisely what Owaisi said to plant the seed of a Muslim-led government in UP, while it remains a dream in his state of Telangana.

However, Owaisi lacks the tenacity with which Kanshi Ram pursued his dream after shifting his base from Punjab. UP became Kanshi Ram’s "karmabhumi" and he camped here to consolidate the core vote, other than Jatavs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The caste rallies that the BJP is organising today were first introduced by the BSP in the late 1980s in its quest to consolidate the Bahujan Samaj, which included the backward castes. Before that, Kanshi Ram mobilised government employees — from peons to bureaucrats — who worked behind the scenes for the party’s mission.

A BSP-like mindset

I remember meeting a chief development officer in the early 1990s. He had tears in his eyes while talking about BSP’s endeavour to empower Dalits and predicted, “One day, Mayawati will rule the country.” Many of them have still not lost hope and work fiercely for the mission.

Both Kanshi Ram and Mayawati slogged, though they are remembered more for their political ambivalence and manipulative skills. On the other hand, Owaisi is "seasonal", he lives in Hyderabad, and airdrops during elections. People don’t remember him visiting the state during the Muzaffarnagar riots or Yogi’s bulldozer on Muslims to end "love jihad" or cow slaughter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He built a cadre but has no consistent plan to mobilise the support of his community members, who still trust mainline parties like the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the BSP. Thus, voters view AIMIM more as a spoilsport rather than a serious contender.

Second, his politics is not all-encompassing. Kanshi Ram gave the slogan of "jiski jitni sankhya bhari uski utni hissedari" (proportionate representation to all castes according to their population).

And though the BSP initially raised slogans against the upper castes, it changed track when it realised that the party cannot win elections without a rainbow coalition. They not only changed their tone, but also propped up Satish Chandra Mishra, Swamy Prasad Maurya and Naseemuddin Siddiqui as the party’s Brahmin, Backward and Muslim faces respectively.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Owaisi has done little to form any coalition of castes and communities, and his statements remain divisive. In the 2022 assembly polls, he gave about 20% of tickets to non-Muslims, formed Bhagidari Morcha of non-descript parties and offered an attractive formula — two chief ministers: A Dalit and an OBC and three deputy chief ministers: One of them a Muslim. But there are no takers, as voters don’t want to bet on a losing horse.

Moreover, such formulas are mere poll gimmicks in the absence of any groundwork.

Remember, the Peace Party of 2008

Owaisi is not the first leader or party to fire up the political ambition of the minority community that feels marginalised in a BJP-dominated India.

In 2008, Dr Mohammad Ayub, a surgeon by profession, launched the Peace Party primarily with an agenda to give UP its first Muslim chief minister. The party’s demand grew after it polled more votes than the established parties like the BJP, SP and Congress in the 2010 by-poll in Domariaganj assembly constituency, east UP, but the seat was won by the BSP. The Congress, desperately hunting for a winning combination, saw a potential partner in the Peace Party for the 2012 assembly elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But Peace Party was riding high as it was attaining votes. Ayub adopted Kanshi Ram’s template of uniting Dalits, Muslims and Backwards by fielding non-Muslim candidates and displayed his political prowess, too, in the 2010 by-poll.

Responding to a senior Congress leader’s query as to which party would get the chief minister’s post in the event of their alliance coming to power, party state president Dr Abdul Mannan said, “The party with more numbers.” The talks ended with the Congress leader’s comment, “I appreciate your confidence.”

The Peace Party is hardly relevant today. Its founder-president Dr Ayub was seen sharing the dais with Owaisi at a press conference. The Peace Party needed the support of the AIMIM, this year.

The fate of Muslim parties

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Historically Muslim political parties have ended as spoilers in UP elections but Owaisi did raise the bar by enrolling about 7.5 lakh members in 44 districts of the state and attracting the youth. While some found Owaisi more articulate than most of the political leaders as he often refers to the constitution to drive home his point, others dub him as a creation of social media, whose craze will fritter away in some time from now.

Thus, his agenda will merely remain a dream for three reasons. One, society is vertically divided into two communal groups. Two, at this time, no mainstream political party will prop up a Muslim chief minister or party head, and three, unlike the BSP which stood committed in its fight for Dalits, no Muslim party appears to have the commitment or conviction to its cause.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

From her perch in Lucknow, HT’s resident editor Sunita Aron will highlight important issues related to the elections in Uttar Pradesh

The views expressed are personal