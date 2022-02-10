Keeping Up with UP | BJP jumped from 47 to 312 seats in 2012, can SP do it too?

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh (UP) has always been a difficult state to predict because of its size and political complexities. More often than not, predictions go wrong as new caste-driven combinations defy all calculations.

As the state, with 403 assembly seats and 15.02 crore voters, had a peaceful first phase of the polling today with a voter turnout of 60%, the question on everyone’s minds is: Which way will the wind blow this election season?

The answer is lost in a jigsaw puzzle, but there are clues in a counter-question: How high can the Samajwadi Party (SP) jump from where it stands today?

Pollsters surmise that the election is increasingly getting bi-polar between the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies, and the Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal-Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SP-RLD-SBSP) alliance, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress remain the two spoilsports, damaging both alliances in different pockets.

Interestingly, the SP today stands where the BJP was in 2012. Both had the same tally of seats, 47. The BJP took a giant leap from 47 in 2012 to 312 in 2017. Now, it’s the SP’s turn to take that leap and, if it happens, it would be a game-changer.

The BJP independently contested the 2012 assembly elections held after the completion of BSP supremo Mayawati’s five-year tenure as chief minister from 2007 to 2012. The BJP won 47 of the 398 seats and polled about 15% of the votes.

The SP, whose young face Akhilesh Yadav had cycled through the state with the slogan “umeed ki cycle”, had then won 224 seats and polled 29.13% of the votes. He formed the government for five years, with his tenure ending in 2017 amid a raging family dispute.

A resurgent BJP then captured the state in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and thereafter swept every election, including the 2017 assembly polls — in which it took a big leap from 47 to 312 with its vote percentage growing from 15% to 39.67%. The SP’s tally came down from 224 to 47, its vote percentage declining to 21.28%.

Between 2012 and 2017, there was one striking difference. While the 2012 election was contested independently by both the BJP and SP, they entered 2017 with poll partners.

Now, both are back in the fray in 2022 with poll partners, some of whom have switched sides, with the BJP and the SP remaining in the driving seat.

But it’s the SP's turn to take a big jump from 47 in an election where, once again, poll issues are lost in the din of caste and communal politics depending, of course, on the region. For instance, while in west UP, farmers, unemployment, and law and order (communal riots) are the decisive issues, in central and east, the caste census, a quota for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and poverty take precedence. These issues aside, the caste calculus decides the winner.

Yashwant Deshmukh, the founder of C Voter (Centre for Voting Opinion & Trends in Election Research), believes the BJP and its allies may come down by about 100 seats from the present 323, and 50% of this loss will be in west UP where Jayant Chaudhary of the RLD is making waves. But there is also the opinion that the first phase sets the trend for the remaining ones as in today’s era of communication, the message travels fast and often influences the fence-sitters.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains a popular figure, the BJP has to handle cracks in its Hindu vote bank and the anger of Brahmins. Satish Prakash, an office-bearer of the Kendriya Brahman Mahasabha, says, “Yes, there may be some resentment among the Brahmins over certain issues, but eventually they will vote for the party that protects Sanatan Dharma. Where will they go otherwise?” He exuded confidence that the BJP will form the government, adding, “Even if they fall short of the requisite numbers, the BSP is there to support them. Mayawati has already said that she will not allow the SP to return to power.”

On the other hand, the SP-RLD-SBSP alliance has made smart political moves, denting the backward vote bank crafted by the BJP in the 2017 and 2019 polls. For instance, Pallavi Patel, daughter of Apna Dal founder-president, late Sone Lal Patel, along with her mother Krishna Patel, will cut into the other faction of the Apna Dal and its Kurmi vote base.

SP supporters are confident of their party president Akhilesh Yadav and allies creating waves similar to the one being witnessed in west UP. According to them, despite the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath (Gorakhpur) and Modi (Varanasi), east UP is going to throw a real challenge to the BJP.

The party’s confidence was reflected in Akhilesh Yadav’s tweet after receiving West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, “We had together defeated them in West Bengal and will now defeat them in UP. It is our promise to Didi that we will come back victorious.”

Can the SP take a big jump? Some say when the winds of change blow, the jump turns into a leap.

From her perch in Lucknow, HT’s resident editor Sunita Aron will highlight important issues related to the coming elections in Uttar Pradesh

The views expressed are personal