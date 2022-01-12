Keeping up with UP | Breaking the spirit of Kashi

With its politically dynamic history, are divisive slogans needed to win elections? While a few elements are out to raise communal temperatures in the city, famous for its tranquillity and diversity, it would be wise to look to its past to see why this would damage its cultural identity.

However, from 1952 to 1989, the Congress won the seat six times while CPI (M) won in 1967, the Lok Dal in 1977 and the Janata Dal in 1989. After Modi, who often describes himself as Shiva Bhakt, adopted the constituency, a lot of development work — roads, civic infrastructure, power supply — has been started. The party even proposes to project the transformation of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor (5.5 lakh square feet) to the world as an example of how ancient holy cities can be transformed.

There was a time when the ancient city was high on spiritualism and low on development. But the political dynamics of the constituency changed after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raised the Ram temple issue. The party captured the Lok Sabha seat for the first time in 1991 when its candidate and former cop, SC Dixit, won the seat riding the temple wave. The BJP then won seven of the eight Lok Sabha elections till 2019 (they lost once to Congress in 2004).

The 88 ghats in Varanasi are a sight to see early morning. There, people can be seen doing yoga, meditating, offering prayers and performing recitals. Millions of international and domestic tourists, many of whom are non-Hindus, throng the ghats and ashrams for their serenity and spiritual wealth. In fact, many luminaries such as Sitar maestro, Ravi Shanker, or classical singer, Girija Devi, have spent time doing riyaz (practice) and performances, while many national and international authors have written books while at these ghats. It is fitting that after the inauguration, on December 13, the PM described Kashi as the land of luminaries, warriors, and artists. Several names mentioned by him had included Munshi Premchand, Jaishanker Prasad, Ravi Shanker, and Bismillah Khan.

There was a time when the city used to wake up with Bismillah Khan’s Shehnai reverberating through the morning stillness. He once told HT that his morning starts with him playing Shehnai at Balaji Ghat, overlooking the temple. He and his ancestors played Shehnai at the Kashi Vishwanath temple. Were his Muslim credentials questioned then?

People, including tourists, don’t miss Benaras-e-Subah — the splendour of the rising sun with its reflection in the silently flowing Ganga. As people saunter through the narrow lanes and bylanes, dotted with temples, they get the real feel of the mystical Varanasi, sometimes even at chai ka addas (popular tea joints).

This seemed to go against the soul and spirit of the city and its ghats, which are directly connected to the much-revered Kashi Vishwanath temple, visited by about seven million Shiva Bhakts from all over the world every year. So, how will the VHP and Bajrang Dal discern the Sanatan Dharm followers amid lakhs of international and domestic tourists that throng the city?

Therefore, when posters appeared on the walls of buildings banning the entry of non-Hindus, Nikhil Tripathi Rudra, city convenor of the Bajrang Dal, claimed that they were meant to send a clear message.

Apart from the chants of Har Har Mahadev that can be heard from the temple, no divisive or provocative slogans were made as Muslims offered namaz at the adjacent Gyanvapi Mosque, which the Vishwa Hindu Parishad admittedly wants to take over. Those offering namaz entered the mosque and offered prayers even while the grand inaugural function was happening in the same complex.

Often described as the Vatican of the East, people believe Varanasi is a resting place to escape from the cycle of life and death. The symphony of temple bells amid the daily chaos and cacophony has not changed the character of Varanasi, where many believe God lives. PM Modi inaugurated the corridor with the same sentiment and spirit.

On Saturday, two members of the Bajrang Dal were held for allegedly putting up the posters, but were released later on giving a personal bond worth ₹5 lakh each, a police officer said.

These were purportedly put up by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal, maligning the image of the holy city that people visit in search of " moksha " (salvation) as well as the image of the PM, who set an example by building the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor without disturbing the Gyanvapi Mosque.

The posters read, "Ganga, ghats of Varanasi and temples here are symbols of Sanatan Dharma, Indian culture and centre of our faith. Those who follow Sanatan Dharma are welcome at the ghats. These are not picnic spots. This is not a request. This is a warning." The posters were seen at the Dashashwamedh Ghat, where the aarti (Hindu ritual) is held every morning and evening, attended by people from all walks of life; and also at the Manikarnika Ghat, the holiest cremation grounds along the riverside in the country.

Thriving on diversity

A politically dynamic history

