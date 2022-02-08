Keeping Up with UP | Identity politics in the front seat, key issues in the back

The 96-km, 14-lane expressway — dedicated to the public by Union road transport and highways minister, Nitin Gadkari on December 23, 2021 — was touted as an “immense achievement” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government as it reduced the travel time between Delhi and Meerut from 2.5 hours to 45 minutes.

However, the big-ticket project, completed in a record time of about three years, does not find mention in the ongoing political discourse of the region heading for a fierce battle of the ballots in a week.

Ironically, even BJP leaders prefer to recall the Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013, instead of the two-month-old expressway, which is a mark of development in the region. And this is not the first time that the riots are featured in political debates. The same tool has been used to whip the Samajwadi Party (SP) and its national president Akhilesh Yadav in every election after the 2013 riots — both in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, as well as the 2017 Uttar Pradesh (UP) assembly polls, which were held soon after demonetisation.

The BJP, however, have spared the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and its chief Jayant Chaudhury, the poll partner of the SP, from public attacks.

The reasons are clear: First, the mention of the Muzaffarnagar riots heighten communal temperatures in the Muslim-dominated region. Second, Jayant was not a part of the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP government at the time of the riots. Third, he is a leader of Jats whom the BJP is trying to woo to break the formidable SP-RLD alliance.

Jayant spurned the BJP’s recent offer by saying, “Mein koi chavanni hun jo palat jaunga (I am not a 25 paisa coin that I will flip).”

Much water has flown down the Yamuna since the 2017 elections, but neither the poll discourse nor the key players have changed, while the region has witnessed the good, bad and the ugly. Some development activities and improved law and order raised hopes, but the region also saw the longest agrarian protest in 2021 over the three contentious farm laws that Prime Minister Narendra Modi withdrew on November 19 last year.

The farm laws had resurrected the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) and its leaders Naresh Tikait and Rakesh Tikait from oblivion. But will the issue propel the SP-RLD alliance, which had met its waterloo, with BJP winning 110 of the 136 seats in 26 districts?

The western region of UP remains crucial for the ruling BJP to achieve its target of 300-plus seats. The seven-phase polling begins on February 10 and, in the words of Union home minister Amit Shah, will decide which way the wind will blow.

As of now, farmers' anger is gradually subsiding, but the angst remains. The fears about the reintroduction of farm laws after the elections are palpable. Politically, the three farm laws reunited the farmers who were vertically split int two groups — Hindus and Muslims — after the Muzaffarnagar riots. While the BJP may benefit from creating cleavage again, the alliance will want this renewed bonhomie to continue.

As of now, both the BJP and the SP-RLD alliance are on tenterhooks as they are uncertain about the voting behaviour of the farmers: Will they be governed by their year-long suffering or by caste and communal sentiments?

The communal vortex

Despite the green revolution that the region enjoyed because of its fertile land, west UP is caught in the vortex of caste and communal issues, the seeds of which were first sown in 1987, when the infamous Maliana riots rocked Meerut. The Congress was then ruling both the state and the Centre, while the BJP was still in its nascent stage.

After the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, the issue of law and order took different forms, eclipsing the concerns of the day. Then came demonetisation in 2017.

Today, no one remembers demonetisation and the resultant problems faced by the trading community, which plays a decisive role in the elections in this region. West UP is marked with educational institutions, Asia’s biggest bullion market, the Taj Mahal, and marble and leather factories.

In 2017, the poll narrative was woven around love jihad, Muzaffarnagar riots, mafias and extortion. In 2022, the narrative has not changed, with the farm laws being added to the narrative.

It was this “love jihad” that triggered the Muzaffarnagar riots, deepening an already vulnerable Hindu-Muslim divide. Later, after the formation of the BJP government in 2017, love jihad was replaced by BJP’s commitment to end triple talaq.

Now, in 2022, while the tone and tenor of some leaders are aimed at polarising society on communal lines, the alliance has countered this with its slogan, “bhaichara vs Bharatiya Janata Party” and has also experimented with the distribution of tickets to bring Muslims and Jats together.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath recently taunted Akhilesh and Jayant as “a pair of boys” who were voted out in 2017. The two “boys”, who had teamed up for the 2017 elections were, in fact, Akhilesh and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Their alliance, however, appeared more superficial. Comparatively, Akhilesh and Jayant, the “two boys” facing the might of the BJP together display more understanding. They came together for the first time in the 2018 by-elections and have stuck together since.

The key personalities in this election remain the same, though some of them are now holding different positions.

Bharatiya Janata Party: Like 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the face of the BJP, Union home minister Amit Shah — then as party’s national president, the master strategist, Yogi Adityanath — the then star campaigner is now the chief ministerial face, and his deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya — then the state president of the BJP is the backward face.

The party's winning strategy remains unchanged — galvanizing cadres, booth management, winning over the non-Yadav Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and non-Jatav Dalits, and dropping 25% -30% of the sitting MLAs to dilute anti-incumbency. One major difference is that they had fought 2017 without a chief ministerial face, which they now have in Yogi.

Also, the BJP faces anti-incumbency today. In 2017, it went against Akhilesh Yadav.

Samajwadi Party: Akhilesh remains the only face. His father and founder president Mulayam Singh Yadav is inactive. Family issues continue to trouble him. While his uncle Shivpal Yadav is contesting on the SP ticket after a semblance of a patch-up with his nephew Akhilesh, his sister-in-law Aparna Yadav has deserted the party and joined the BJP.

Akhilesh, who in 2017 was seen as a leader of Yadavs and Muslims, is now a backward leader of the state. His appeal goes to a rainbow coalition of castes beyond the traditional Muslim-Yadav vote bank. He has allied with Om Prakash Rajbhar of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), Krishna Patel of Apna Dal (K) and has seen an influx in senior OBC leaders such as Swami Prasad Maurya among others.

However, a section of the communally divided polity lacks confidence in him because of his perceived soft corner for Muslims.

Bahujan Samaj Party: Mayawati, who was seen as an alternative to the SP in 2017, is now considered a spoilsport with the election narrowing down to either the BJP or the SP. However, she has ruffled the SP's feathers by fielding more Muslim and backward candidates. She retains her hold on Jatavs, but expects a hung house in which she will be able to bargain positions.

The Congress: Unlike 2017, the party has a geared-up cadre at the polling booth level. Under the leadership of the national general secretary in charge of UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress has also set an agenda for the other parties by reserving 40% of seats for women and giving tickets to victims of heinous crimes and activists. However, despite Gandhi Vadra's responses on burning issues, the party appears to be laying the ground for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, rather than winning the 2022 polls.

Covid and campaigns

The pandemic has not only changed how we live, but also how political parties campaign. It has been forced to become virtual today. However, the messaging has not changed.

In 2017, the thrust of the BJP’s campaign was “kaam nahin karname bolte hai” against Akhilesh’s slogan of “kaam bolta hai”. Today, the BJP has attacked the SP by stating that the “lal topi wale” [people wearing red caps, common to the Samajwadi Party] are only out to grab power and capture the “lal batthi”.

The SP, in turn, has branded the BJP as communal and even counted the number of criminals fielded by the BJP so far.

Voters often warn lawmakers by saying,“Abki baar, hum tumka vote na debe (I am not going to vote for you this time.)”. This is more so when elections become more about personalities than about real issues of price rise, unemployment, and security.

From her perch in Lucknow, HT’s resident editor Sunita Aron highlights important issues related to the coming elections in Uttar Pradesh

