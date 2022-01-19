Keeping up with UP | Mayawati's goals appear beyond the confines of UP

The first phase of polling for the 58 assembly constituencies in 11 districts of west Uttar Pradesh (UP) will be held on February 10. While the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) along with its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal, have already held public meetings in the poll-bound districts, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati has been conspicuous by her absence.

The 11 districts — Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Shamli, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Agra, Aligarh, Mathura, Ghaziabad, Hapur and Bulandshahr — have sizeable Muslim and Dalit populations. Agra is called Bhim Nagari because of its large Dalit population. And Mayawati’s ancestral village — Badalpur — is in Gautam Budh Nagar.

With just about three weeks left for the polls, and the Election Commission’s ban on rallies till January 22 (which may be extended due to Covid-19 restrictions), Mayawati’s cadre may be forced to rely largely on door-to-door campaigning.

But they, too, are befuddled. Their leader, whom they thought would emerge as a national leader fulfilling Kanshi Ram’s dream of giving the country its first Dalit prime minister, is not only losing ground, but also doing little to arrest the party's sharp downslide.

Her mentor and BSP’s founder-president, Kanshi Ram, used to describe west UP — infamous for Jat-Jatav and Hindu-Muslim clashes — as the party’s lab, where they conducted several experiments to expand the party base. It provided them with the fertile ground needed to build a Muslim-Jatav partnership.

Becoming Mayawati

It was after the death of Babu Jagjivan Ram on July 6, 1986, that the country had seen a vacuum in Dalit leadership. Jagjivan Ram’s daughter, Meira Kumar, was considered too sophisticated for her constituency which was desperate to avenge their humiliation and oppression in a society dominated by the upper-castes.

The Congress, too, never projected her as a Dalit face of the party, though they nominated her to the constitutional post of the Lok Sabha speaker. Even Meira Kumar described it as a historic moment and said, “I am happy that a woman has been picked for the coveted post for the first time.”

Therefore, it seemed fitting that this vacuum, left by Jagjivan Ram, was Mayawati's to fill as she brought with her, style and stature that no other leader possessed. Both Kanshi Ram and Mayawati brazenly stoked Dalit emotions, unlike any other party in the past. Mayawati flaunted her “Dalit ki beti” status.

Kanshi Ram’s efforts were visible in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, which had a committed cadre that cycled hundreds of kilometres with him to build the support base. In the mid-1970s, Kanshi Ram used to frequently visit Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Sagar to build his cadre for Backward and Minorities Scheduled Castes Employees Federation (BAMCEF) that he had floated in 1978. Many party leaders worked hard for the mission rather than for power.

BAMCEF was the backbone of Mayawati’s movement as it silently worked as a shadow organisation in several states. And the BSP was born in 1984.

The first big victory

In 2007, Mayawati independently captured UP with a comfortable majority in the assembly elections, defeating the two robust national parties of the time — the Congress and the BJP. Many then began expecting her party’s expansion beyond the confines of the state, as she became a symbol of Dalit empowerment across India.

Aspirations soared in the states going to the polls after her 2007 victory. Mayawati’s BSP had a marginal presence in states such as Haryana, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh, but she was in demand because of the influence she had with Dalits.

The BSP contested the 2008 assembly elections, in both Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, and won seven and six seats, respectively. But soon, Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) deserted the party.

However, it was the death of her mentor, Kanshi Ram, on October 9, 2006, that saw a shift. The visionary had gone. Without his guidance, Mayawati was bogged down in symbolic empowerment — constructing parks and statues in UP — and all expansion plans were dropped. Her image weakened and she lost UP in the 2012 polls. Subsequent experiments couldn’t get her the power that her constituency aspired for after the removal of the “sanitary curtains” between the lower and upper castes.

2022: Gunning for Punjab

Now, in 2022, while making little or no effort to regain ground in her strong state, she is eyeing Punjab. Some BSP leaders believe that a fractured verdict would propel them to power in both states.

The BSP had a good start in the 1990s with Kanshi Ram even winning the Lok Sabha seat from Hoshiarpur in 1996. But since 2007, the party's popularity has been on the decline.

The BSP failed to open its account in the 2007, 2012 and 2017 assembly polls in Punjab with its vote share hovering between 1.5% and 4.29% of votes.

But after allying with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), she appears confident of wiping out the Congress and other political parties in the upcoming polls. Mayawati quotes the 1996 general elections in which the SAD-BSP alliance had bagged 11 out of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab.

“The Congress was wiped out in the election. In the coming assembly election, history will repeat itself. The Congress and rival parties will face the same fate as in the 1996 general election,” she said to the media in early December.

Undoubtedly, the BSP has a strong bond with the people of Punjab as it is the birthplace of Kanshi Ram, who first launched the movement to uplift weaker sections in Punjab.

The party is considered to have a stronghold in four districts of the Doaba region — Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar — as the Dalit population accounts for about 39% of the population there. The party not only managed to extract 20 of the 117 assembly seats in the state from its ally, SAD, but also a deputy chief minister’s post if they come to power. Can it deliver to the SAD?

But why is Mayawati frittering away her energy and resources when she is unsure about UP? Well, it's fundamentally to retrieve the BSP’s national party status.

There are seven national parties in the country and the BSP is one of them.

