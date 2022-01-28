Keeping up with UP | West UP is going to surprise political parties

The farmers of west Uttar Pradesh (UP) were never a homogenous entity till the central government introduced the farm laws. They united under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, cutting across caste and communal lines in a region that had turned into a communal tinderbox after the Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013.

But after the withdrawal of the contentious farm laws, a political masterstroke by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the upcoming polls in UP, the farmers are again breaking into castes and communities.

On February 10 and 14, when farmers walk to the polling booths, they will be Jats or Gujjars, Hindus or Muslims, Brahmins or Dalits.

Elections to 58 assembly constituencies in 11 Jat-Jatav-Muslim-dominated districts ---- Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra ---- will be held on February 10.

Another 55 assembly constituencies in nine districts --- Saharanpur, Bijnore, Amroha, Moradabad, Sambhal , Rampur, Badaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur --- will be held on February 14.

The region where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got a windfall in the 2017 assembly elections is now open to all with no wave in favour or against any party. This is because the deciding factors would be caste, candidates and the campaign, in the absence of large public rallies by big leaders. Efforts are also on to revive the communal sentiments by reminding the Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013.

The BJP had won 53 of the 58 seats going to the polls in the first phase. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had won two and Samajwadi Party (SP) three.

In the second phase, where the polling was held after the communal disturbance in Bijnor in 2017, the BJP had won 38 of the 55 seats, the SP 15 and the Congress two.

Today, when anger against the farm laws has subsided considerably, the BJP may not meet its Waterloo here, as many had expected a few weeks back, though the party may not repeat its 2017 performance. The party led by Union home minister Amit Shah is all out to douse the anger of the farmers, especially Jats, so much so that he even tried to break the Rashtriya Lok Dal -Samajwadi Party alliance. However RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary was quick to spurn the offer.

Anil Chaudhary, a farmer leader and ex-MLA, was with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) before joining the Congress. “It’s a direct fight between the BJP and the SP. But do not write off the BSP or the Congress completely. The BSP is giving a good fight on seats such as Etmadpur in Agra and Mant and Govardhan in Mathura because of the caste composition,” he explained. “It’s all about caste. Farm laws have become a non-issue. Even the RLD, often dubbed a Jat party, can’t be confident of winning their en masse support as wherever they have fielded a non-Jat, the vote will get divided. A BJP Jat candidate can even get 80% of the Jat support. And if they have to choose between the SP and the BJP, they will go with the latter.”

The RLD has played a huge gamble by fielding a Muslim candidate from Baghpat, he added.

Political expert KS Rana, who has also written a book on former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, feels that the BJP has tackled anti-incumbency by dropping 20 MLAs and fielding better candidates than the opposition.

Rashtriya Lok Dal

After the death of his father Chaudhary Ajit Singh, the upcoming elections will be an acid test for Jayant Chaudhary, who has inherited his legacy.

The agitation against the farm laws had given an impetus to the party, both of whose leaders (Ajit and Jayant) lost the general elections in 2014 and 2019. Besides, the party fared badly in the 2017 assembly elections, polling only 1.6% votes.

But now, with the farmers breaking into castes, Jayant faces a two-fold challenge.

First, stepping into the shoes of his grandfather Charan Singh, who was an undisputed farmers’ leader of the country, with a base in west UP. He had built AJGAR (a coalition of castes – Ahir, Jat, Gujjar and Rajput). Later, he also added Muslims. Jayant perhaps dreamt of reconstructing AJGAR during the farmers’ year-long agitation. But the fragile social bonhomie collapsed after the repeal of the farm laws.

The RLD, however, bargained and managed to get 30 seats in the seat-sharing pact with the SP, 10 of the candidates are Muslims.

Again, two pertinent questions are being raised: Would the Jats vote for Muslims or move to the BJP? The second is about candidate selection with eyebrows being raised about their background and their caste. The SP-RLD alliance is rebuilding communal harmony that Charan Singh had built.

Take, for instance, Charan Singh’s home district Baghpat. It has three assembly constituencies --- Baghpat, Chaprauli and Baraut. The alliance has fielded a Muslim candidate from Baghpat, Ahmad Hameed, son of five-time MLA Kokab Hameed. The BJP has repeated the sitting MLA, a Jat. The people here insist that despite being Charan Singh’s area, Jats would divide with a section of them supporting the BJP nominee, Yogesh Dhama.

The only seat bagged by the RLD in 2017 was the Jat-dominated Chaprauli from where Sahendra Singh Ramala had won by a margin 3,842 votes. He was expelled by the RLD in 2018 after which he joined the BJP.

For the upcoming polls, the RLD had fielded Veerpal Rathi but, after strong opposition from the public, he was replaced by Ajay Kumar. People aware of the developments said the Jats of Chaprauli have an about eight-decade-old association with Charan Singh’s family, and they did not want to lose the seat. Many found Veerpal a weak candidate against the BJP’s sitting MLA.

In Baraut, the RLD has fielded Jaiveer Singh Tomar. His father was a friend of Charan Singh and will contest against Krishanpal Singh.

Thus, Baghpat district alone in west UP will determine the RLD’s hold on Jats as well as whether Jayant will succeed in rebuilding the social coalition of Jats and Muslims and after that AJGAR.

RLD president Jayant Chaudhary had whole-heartedly supported the farmers’ movement, holding about two dozen meetings and uniting farmers of every caste and community under the SKM banner.

But people are sceptical about the Jats voting for Muslim candidates, even if they are fielded by the RLD. Instead, a heavy chunk may move to their second choice, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Besides, the RLD lacks organisational machinery. The SP’s party paraphernalia is more elaborate.

Role of Bhartiya Kisan Union and Tikaits

While Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) founder Mahendra Singh Tikait’s two sons, Naresh Tikait, the present president of the BKU, and Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson, have played a pivotal role in mobilising farmers against the farm laws, they cannot influence political choices of the farmers or win polls.

Their flip-flop, too, was evident. While on January 16, Naresh Tikait handed over symbols to the RLD-SP candidates, which was read as his support to them, three days later he met Union minister Sanjeev Balyan, the Muzaffarnagar MP, and did a volte-face. Before the farm laws were withdrawn, Balyan and many other BJP leaders were denied entry into villages.

The Tikaits are now maintaining they would remain neutral and continue their agitation to get justice to the farmers.

Thus, West UP will spring surprises for all political parties.

