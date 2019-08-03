Let’s keep history out of the Delhi vs Dilli debate | Opinion

opinion

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 05:40 IST

The much-popular administrative activity of name-changing was brought up in Parliament last week again. This time it was the national capital that was caught off-guard. Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel demanded that Delhi be renamed as ‘Dilli’, which he believes is reflective of the city’s culture and history.

It is interesting that Goel pointed out to the historical legacy of a city to be the driving point behind naming it since as we know very often in such cases the history of a region is rather selective. A case in point would be that of Allahabad which was renamed as Prayagraj last year. The history of an ancient Hindu pilgrimage site was preferred to be captured in its name, ignoring the contribution made by the Mughals in establishing a flourishing urban centre there.

In case of ‘Dilli’, however, the historical legacy, selective or overarching, appears to take a comfortable back seat since the origin of the name seems to be rooted more in folklore and myth rather than incontestable evidence.

In her exhaustive work on the pre-Sultanate past of the city, titled ‘Ancient Delhi’, historian Upinder Singh noted that several medieval era accounts trace the origins of the city’s name to a certain ‘pious, brave and generous king named Dilu or Dhilu’ who was known to have built the city. Further, there was also a popular tradition of Dilli being founded by king Dilipa. However, as Singh notes in her work, there is no sound historical evidence citing who king Dhilu, Dilu, or Dilipa was and we certainly have no identifiable record suggesting how exactly he founded the city.

What we do know from sound historical evidence is that the city stood strong and resilient through centuries. Right since the first millennium AD when the Tomara Rajputs established their city here. As different generations of rulers made it their capital and left their imprint, their variegated cultural and architectural contributions made their presence felt giving the city a unique flavour and character.

Qila Rai Pithora established by the Chauhans, Sirifort of Alauddin Khalji, Tughlaqabad of Ghiyasuddin Tughlaq, Shahjahanabad established by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan are only a few examples of the ways in which Delhi came to be re-christened over centuries, its history and culture getting shaped, redeveloped, and ameliorated in the process.

It is true that the term ‘Dilli’ continued to be used broadly to refer to this city through the centuries of being ruled and rechristened by different royal dynasties. Perhaps its sustained usage over time had caught on to the collective imagination of the people, both near and far from the city. However, it is hard to say that the name in any way captured the layers of historical narratives that went into building Delhi as we know it today.

In its most recent avatar, the city was named ‘Delhi’ by the British who preferred referring to ‘Dilli’ in its anglicised form rather than the Mughal capital of Shahjahanabad. When the time came for formally naming it, Lord Hardinge is believed to have noted that it did not really matter whether one refers to the city as Dilli or Delhi.

More than 70 years since the British have left, it continues to matter much less whether our beloved city is called ‘Dilli’ or ‘Delhi’. Neither, after all, are in any way reflexive of historical tradition in the city. Rather it is sustained usage over centuries that substantiates its claim over the national capital.

Delhi’s culture and history are reflexive in its tradition of tolerance, resilience and perseverance. If at all, the government is interested in throwing light upon the same, then it might be a better idea to create awareness of the city’s heritage through cultural and educational initiatives. What is in the name of ‘Dilli’ (Delhi)? Definitely not its history.

