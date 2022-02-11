Making a case for diversity in sport

Two recent high-profile losses in men’s cricket, the first being England’s shambolic Ashes campaign and the second India’s surprise overseas defeat to a young South African team, has brought the conversation about diversity in sports back to the fore. In context of the English Test team's poor performance, Thomas Brown, a PhD researcher, observed that 95% of the batters in the Test team in the last decade were white, and 77% were privately educated. South Africa's recent successes seem to suggest that Cricket South Africa's steadfast focus on promoting inclusion and diversity, is finally leading to better results on field.

The current world champions in One Day cricket and football also seem to make the case for diversity. The victorious English men’s cricket team in 2019 was led by an Irish (Eoin Morgan) and featured players with heritages in Pakistan (Moeen Ali & Adil Rashid), South Africa (Jason Roy), Barbados (Jofra Archer) and New Zealand (the talisman of their victory, Ben Stokes). It had a striking similarity with current football world champions, France, where a varied team composition of black-blanc-beur (Black-White- Arab) was acknowledged as a reflection to the French system of being able to identify and groom exceptional talent without a selection bias.

Taken together, these examples seem to suggest that teams that look, talk, and think alike are suspect to conformity and promote a culture detrimental to innovation.

One may argue that this is too simplistic a conclusion. After all, sports teams that were noticeably homogenous achieved glories as well. The South Africa rugby team that famously won the Rugby World Cup in 1995 had only one non-white player. The South African cricket teams of the 1990s and early 2000s, which had only a perfunctory coloured player, were far more competitive than their current crop of players. Superficially speaking, one can also point out that the Indian cricket team which won the 1983 Cricket World Cup had players from just six Ranji teams, while the 1999 team (which fared dismally) was represented by 10 Ranji teams.

But such counter views miss the point. Diversity, on its own, doesn’t immediately result in success. Instead, it fosters a culture that challenges and alters the majoritarian view within a team, leading to improved performances.

South Africa’s rugby success in 1995 was a result of Nelson Mandela’s leadership, who exhorted the team for a superlative performance and his country’s citizenry to support them. The great leader successfully used this victory to instill racial unity as he was perturbed at the prospect of the black majority’s abiding hatred for the white minority after decades of apartheid. South Africa’s win, which has since been acclaimed as one of the most significant moments in the history of global sport, made rugby that was hitherto a preserve of a white Afrikaners more egalitarian. This is best illustrated by the racially diverse South African rugby team which won the rugby world cup in 2007.

On the contrary, recent revelations (as part of Cricket South Africa’s Social Justice and Nation Building Hearings) tell of the noxious racist environment of South African cricket teams of yore that were predominantly white. Heroes such as Kasigo Rabada (one of the finest quick bowlers in the world) and Keegan Petersen (architect of South Africa’s recent victory over India) would not have flourished in such toxicity and could emerge because of South Africa’s steadfast approach to make its cricket team more inclusive.

In India, representation of Ranji outfits – which are largely state teams -- is the wrong prism to look at diversity because it doesn’t capture caste, economic and religious diversity. In last two decades, the catchment area of talent for Indian cricket has gone beyond the traditional metropolis. The Indian team has become progressively more representative of the country’s remarkable diversities -- a phenomenon benefitted by the Indian Premier League (IPL) that has identified and brought talent from the hinterlands to the national stage.

In 2018-2019, Matthew Lowe, a Phd in Economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), ran a field experiment in league cricket in Uttar Pradesh, where two varieties of teams were constituted—a homogenous caste team and a mixed caste team. One of the striking revelations from this eight-month research was that collaborative contact between mixed caste teams reduced caste favouritism, and selections were made on the basis of talent and not caste.

Such research indicates that organisations which promote diversity have a higher chance of success. A report by McKinsey in 2015 found that publicly listed companies that were in top quartile of ethnic and racial diversity were more likely to have financial returns greater than the industry mean. The excellence of the NBA in United States (which has a diverse player body) is often cited as a mantra for corporate America to promote ethnic and racial diversity. One hopes that companies in the sub-continent, many of whom have an insufficient record of religious, caste, ethnic and gender diversity especially at the senior level, look at examples worldwide and attempt to make their organisations more inclusive. And so will sports teams.

Dinker Vashisht is a regulatory affairs and public policy professional

The views expressed are personal