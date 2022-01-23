My idea of India @75: Strong, prosperous, equal and united

It was on January 23, 2004, that Indians got the right to display the Tricolour in private capacities on all days of the year. The day is doubly special because it’s also the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, who sparked a million dreams and is an inspiration for the youth of country. I also draw immense inspiration from the founding fathers of the Republic. Together, with my colleagues, friends, and countrymen, I strive for an India that will set an example for the rest of the world.

As an industry representative, and a former Member of Parliament, I have a seven-point agenda, which could boost growth and make Indians prosperous.

First, it is heartening that wealth creators and entrepreneurs are now getting their due as nation builders and champions of growth. On several occasions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken of respecting wealth creators, which is encouraging. Today when we celebrate the growth of the start-up ecosystem and new-age wealth creators, I feel proud. Start-ups will add to the “Make in India” drive. They will aid the manufacturing sector in making India “aatmanirbhar” (self-reliant).

I, however, have a couple of concerns, too.

According to a 2020 statistic, less than 2% of the population paid income tax in India. A universal thumb rule is that 20% of taxpayers contribute 80% of taxes collected. It means that 0.4% of high net worth individuals (HNIs) contribute 80% of taxes. The honest taxpayers ideally, then, should be honoured. However, many have tales of harassment to narrate. Whether it’s due to lack of clarity, or any other technical issue, there should never be any scope for harassment by authorities or else they will lose their credibility in a democracy. According to reports, around 7,000 HNIs moved overseas in 2019. This is, perhaps, not a one-off example. Most of those who moved overseas talked about a “vitiated environment” and even “harassment” as the reasons. I dream of an India where we get back all such wealth creators and inspire them to contribute towards the betterment of the nation.

Two, industry leaders often talk about their interface with the government. There should never be an occasion for any trust deficit between industry and the government. All stakeholders must jointly work towards a system that is fair and transparent.

Three, India has done well in improving its score on the ease of doing business index. Measures such as a single-window clearance for businesses should be hailed. The disinvestment policy has been one of the big positives. So, whether it’s the Air India disinvestment or that of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd, the government has shown the right intentions and commitment. Yet, we need to do a lot more on the ease of doing business front.

Four, we need to work towards judicial reforms to ensure an equitable and happy society. We need to find ways to ensure that the judicial and criminal justice systems are efficient and fair.

Five, a recent report claimed that not a single state is fully compliant with the 2006 Supreme Court judgment on police reforms. This must be addressed.

Six, we need to improve the quality of education. The National Education Policy, 2020, is welcome. We must set up good quality skilling and training institutes to ensure a trained and employable workforce.

Seven, today’s India is a land of opportunities. True, the Covid-19 pandemic has tested our resolve and created uncertainties. But this has also been a time of innovations.

There will always be diverse pulls and pressures, arguments and counter-arguments in our society and country. We must bear in mind that when divisions threaten to assume undue importance, we should think of the tiranga (Tricolour). There is no other bigger unifying idea or symbol than the Tricolour. The national flag will always inspire us to re-dedicate ourselves to nation-building — something that will make our Republic’s founding fathers proud, and our children’s future bright.

Naveen Jindal is chairman, Jindal Steel & Power, and a former Member of Parliament. The views expressed are personal