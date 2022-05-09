New in Northeast | In Assam, the story of rebels, spies, statecraft and killings

Significantly, the killings on Saturday took place three days ahead of first anniversary of the BJP-led government in Assam and less than 48 hours prior to union home minister Amit Shah’s two-day trip to the state to take part in the celebrations. While ULFA-I accuses Assam police of planting spies, the state force would receive the President’s Colour (for exemplary service in the past 25 years) from Shah’s hands at a ceremony in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Citing Covid-19, ULFA-I declared unilateral ceasefire in May 2021 (which still continues). The move was seen as precursor to peace talks. But now with the outfit accusing police of sending infiltrators in the guise of cadres and the death sentences given to Dhanjit and Sanjib, the process could hit a roadblock.

Since the new BJP-led government under Himanta Biswa Sarma took charge in Assam in May last year, there have been indications both from the government and the outfit that they could sit for peace talks.

In February, 2011, ULFA split into two groups—one group led by chairman Arabinda Rajkhowa that decided to give up its violent past and sit for talks with Centre without any condition and another led by Paresh Baruah, which decided against talks and rebranded as ULFA-Independent. It still maintains that sovereignty should be on the agenda for the outfit to sit for peace talks.

Insurgency in Assam started in April, 1979 with formation of ULFA—as an offshoot of the anti-foreigner’s agitation against inflow of illegal immigrants to the state from Bangladesh (former East Pakistan). The stated aim of the outfit was to create an independent Assam.

“Assam police carries out different kinds of operations as part of our duty, but has anyone ever heard of such claims about employing spies in the force’s history? Ever since it came into being, ULFA-I has killed hundreds of innocents, but Assam police will never use youths to act as spies against the outfit. It’s their internal matter and has nothing to do with Assam police,” he said.

Senior Assam police officers remained tight-lipped on Saturday about the ULFA-I claims and allegations. But on Sunday, DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta talked to journalists and rubbished the banned outfit’s allegations.

“Assam police doesn’t send spies to different places and their jurisdiction is limited only within the territory of the state. So, there can be no question of the state police sending people to another country (to act as spies). The claims made by ULFA-I about police sending youths to infiltrate the outfit are one-sided and without any evidence. Therefore, there’s no point discussing about such claims,” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who handles the home portfolio, commented after news about the killings spread.

Police officials said while there used to be reports of executions of ULFA-I cadres and sometimes senior functionaries in 1990s for alleged violations of the outfit’s constitution, such incidents had not been reported in recent years. As expected, the killing of the two youths sparked reactions on social media with some deriding Baruah for targeting Assamese youths while few others pointing fingers at Assam police for using vulnerable civilians as decoys and sending them on dangerous and life-threatening missions.

He claimed this was not the first instance of Assam police sending “spies” to ULFA-I camps to get recruited as cadres and later pass on information to their handlers. Baruah cited examples when some senior police officers (who are now retired) had sent youths to kill him and his family members.

“It is true that both have been executed. Both of them had confessed to have worked under instructions of Assam police officers and tried to infiltrate and damage our outfit. Hence, we had to take a tough decision against our own wishes and sentence them to death as per rules of our outfit’s constitution,” ULFA-I chairman Paresh Baruah told some Assamese news channels over phone on Saturday evening.

On Saturday, ULFA-I also released a video in which the two youths were seen admitting to have acted on behalf of the police and against ULFA-I.

The outfit claimed that Sanjib Sarma had confessed about joining ULFA-I on directions of police officers and with the greed for money and intention of passing the outfit’s internal communications to police using modern technology so that ULFA-I commanders and cadres could be eliminated.

A notice issued by the outfit informing about the deaths claimed Dhanjit had fled from a camp on April 24 and was captured by ULFA-I a day later. It stated that during interrogation he confessed to have been sent by senior Assam police officers to infiltrate the terror group and prod newly recruited cadres to surrender and hand over supporters/well wishers of ULFA-I to Assam police.

Dhanjit Das, in his early 30s, a former cloth store salesman from Barpeta district and Sanjib Sarma, a 19-year-old from Baihata Chariali (close to Guwahati) were killed at 8 am in an undisclosed location (probably Myanmar) with a single shot each from very close range. Both men, who had joined the outfit in March this year, had been pronounced guilty earlier in the week by ULFA-I’s lower judicial council and sentenced to death.

