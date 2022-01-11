Omicron: Rely on health protocols, don’t disrupt economic activities

India is facing the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Evidence indicates that the new variant, Omicron, is highly transmissible but less severe compared to the earlier variants. However, because of its higher transmissibility, the current wave may result in a large number of cases. Given the existing state of health infrastructure and low vaccination coverage in many states, Omicron may impose a significant burden on the health system.

Fortunately, we now have more evidence on response strategies and evidence-based tools to guide us in managing the current wave. We reviewed published literature to understand the various exit strategies adopted by countries for lockdowns. The findings illustrated the importance of extensive testing capacity, the need for the continuation of non-pharmaceutical interventions such as physical distancing, use of masks, hygiene measures, and robust surveillance systems while designing safe exit plans from lockdowns. Complete vaccination remains the most preferred strategy for re-opening societies. However, vaccine inequity is hampering the progress of coverage in low and low-middle-income countries.

India witnessed severe job losses, economic upheaval, food insecurity, and disruption in education -- all caused by lockdowns to curb the spread of Covid-19. Some states responded to the wave by imposing partial lockdowns and curfews. Most developed countries are relying on achieving universal vaccination, including boosters, to contain the spread of Omicron without disrupting economic activity.

However, in low-middle income countries such as India, this strategy is a challenge. By the end of December, 65% of India’s adult population was fully vaccinated, and approximately 90% had received their first dose. Even as the country races to provide universal vaccination against Covid-19, other, equally important public health measures, are necessary to avoid lockdowns.

Global reactions to containing the spread of Omicron provide helpful insights for India’s strategy. The United Kingdom plans to “ride out” the wave without further restrictions. The government plans to test essential workers every day with minimal restrictions such as working from home, mask-wearing at most public settings, and undertaking rapid tests before visiting public places.

The United States is planning to increase test availability and improve vaccination coverage while keeping schools open. Germany has restricted private gatherings and prohibited large events and is trying to improve vaccination coverage.

By being cognisant of the effects of a lockdown, India should take the path of relying on more robust public health measures that place fewer restrictions on economic activity.

Evidence suggests adopting a multi-pronged strategy consisting of the following approaches:

One, limiting restrictions to social gatherings and public events along with an adherence to masking, physical distancing, and hygiene measures. Two, collecting high-quality surveillance data to identify local hot spots and decide strategies. Epidemiological surveillance is required to calibrate social distancing measures appropriately and achieve a low and stable infection rate that will not overwhelm the health infrastructure. Three, strengthening of the public health system for surveillance, tracing, and quarantining should continue. Four, achieving 100% vaccination for the eligible population (those over 15 years) and booster vaccination for all frontline and essential workers, immuno-compromised and elderly population. And five, effective and targeted communication on the ongoing epidemic, possible variants of concern, and the importance of adhering to public health measures.

These public health interventions will limit the burden on health infrastructure with minimal disruption to livelihoods and consequences on the health and economy of the country.

Madhavi Misra is a doctoral student, Johns Hopkins School of Public Health. Harsha Joshi works on strengthening health systems in India. Krishna D Rao is an associate professor, department of international health, Johns Hopkins School of Public Health)

