Omicron: The nature of poll campaigns must change

Preliminary research shows that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is potentially several times more infectious than the other variants. Even as the new virus spreads, large election rallies are being held in five states. Shouldn’t we take measures to see that these do not become superspreader events?

Many experts are seeking more restrictions now. Figures suggest that some of the world’s richest countries have so far been unable to overcome Covid-19. In India, fortunately, there are less than 10,000 new cases being reported daily while in the United States (US), this figure is over 80,000 per day.

Greece has imposed a fine of $113 a month on those who have not been vaccinated. It has proposed to cut one-third of the pension of those above 60 years of age who are unvaccinated. In Britain, masks have been made mandatory again in public places. New Zealand and Taiwan, which were praised for handling the situation in the previous phases of the pandemic, are on the ropes now.

Recently, when journalists asked US President Joe Biden about the possibility of a return of earlier restrictions amid news of this new variant, his reply was that there is no need for any panic right now.

However, his administration later announced some new measures to tackle the new variant. It may be recalled how the lax policies of former president Donald Trump contributed to the virus spreading as was the case in the United Kingdom where Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson too did not take the virus seriously enough.

In this time of apprehension and panic, what is India’s position?

Due to the efforts of the Union and state governments, we have controlled the pandemic to a great extent. But no one knows the trajectory of the Omicron variant. The government machinery is on high alert but, at the same time, election campaigns have begun for the forthcoming assembly elections. Crowds are turning up in large numbers for the election rallies held by PM Narendra Modi and those of state leaders. The events which followed the Bengal elections and the kumbh mela in Haridwar should serve as a wake-up call.

The Election Commission (EC) was criticised then for overlooking necessary precautions while managing the elections. The Union government, all the political parties and the EC should jointly try and find an appropriate solution. PM Modi set an example earlier by making calls for a symbolic kumbh which was accepted by most of the sants. If the kumbh can be symbolic, why should this not be so for election campaigns?

This is the age of social media and communication. India has over 500 million smartphone users. Around 770 million Indians have internet connections. The PM himself used these tools effectively well before the 2014 general elections. From Ahmedabad, he held various chai pe charcha events across the country. The results showed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) reaped rich dividends from this.

The time has come for political parties, which always claim to act in the public interest, to come together and institute safe campaigning methods. If they use technology correctly, their messages will reach voters in real-time and the resources which would have been spent on mobilising crowds can be put to better use. In any case, crowds at rallies are no longer any guarantee of victory in the elections.

If election campaigning is in virtual mode, the use of black money for elections can also be reduced. The EC should ban large rallies and relax the limits on the amount of money which can be spent on the use of media platforms so as to ensure transparency. The tax collected from this will boost the finances of the exchequer. Politicians can use the media to make their message long lasting and reach as many people as possible. Election campaigns often fuel conflicts at the local level, which spills over into violence. This and similar problems can be obviated through the judicious use of the media.

The question now is how a mindset change can be effected and how well politicians will accept this. Let me give you an example of the social reform movement that started in Bengal during the 19th century.

It was not an easy task at that time. Social evils such as sati, child marriage, untouchability and the zamindari system had wreaked havoc on society over the centuries. But the reforms slowly took root and, today, we are largely free of those debilitating social evils. We should not forget that elections are being held in only five states and the number of people involved is far less than the numbers involved in the social reforms.

Will the EC be able to muster the courage to make changes in the way the assembly election campaigns are conducted in the larger common good?

Shashi Shekhar is editor-in-chief, Hindustan

The views expressed are personal