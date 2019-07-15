Opinion| Congress approach needs to fit political realities

What must the Congress do to stem mass-scale desertions by its legislators? The simple answer would be: put its house in order. But the party’s problems aren’t easily resolvable. It requires a major attitudinal change, organisational restructuring, and a workable devolution of power.

The purist view is that the “high command” culture, which is a euphemism for the hold exercised by the Nehru-Gandhi family, needs to be dismantled; or, at least, incrementally pushed towards collective decision-making.

The key first step in that direction should be the restoration of the primacy of the Congress Working Committee (CWC). Over the years, the party’s supreme consultative, decision-making platform predating India’s Independence from the British rule, has become a talking shop.

CWC functions as if it is programmed to authorise the high command to act on its behalf, and on its discretion, on key issues. The carte blanche covers the setting up of alliances, anointing chief ministers and reshuffling ministers in states where the party has power. The regimen has stunted the growth of the provincial leadership, in turn impacting the rise of new faces at the national level.

While it indeed is impractical to leave decision-making to multi-member forums, vesting all power in one individual or family is self-defeating and antidemocratic. The answer lies, perhaps, in smaller, issue-specific sub-committees of CWC that can revert to the party president or CWC itself in the absence of a consensus.

That’s the kind of collective decision-making architecture the Congress needs to insulate itself from the charges of being dynasty-driven and lacking inner-party democracy. To make the transformation credible, elections should be held for CWC and the presidency.

This kind of surgery, so to speak, is an option. But is the party in good enough health to undergo the procedure, especially when it’s withering away in states where it is out of power and is at risk where it has governments with nebulous numbers?

To top it all, elections are due in four state assemblies over the next few months.

The idea of organisational polls is laudable, insisted party old-timers with whom I spoke. But is it doable, or advisable at the current juncture, wondered many among them. To flag the pitfalls, a few recalled the All India Congress Committee’s Tirupati session of 1992, when elections were held to CWC which then-president PV Narasimha Rao quickly dissolved and replaced with a nominated body.

Past experience informs that copybook internal democracy in political parties could be an unrealistic goal that accentuates group-ism and triggers factionalism.

“Why do we want more factions in the party? Don’t we already have many?” argued a veteran who is no longer an active politician. He felt that Sonia Gandhi should take over as interim chief to stabilise the Congress the way she did after Sitaram Kesri in the late 1990s. The déjà vu will reassure partypersons besides checking dissipation of the sort seen in Telangana, Goa and Karnataka.

“Sonia should return to continue the story. Then we’d see how to improve,” the retired Congressman said. His view has takers within the party. For those in agreement with the “back to Sonia” formula, the anti-dynasty rant is a middle class obsession spread on the social media.

“Name me one party that’s democratic in its internal structure,” asked a former Union minister known for his scholarship.

The Congress’s choices cannot be confined to the ideal, he said. The party requires a practical approach befitting the political realities. Even in the Mahabharata, the wisest of them all did not or could not do what was right while being in full awareness of it.For now, the answer to the Congress’s worries lie between the pragmatic and the puritanical. It has to survive to battle it out later.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 08:09 IST