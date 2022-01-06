Policies and People | Kolkata’s tram system: Don’t let it rust

A friend of mine, S, recently got back from Prague, and when I asked her what she liked the most about one of Europe’s finest cities, she said: “Prague’s amazing tram network”. Then, as she showed me photographs of the beautiful red and white tramcars, S added: “I could see every inch of the city because of the excellent tram network. Trams are so convenient; they just go everywhere. I loved the unhurried pace of the rides. After all, go-slow is the new mantra. And, they are environment friendly.”

World over, cities are falling back in love with trams after years of prioritising cars. This is not surprising because urban transportation accounts for a third of a city’s carbon dioxide emissions. Therefore, to tackle the climate crisis, it is essential to push citizens to dump their private vehicles and use mass transit systems.

For example, the Prague tram system, a gift from the Soviet regime, has undergone several rounds of hardware (plenty of lines and trains, regular timings, 24x7 service) and software (ticketing system, long-term passes) changes to stay relevant and make it attractive for the local population and tourists to use it regularly. During the morning rush hour, it has more than 400 trams operating, reportedly the most in Europe, writes urban affairs journalist Alex Marshall in Governing. “It’s pushing the local population to think long-term, which helps the transit network and cuts down on excessive car trips”.

Other European cities, which built elaborate tram systems during the first half of the last century, are also in the process of decarbonising their urban transport systems, and making it the central pillar of their economic recovery.

Lisbon is reinforcing a system that was created over 150 years ago to service residents scattered over its seven hills; so is Milan and Rome. Recently, reports Politico, Spanish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, announced that €19.6 million would be spent to expand Seville’s tram system, which was founded in 1897, deactivated in the 1960s and then reestablished in 2007.

And then there is Berlin, which has one of the world’s highest rates of car ownership. The city may go car-free. Last week, a Berlin-based citizens’ group submitted more than 50,000 signatures in favour of virtually eliminating private automobile use in a 55-square-mile area of the city centre. The city has also invested in improving its tram system.

Kolkata trams: A push for revival

In India, Kolkata is the only city that still has a tram system. It is Asia's oldest tramway system, and the first city to get an electric tram. The Calcutta Tramway Company, the oldest operating electric public transport system in Asia, was set up in 1880, and the first route was inaugurated by the Viceroy, Lord Ripon. In the initial years, the carriages were then drawn by horses, and in 1902, the first electric tramcar began its service. In the 1960s, trams in Kolkata ran on 37 routes, but there is only four today. Trams were also introduced in other Indian cities such as Chennai, Mumbai and Patna, but they survived only in Kolkata.

Despite its rich heritage and the bonus of being environment-friendly, the transportation system hasn’t had much political and administrative support and has lost out to other vehicles jostling for limited road space. Calcutta police also objected to trams moving in a direction opposite to that of the city's traffic flow, saying they remain the biggest hurdle for increasing the speed of vehicular movement, a news report said recently.

But there is hope, thanks to a citizens’ group: Calcutta Tram Users Association (@_CTUA_). They have been consistently raising awareness about the tramway system and pushing the government to formulate a policy to help the green mode of transport. On January 6, the group’s members gathered at a city tram depot and reiterated their demand. They allege that there had been a concerted move to scrap tram routes even though trams remain the best environment-friendly option for mass transportation in a polluted city such as Kolkata.

The CTUA Twitter handle has various nuggets of information about the heritage system and photos of different types of tramcars.

“Some of the most popular routes have been either truncated or done away with. Trams tracks have been removed from bridges and flyovers citing the health of the structures and their inability to bear the load. Why?” asked Debasish Bhattacharyya of CTUA as reported in a mainstream daily.

"Trams require the least maintenance and last the longest among all forms of transport. An average tramcar will serve you for 50-70 years. They also have the lowest running costs and help in the decongestion of roads, and are the least prone to accidents," Bhattacharyya told getbengal.com in a recent interview. "Had they not been economically viable, they wouldn't have been making a comeback in various parts of the world."

In 2019, after Kolkata won the C40 award for green mobility for its public transport electrification efforts made by the city administration, the government said that trams would play an “important role” in the city’s efforts to shift to electric transportation by 2030.

Unfortunately, nothing much has been done yet to resuscitate the city’s clean, green — and pretty — heritage transport system.

The views expressed are personal

