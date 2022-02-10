Policies and People | UP ‘22: Despite public interest, no space for green issues

The seven-phase Uttar Pradesh (UP) assembly elections begin today. In the pre-poll discourse, the main issues have been caste, communal polarisation, agriculture, the economy, welfare delivery, and the coronavirus pandemic.

But what about the other pressing issues such as air and river pollution, illegal sand mining, groundwater depletion, wetlands conservation, and the climate crisis's impact on the lives and livelihoods of the electorate? Unfortunately, these topics did not get traction from the political class, even though there is increasing interest among the voters (more on this later) about the environment and ecology, and their importance in the daily lives of the people.

Take, for example, Ghaziabad, which is voting today. The district, which borders Delhi, tops the National Clean Air Programme’s most polluted cities (out of the 132 non-attainment cities). But there was no discussion on the issue before the elections.

UP is also home to seven of India's 10 most polluted cities. According to the Air Quality Life Index of the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute, Lucknow, the capital city, has the highest level of air pollution in the city.

Facing the brunt

However, it’s not surprising that environmental and ecology-related challenges have been edged out from the discourse.

In 2016, a few months before the last round of assembly elections in 2017, I travelled to some districts of UP to report the dire condition of the state’s rivers.

In Bahraich district, which borders Nepal, flows the river Ghaghra. It cuts through the Himalayas in Nepal and joins the Sharda river to form the Ghaghra. The local people were fed up with the river’s wayward ways. “Monsoon flooding is not the only problem with Ghaghra. It changes its course, eroding the banks and destroying everything in its route,” Nirmala Devi, a resident of Goleganj at Pakharpur block, told me. The residents hoped that politicians would put boulder lining along the river’s banks to cut flood losses and provide better compensation and rehabilitation packages to those who lost their lands and livelihood. But no politician seemed interested in their plight; instead, they kept harping on the old issues of caste and religion.

“Flood control, river erosion and compensation have been long-standing demands, but in UP all issues lose out to caste and religion during elections,” Dr Jai Narain Budhwar, a former professor at Bahraich’s Kisan PG College, told me wryly. In a climate-hit world, intense rainfall in Ghaghra’s catchment area would increase the threat of downstream flooding.

In Bundelkhand, the river Ken, which flows through the spectacular Panna Tiger Reserve, is plagued by river sand mining. This activity destroys the ecosystem of rivers, changes river courses and affects natural flows and riverbeds, devastates natural habitats of organisms, affects fish breeding and migration, impacts the water table, and increases saline water in the rivers. One needs to read Kiran Pereira’s Sand Stories to understand how illegal sand mining kills our rivers.

Again, it never became a talking point during elections, though people have been paying a heavy price for such environment-damaging activities. Today, of course, Ken is part of the destructive river-linking project.

Elections 2022

This lack of interest in environmental challenges among politicians is unfortunate because there seems to be a rising public interest in these issues, as I mentioned earlier, and a growing understanding that these need to be tackled for their benefit.

On February 10, Climate Trends, a Delhi-based climate communication organisation, and YouGov, a market research agency, released the results of a perception survey that showed 87% of the respondents felt that there is an urgent need to tackle the climate crisis. Moreover, nearly an equal number (87%) said the climate crisis was essential to their electoral vote. The Air Quality and Climate Change survey was conducted in Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Varanasi and Gorakhpur, among 1,215 respondents above 18 years with an equal representation of men and women.

The survey results revealed awareness among the urban respondents. Nearly 82% said they were aware that 10 of the 15 most polluted cities in the country were from Uttar Pradesh. Awareness was higher (88%) in the age group of 25-44. However, less than half (47%) rated their city’s air quality as “not good”, “poor” or “very poor”.

Respondents also said that vehicular exhaust (73%), construction and road dust (65%), industries within city limits (61%), and thermal power plants (38%) as significant contributors to air pollution. In addition, nearly all (96%) of the respondents said that political parties must address air pollution, and 76% felt it must be a primary issue.

The survey respondents were also conscious of the solutions to tackle air pollution: While nearly 64% spoke about the need to plant more trees, almost 60% wanted infrastructure and subsidies for electric vehicles. Others wanted cleaner power and lower dependence on thermal power plants (58%), more electric public transport (56%), and the expansion of the public transport system to reduce the usage of private vehicles (54%), and strict bans on industrial emissions within city limits.

While it is true that this survey is urban-centric and has a small sample size, the results indicate that awareness is rising. Unfortunately, the political parties have not understood this positive development and engaged with the electorate on these issues. The incumbent in Lucknow, the Bharatiya Janata Party, also did not apprise the voters of what its state government has been doing to tackle, for example, the air pollution challenge.

“In UP, there is a realisation that we need to work in this direction. There has been an increase in the network of low-cost sensor-based monitoring across Kanpur and Lucknow in the past few months. Authorities are working on a strict enforcement plan which includes the agenda of video fencing, dust tracking for compliance at construction sites and smart meters to monitor emissions. All this put together, they want to create a decision support system, which is alerted by a grievance mechanism,” explained Professor SN Tripathi of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, during the launch of the survey.

Most parties have promised free electricity to UP voters, which mostly come from polluting coal-based power plants. Yet, there has been no talk about cleaning up the sector and ensuring a just transition.

“There is a dire need to switch to renewable energy in the state. Uttar Pradesh's electricity requirement is growing over the last decade where the highest daily demand had reached 23.8 GW in 2021,” explained Kashish Shah, energy finance analyst, Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA). “It has met only 30% (4,261 MW) of its 2022 renewable energy building targets of 14,221 MW. Coal continues to form 90% of the state's electricity capacity and 78% of the electricity generation while only the state's renewable energy generation capacity is 4% and 14% of the generation”. The financial loss for discoms was about ₹4,917 crore in 2019-2020. “The state can retire up to 9.9 GW of coal power plants by 2030 and must increase its RE capacity to be able to meet the growing electricity demand,” Shah added.

Lost opportunity

“Environmental degradation is a big problem in the state. Yet, these are not an issue in this election. Yes, some parties have mentioned it in their manifestoes, but that’s about it. There is no rigorous discussion,” said Vikrant Tongad, an environmental lawyer. “A few months before the elections, several political parties informally contacted me for suggestions on environmental issues, but then as elections neared, all was forgotten and they went back to focus on conventional narratives. But I would like to know who will clean the Ganga, Yamuna, Hindon, Gomti, and who will ensure clean air for voters”.

When environmental challenges are sure to have a profound impact on the quality of life of the electorate of this huge state, political parties have lost yet another golden opportunity to engage with the people on these crucial issues.

This is not just unfortunate, but myopic too.