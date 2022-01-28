Scientifically Speaking | A mental toolbox to navigate Covid-19

Finally, even after subjecting a scientific claim to scrutiny it is fine to say, “I don’t know if this is right”. Science takes time. It is perfectly reasonable to not have an immediate opinion. We don’t have to reflexively share what we hear or read. We can choose to wait until more is known.

We do not have to be sceptical of all claims all the time, but we should be prepared to apply scientist Carl Sagan’s standard that “extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence”. In other words, a claim that exercise is good for heart health is consistent with existing scientific research and does not require extraordinary scrutiny (at least from anyone who isn’t an expert). But if a similar health claim made for smoking cigarettes, it should raise alarm.

It is reasonable to approach health claims made for large heterogenous populations with scepticism. Individual outcomes are important, but they may not be representative of the population as a whole. I’ve seen reports that Indians are more likely to suffer from severe Covid-19 and others that we’re less prone to it. We should assess these claims separately, but we should expect plausible explanations of how these conclusions were reached. There should be ways to refute them. Philosopher of science Karl Popper called this the essential scientific criterion of falsifiability.

Third, we need to keep our guard up and not accept everything we read at face value. This especially applies to theories that align with our own beliefs. Highly intelligent people are not immune to confirmation bias. In fact, they may be better at seeking out and cherry-picking information that confirms their firmly held assumptions. Building up critical thinking skills is like developing muscle strength. Anyone can do it by critically examining claims. But without practice, these skills also weaken over time.

Second, in order to be able to assess claims, the primary sources of information must be accessible. A primary source of information should ideally be a technical briefing by a reliable organisation, or a preprint or scientific paper posted on a reliable preprint server or journal website. If you or someone else can’t independently see the underlying data, then you have to take it at face value. That’s when claims, especially extraordinary ones, become harder to assess.

First, scientific claims should come from a reliable source with a reasonable track record of getting things right. I would much rather trust the World Health Organization (even though they’ve had missteps) than forwarded WhatsApp posts.

But it is useful to have our own process of assessing scientific and health claims. After all, these impact our ability to make informed decisions on important aspects of our lives. How do we know what is accurate in the face of changing information?

It is important to be able to know that the scientific results behind claims are from a reliable source and have been independently examined by experts. It is also important to accept that knowledge at any given time is incomplete and that science is self-correcting. Even many experts miscalculated the duration of the pandemic, the severity of waves of infection, and the ferocity of rising variants of concern.

As someone who has read thousands of scientific papers and news stories on Covid-19 and has distilled what we know about the pandemic into a book, I see this every day. I’ve seen reports that smoking reduces the chance of severe Covid-19 and others that claim it increases the likelihood. I’ve grimaced as credible outlets reported that tall people are twice as likely to get infected with the Covid-19-causing coronavirus. And then there are other erroneous and outlandish claims that approved vaccines cause a loss of fertility or “a form of AIDS”.

Two weeks ago, news of a coronavirus variant dubbed “Deltacron” with merged features of the delta and omicron variants was spreading like wildfire. Now, the virologist who was quoted in the original report says he was misinterpreted. The results that were reported were likely due to sample contamination. In fact, there is no “Deltacron” variant.

Whether it’s on family WhatsApp groups, on Twitter timelines, or while reading the daily news, we are faced with a constant onslaught of Covid-19 claims that can bewilder, frighten, and confuse us. This certainly hasn’t changed in the third year of the pandemic.

How can we safely navigate this infodemic?

Anirban Mahapatra, a scientist by training, is the author of COVID-19: Separating Fact From Fiction

The views expressed are personal