Scientifically Speaking | Exploding plastics that once saved elephants

For the environmentally conscious, it is very difficult to know what to do sometimes. Take, for example, plastics. Plastics were cheap, plentiful, and made many items accessible globally, so they became intertwined with modern society. There was a certain truth in the line from the 1967 film The Graduate that the future was in plastics.

Today, plastics are everywhere — in our water, land, air, and even inside our own bodies. Plastic production requires fossil fuels and the product itself doesn’t easily degrade. Over half of 380 million tonnes of plastic produced each year is only used once and discarded.

The world cannot do without plastics, but we need a better way of dealing with them once we’re done using them. According to Plastic Oceans International, more than 10 million tonnes of plastic are dumped in oceans each year. Plastics are choking marine life. And there’s a floating garbage patch in the middle of the Pacific Ocean about the size of North India that is getting larger each year.

It may, therefore, come as a huge surprise to many people to find out that the first industrial plastic — celluloid — was created partly with environmental conservation in mind. Celluloid was patented in 1869 by a young printer, John Wesley Hyatt, to meet the insatiable demand for billiards.

The story goes something like this. In the 1800s, billiards was exceptionally popular in the United States, but billiard balls were made from ivory. To satisfy the need for balls, elephants were slaughtered in large numbers for their tusks. Around two animals had to be killed for a set of balls. By the middle of the century, the world used up more than one million pounds of ivory a year.

Celluloid was touted as saving elephants from extinction. It was cheap, though due to its volatile nature, sometimes the collision of two balls caused a loud explosion.

Celluloid was also used in cinematographic film. Motion pictures are still colloquially called “celluloid films” though the material is no longer used for this purpose. Celluloid soon gave way to other plastics that were also cheap and could be moulded into any shape or form.

The creators of the first plastics could not have foreseen the world we live in today. But this is far from the only example.

Living in an environmentally conscious (and well-off) community, I have noticed most people these days use cotton shopping bags in place of plastic ones. People have many of them and some of them are quite fashionable too.

Imagine the shock then, upon reading a New York Times article by Grace Cook reporting that one organic shopping bag would have to be used around 20,000 times, or daily for 54 years, to offset the impact of its production! This is not to say that single-use plastic bags are a better alternative. They are not. But the truth is that cotton is an extremely water-intensive plant. What this assessment shows is that an act which is outwardly socially and environmentally responsible also has an environmental consequence.

Here is the crux of the matter. Before we paint a human activity as good or bad for the environment, we must recognise that all human activities have environmental impacts. Something that improves life drastically at a low immediate cost or environmental impact may have a longer-term damaging cost on health and on the planet. And even in the short term, too much of a good thing can have unintended consequences.

The other day, I read an article that mentioned that some western chefs were up in arms against avocados and had banned them from their kitchens. The avocado is a New World fruit with a creamy interior. It is quite delicious and is catching on in many parts of the world, including in Indian cities. These chefs banned it because it takes a lot of water to grow and energy to ship from farms to markets. Both of these points are true when the avocado is compared to other fruits.

But when someone is not eating an avocado, they are presumably eating something else. Here also the impact of an environmentally conscious decision is not taken in a broader context. Weight for weight, meat products require more water, energy, and land than does the avocado (or other fruits and vegetables for that matter). I would be very surprised if all of these indignant chefs banned meat from their restaurants too.

Even an emphasis on local sourcing of food doesn’t always lead to lower energy consumption. In her book on the production and distribution of food, Food Routes, Robyn Metcalfe notes that local suppliers in western countries may actually have greater carbon emissions. For example, their air-conditioned trucks may only be half-full and less efficient than the distribution networks of larger suppliers.

Bearing in mind all of these complex problems, what can be done then? Whether it is an individual, company, or country, the best way to assess environmental impact is across the entire life-cycle of a product or process, comparing it with its alternatives. For example, with electric vehicles, the impact of making vehicles and disposing of them must be considered. There is a cost to extracting energy sources that produce electricity. Emissions from an electric vehicle will also be lower when that electricity is generated from wind and hydropower as opposed to from coal and natural gas. Likewise, with solar panels, environmental impact can be reduced further, when the materials they are made of are properly recycled once the solar panels are not in use.

In the scheme of things, we need to take a holistic approach to identifying the approaches that have the greatest impact on sustainable growth, environmental conservation, and net-zero carbon emissions. And when all else fails, sometimes, we will have to admit that there are no good alternatives to reducing consumption and waste.

Anirban Mahapatra, a scientist by training, is the author of COVID-19: Separating Fact From Fiction

