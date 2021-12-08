Scientifically Speaking | How a mouldy melon saved millions of lives

There are many instances in science where everyone who contributed to a major advance didn’t get equal credit. A very notable example that I’ve been thinking about lately in the middle of a pandemic is that of penicillin.

Antibiotics have saved millions of lives and have increased average expectancy across the world by many years. The story of the accidental discovery of penicillin by Alexander Fleming can be narrated by schoolchildren around the world. But it took twelve years from that discovery to the production of the drug that revolutionised modern medicine. Why did it take so long?

The seminal contribution of Howard Florey, Ernst Chain, and Normal Heatley towards making penicillin a practical antibiotic is virtually unknown to the public today. And the world owes much of the supply of the antibiotic to a mouldy melon discovered by a laboratory assistant named Mary Hunt.

Fleming’s contribution is well known, in part, due to an excellent public relations campaign mounted by his backers. The story of his serendipitous discovery is well known. In 1928, at St Mary’s Hospital in London, Fleming returned from summer vacation in Scotland to dirty Petri dishes with colonies of the bacterium, Staphylococcus aureus in a zone where it did not grow. Curious, Fleming examined the dishes and found that they had been contaminated by a mould, named Penicillium notatum.

Fleming repeated his experiments and named the unknown compound in the mould that prevented growth, penicillin. But how did the world go from that basic discovery to the actual drugs that fight bacterial infections? Eric Lax recounts the story and reapportions the credit for the miracle drug in his book, The Mold in Dr Florey’s Coat. It’s a great book that highlights how it takes many people over many years to go from a discovery to an application.

Fleming had neither the laboratory to grow large amounts of the fungus nor the chemical knowledge to isolate the active compound, penicillin. In fact, Fleming did very little research on penicillin after his initial discoveries. He slowed research on penicillin in 1931 and offered to send his mould to anyone else who wished to carry the work further.

Howard Florey, Ernst Chain, and Normal Heatley who were scientists at Oxford University realised the potential of penicillin and took the baton from Fleming. Actually, it was Chain who first spotted Fleming’s article while looking through old medical journals. They figured out the best way to grow the mould so that it would yield the most antibiotic, how to separate penicillin from the mould, and how to scale up its use as a viable drug. And in doing so, they had more to do with the application of penicillin than the discoverer himself.

In 1940, a police constable, Albert Alexander became a test case for the medical use of penicillin. While working in his rose garden, Alexander scratched his face. The scratch was infected, and bacteria spread to other parts of his body. Alexander suffered for months as the bacteria spread and abscesses developed on his face and arms. Having all but given up hope, doctors gave Alexander penicillin. Within a day, Alexander began to recover. At that time, penicillin was so scarce that urine of those being treated was collected. The body does not break down all of the penicillin that is administered so it can be isolated and re-purified from urine and injected. But even the trace amounts they could repurify were not enough. When penicillin finally ran out, Alexander succumbed to septicemia.

Frustrated with the lack of facilities in wartime Britain, Florey and Heatley travelled to Peoria, Illinois in the United States the following year. They crossed the Atlantic in a blacked-out airplane to avoid detection by enemy forces. In the United States, they worked with other scientists to purify and scale up the production of penicillin.

The original fungus species that Fleming had isolated did not yield enough penicillin to be commercially viable, so scientists kept looking for new sources. In fact, a massive 2,000 litres of Fleming’s Penicillium notatum was required to get enough penicillin to treat just one person.

The need for antibiotics was recognised then, just as the need for vaccines and drugs for COVID-19 is today. In fact, the U.S. government pushed drug companies to work together to make adequate amounts of penicillin. In 1942, Merck and E.R. Squibb and Sons agreed to share research information. Later that year, Charles Pfizer and Company joined them.

The breakthrough came in 1943. Kenneth Raper and his team at the Northern Regional Research Laboratory worked long hours every day growing thousands of strains of moulds. They were searching for just the right one that would yield enough of the wonder drug.

One of those entrusted with finding new sources of moulds was Mary Hunt, who was known as “Mouldy Mary”. Hunt picked up muskmelon (also known as cantaloupe in the United States) at a Peoria market. She recounted later that the cantaloupe had a “pretty golden mould”. This mould was identified as Penicillium chrysogenum and it gave 200 times more penicillin than Fleming’s species. Further mutating the strain using X-rays, scientists were able to increase yield to 1,000 times the amount obtained from the original Fleming strain. That mouldy fruit became the source of most of the penicillin available in the world and by 1945, a million people had been treated with penicillin.

Fleming, Florey, and Chain were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1945. Heatley was omitted. Dorothy Hodgkin solved the chemical structure of penicillin that same year and was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1964. Ask anyone about penicillin and they may remember Fleming’s name. But few people today know about Mary Hunt or the mouldy fruit that revolutionised twentieth-century medical science.

Anirban Mahapatra, a microbiologist by training, is the author of COVID-19: Separating Fact From Fiction.

