Scientifically speaking | How fungus forced Sri Lanka to switch to tea

But the fungus did end up making its way to the Western Hemisphere. How it arrived is not known. Some scientists believe the spores were carried from Africa to South America with winds, but it more likely arrived on contaminated plants, goods, or people. It was detected in plants in Brazil in 1970 and has since spread through South and Central America. And in 2008, rust outbreaks spread rapidly across Colombia. There are few parts of the world today that are not affected by fungal rust.

Over the past century, much of the coffee produced in the world has come from countries of the Western Hemisphere. Currently, Brazil produces more coffee than any other country. A sanitary cordon kept the fungus out of tropical Americas for more than a century.

In a few short decades, coffee production ground to a halt. Fortunately, the island was able to pivot to tea cultivation. Tea is not a crop that is harmed by this particular fungus. To this day, Sri Lanka is one of the major tea producers in the world, and the British, one of the major consumers of their product.

By 1869, the disease had spread all across the island. The economic fallout was swift and, in the aftermath, thousands of Indian workers who had arrived on the island to cultivate the crop returned home.

Perhaps the economic hardship and catastrophic crop failure could’ve been prevented with more astute ecological management. There was too much land and effort devoted to growing only coffee. Ward noted that growing a single crop as a monoculture keeps an economy susceptible to devastating infectious diseases. Because the coffee crops were planted in a dense monoculture in a tropical environment, the disease spread rapidly.

The British botanist, Harry Marshall Ward, was sent to prevent the outbreak, but he arrived too late. The fungicides of the time were neither effective, nor available in adequate amounts to make a dent against coffee rust. Ward’s trip was not completely without fruit, however. He made two significant observations that are useful in stopping the spread of plant diseases even today. To stop spread, plants need fungicide application before they are infected with spores. Once they’re infected, it is too late.

A single tiny pustule of rust caused by the fungus produces over 150,000 spores that can spread from one plant to the next very quickly. Spores can also hitch a ride on people and materials.

All was well until 1867, when coffee-growers spotted a “coffee-leaf disease”. This disease was identified as caused by a rust fungus, Hemileia vastatrix, and it was specific to the coffee plant. The parasite has probably arisen in Ethiopia and evolved alongside coffee plants, though how it made its way across to Sri Lanka is not entirely clear. By 1869, the disease has spread all across the island.

The Dutch ceded Ceylon to the British in the early nineteenth century. In 1825, to satiate the thirst for the caffeinated beverage, British colonizers began to grow coffee in Ceylon. The small tree thrived, and entire tracts of land were stripped of natural vegetation to make way for coffee. That would soon prove to be disastrous. But for a short time, the plan was highly successful. Ceylon shortly became a major coffee producing region, exporting close to 45 million kilograms of beans a year.

Coffee was quite popular in coffeehouses that sprang up all across Europe in the 1600s. At the time, contaminated water led people to drink fermented beverages like beer, and drinks made with boiled water such as coffee. Initially, the Dutch were major suppliers of coffee which they derived from the colonial Dutch East Indies (which became Indonesia after independence). Even today, “Java” and “Sumatra” are synonymous with high-quality coffee.

Coffee is grown on many continents, but the Coffea arabica plant is native to the hilly forests of Ethiopia. Originally, coffee was used in edible, pressed cakes carried by North African traders. The Arabs are credited with first popularizing the drink and spreading it around the world. The beans of the plant are roasted and brewed as a caffeinated beverage. Coffee is big business, worth over 100 billion USD annually. Right now, it is trading at prices that are 10-year highs.

Conventional wisdom among scholars is that the rapid occurrence of a devastating infectious disease that spread across Sri Lanka (then known as Ceylon) decimating coffee production contributed to making Brits dedicated tea-drinkers. More recently, some other scholars have disputed this theory, arguing that coffee-drinkers may have found other sources. The loss of coffee from Sri Lanka may have changed global supply networks more than actual coffee consumption in Britain. Regardless, what is incontrovertible is the impact that the disease of coffee plants had on the ecology and economy of Sri Lanka.

Unfortunately, this destructive tale is far from being relegated to the history books. More than a century later, the same fungus that wreaked havoc has spread to South and Central America. It is a major threat to the important coffee crop.

