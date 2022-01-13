Scientifically Speaking | How to grow back arms and legs

Humans who can grow back severed limbs are a staple superpower of comic-book superheroes. For example, Marvel’s Deadpool is capable of incredible regenerative powers (and this superpower resulted from a botched laboratory experiment). But recent research on animals that are capable of such a feat has led some scientists to believe that it might one day be possible in people too.

If you’re fascinated by the ability of geckos to lose their tails and to grow them back, you will be in awe of axolotls. These Mexican salamanders have red frilly gills that make them look like the Queen Elizabeth I of amphibians. But more than just their looks, what makes them remarkable is their ability to grow back arms and legs over and over again.

Axolotls can also regenerate parts of organs like brains, spinal cords, ovaries, lungs, and hearts. These salamanders are a favourite animal of many biologists (including your columnist) but are sadly threatened in their own native habitats in Mexico.

Axolotls are relatively long-lived amphibians, but they have cracked the secret of youth. They can live their whole lives in a juvenile state (in which they can successfully reproduce). Learning more about axolotls could also have implications for human ageing.

Sure, there are other animals like planarians, crabs, and octopuses that can regenerate body parts, but as four-limbed skeleton-bearing animals, axolotls are more closely related to us. They also have the same basic body plan that we do. This has prompted some scientists to envision a future in which turning on the human equivalents of salamander biological machines will allow people to regenerate lost body parts.

Scientists have known about the axolotl’s regenerative superpower for over a hundred years, but it is only in the last few years that how these curious creatures grow back their body parts have been figured out.

The axolotl’s genome which contains the blueprint of all its proteins that enable it to grow and regenerate was sequenced and published in the scientific journal Nature in 2018. It was quite a technical feat since the axolotl genome is about 10 times larger than the human genome. It turns out that this amphibian has more genes than we do. This is more evidence that there’s no strict correlation between gene number and how large or complex an organism is.

One way researchers study regeneration in axolotls sounds a bit gruesome, but is quite illuminating. They wound limbs (which are the best studied of the salamander’s regenerating body parts) and observe how these animals grow them back.

At first, the salamander’s blood clots, and cells divide to cover up the wound with a special kind of skin called wound epithelium. Then more cells create a mass of tissue called the blastema. Cells migrate to the blastema, and this is where the new limb grows.

The blastema is probably the most fascinating part of the whole animal. The new salamander limb is like the old one in shape and size. How the new limb grows to be exactly like the previous one is a fascinating question. The tiny limb has to stop growing when it gets to the right size.

For a few years now, scientists have known that the nerves of the salamander are involved in the process. In a research article published in the scientific journal eLife on November 15, Catherine McCusker and her team at the University of Massachusetts in Boston found that the number of nerves influences the size of the forming axolotl limb. When there are more nerves, there are bigger limbs. With fewer nerves, there are smaller ones. These nerves can influence limb size if their connections to the central nervous system remain intact.

This is an important piece of the complex puzzle of limb regeneration in axolotls. What the relevance is to other animals remains to be seen. Humans and other mammals form scars at the site of wounds instead of regrowing limbs. We lack the special wound epithelium of salamanders. Our bodies follow strict development plans into adulthood.

The idea of regrowing limbs in people might be a bit far-fetched right now. More feasible applications of studying salamander regeneration are developing skin grafts for burn victims, faster wound healing, and restoration of retinas in those with macular degeneration.

In axolotls, limbs that are grown are just like the limbs that are lost. There are no scars where the new limbs form. Imagine if this superpower could be used to heal wounds in people who have been injured without scarring!

Anirban Mahapatra, a scientist by training, is the author of COVID-19: Separating Fact From Fiction

The views expressed are personal