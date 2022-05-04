Scientifically Speaking | The truth about feral cats and dogs

Last month, there were reports of kangaroos that had been trafficked into North Bengal in India. A forest range officer discovered them in West Bengal after villagers reported seeing strange wild animals. Three kangaroos were recovered. In Australia, there are at least forty million kangaroos, more than there are people.

Outside of Africa, the largest wild hippopotamus population is in Colombia. Drug lord Pablo Escobar kept a few of them as part of his private zoo. After his death, they escaped. Colombian authorities did not bother to track them down. Today, there are around 100 descended from Escobar’s hippos. Scientific reports mention that are the first large herbivores in the region since the late Pleistocene around 100,000 years ago.

Exotic hippos and kangaroos make good headlines. But they do not threaten their introduced countries in the same way that some other animals do. Dogs and cats are among the most popular pets in the world, but in the wild, they can be a menace to wildlife. Dogs are the most abundant carnivores. There are estimated to be more than a billion dogs worldwide.

In India, the widespread use of diclofenac led to the precipitous drop in the population of vultures which served as important scavengers. As a result, many types of vultures are vanishing. At the same time, the population of feral dogs has been on the rise.

In 2020, a report in Down to Earth magazine estimated that there were 60 million dogs in India, of which 35 million were feral. These wild dogs are a threat to wildlife. A research article by Chandrima Home and her team published in Animal Conservation in 2017 found that “dogs attacked 80 species, of which 31 were IUCN Red list threatened species, including four Critically Endangered species… Approximately 68% of the attacks were carried out by dogs unaccompanied by humans.”

India also reports around 20,000 cases of rabies each year, which is the highest number of cases in the world. Feral animals spread other viral, fungal, and bacterial diseases too.

A continent away, in Australia, the management of feral cat and fox populations is a priority of animal conservationists. Writing in The Conversation, Alyson Stobo-Wilson and her colleagues note that “Cats and foxes, for example, have played a big role in most of Australia's 34 mammal extinctions, including the desert rat-kangaroo which rapidly declined once foxes reached their region.”

A research article published in the scientific journal Diversity and Distributions on March 15 by these authors found that foxes and cats kill roughly 700 million reptiles, 510 million birds, and 1.4 billion mammals.

Cats were introduced in Australia likely in the early 1800s and they flourished in open spaces in the absence of large predators. Today, there are over six million cats in Australia of which roughly half are kept as pets and the other half are feral.

Cats kill over two billion animals in Australia each year. These are staggering numbers. Without cat control, many more native animals will likely go extinct in the next few years. Cat eradication programs are underway on islands and in enclosed spaces. Some researchers are shooting poison at cats in the hope that those fastidious animals will lick their coats and perish. But Australian officials admit that their eradication programmes are behind the target. And they’re controversial programs often loathed by urban pet lovers who have more of an emotional connection with cats than they do with native animals.

Indeed, there’s a moral dilemma that needs to be resolved. Humans are responsible for the proliferation of millions of feral cats and dogs. But they will lead to the extinction of many other animals. Do we now have a moral imperative to intervene on behalf of the species that they threaten?

Cats and dogs are popular pets. Millions of people love them and find them as sources of companionship. Through no fault of their own, they’re now roaming freely in millions, destroying habitats, and killing endangered species. But we are in a calamitous situation. If we do nothing, feral animals may lead to the extinction of many native animals which also deserve to live on in their own right.

Anirban Mahapatra is a scientist by training and the author of a book on COVID-19. He’s working on a second popular-science book.

The views expressed are personal