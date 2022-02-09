Scientifically Speaking | When grapefruit juice can be fatal

Here’s a statistic that will grab your attention. A commentary published in the prestigious science journal Nature a few years ago found that for every person who benefitted from taking one of the top drugs on the market in the United States, there were anywhere between 3 to 24 who got no benefit at all. For some drugs used to lower cholesterol known as statins, as few as 2% of people might actually benefit from medication. In other words, millions of people may be popping drugs that don’t work for them as advertised.

Another problem is drug toxicity. Some people metabolise drugs differently because of their sex or their genetic makeup. Sometimes two drugs taken together can interact with one another. Someone who smokes or drinks might also have an adverse reaction to a drug they’re taking. And even something as harmless as drinking a glass of grapefruit juice can have life-threatening consequences when taken with a drug.

In 1989, a Canadian pharmacologist, David Bailey, made an accidental discovery that changed the way certain drugs are administered. He found that grapefruit and its juice can increase the effect of many prescription drugs to dangerous levels. This toxicity can lead to cardiac effects, kidney failure, and even death.

Bailey was testing the effect of alcohol on a common blood pressure medicine, felodipine. He needed to mask the taste of alcohol so that participants didn’t know if they were in the experimental group or in the control. He tried using grape, lime, and orange juice, but none of them could hide the taste of alcohol. All the participants could still taste the alcohol when mixed with those juices.

It is then that Bailey turned to grapefruit juice. He gave some participants grapefruit juice with felodipine; and others grapefruit juice and alcohol with the drug. To his shock, he found that all the participants of the clinical trial had very high levels of the drug in their blood regardless of whether they had received grapefruit juice with alcohol or just grapefruit juice.

This raised the possibility that the drug wasn’t interacting with alcohol, but rather with the grapefruit juice that had been used to mask its taste.

To test the effects of grapefruit juice, Bailey, a former Olympic athlete, decided to run an experiment on himself. After receiving permission from his institution, he took the drug felodipine along with grapefruit juice. He found that drug levels in his blood were five times higher when he took the drug with grapefruit juice compared to when he took it with water. In other words, they were the same as if he had taken five pills.

Speaking to Toronto Star decades later, Bailey reflected, “It was one of the biggest food-drug interaction findings ever.”

To understand what’s happening, we have to first look at what happens to a drug after it enters the body. After a drug (or any other foreign chemical) enters the bloodstream, it is metabolised by certain enzymes that change it into reactive forms that the body can use. This process occurs in the liver. For drugs that are swallowed, the process of metabolism can also start in the intestine. A drug also needs to be excreted out of the body.

The task of metabolising up to 90% of drugs falls on a group of enzymes known as P450 cytochrome enzymes. Two of them (namely, CYP3A4 and CYP2D6) are the most important for drug metabolism.

Different people have different types of these enzymes that work differently. In someone who is a fast metaboliser because they have many copies of the gene for a P450 cytochrome, a drug may be metabolised fast. Whereas those who have mutations in the gene may metabolise certain classes of drugs poorly: Very poor metabolisers of certain drugs are at a risk of overdose even at prescribed doses that adhere to labels.

If you take a certain number of pills of a drug with a specific dose according to prescription, the amount of the drug entering your body remains constant, but the availability inside your body, and the amount excreted might not, depending on your ability to metabolise the drug. It’s analogous to different bathtubs with the same water flowing in but differing amounts draining out.

Sometimes, it is genetics that influences the metabolism of a drug. But in the case of grapefruit juice, it is a chemical interaction. Grapefruits contain a class of chemicals called furanocoumarins which interfere with the CYP3A4 enzyme found in the liver and the lining of the intestine. Grapefruit inactivates this enzyme making it incapable of metabolising certain drugs.

One grapefruit’s worth of juice can cause a significant reduction in the effect of the enzyme a few hours later. As a result, there’s more of a reacting drug in the bloodstream. There are even some drugs that are at levels twenty times normal when taken with grapefruit juice. Mixing the two can be fatal.

Today, the United States Food and Drug Administration lists drugs that should not be taken with grapefruit juice on its website. This list includes certain statins that reduce cholesterol, and some drugs for high blood pressure, as well as certain antihistamines, anti-anxiety drugs, corticosteroids, and immunosuppressants.

Not all drugs interact with grapefruit juice, of course. But if you are concerned about a potential drug interaction between grapefruit juice and a drug you’re taking, you should check the label of the drug or consult with a qualified medical practitioner.

Drinking grapefruit juice can be a part of a healthy diet. But taken with certain prescription drugs, it can be a toxic mix.

Anirban Mahapatra, a scientist by training, is the author of COVID-19: Separating Fact From Fiction

The views expressed are personal