The conflict of interest, loneliness as CJI, Ayodhya, NRC: CJI Gogoi’s tell all

‘ Justice for the Judge ’, the memoir by former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi that was released this week, lays bare an assortment of crucial events during his tenure as a judge of the Supreme Court and shares his perspective on the controversies that seemed to follow him in his tenure as the head of the judiciary between October 2018 and November 2019.

Here are some of highlights of Justice Gogoi’s tell-all book:

Conflict of Interest

Writing on perhaps the biggest storm that rocked his tenure, Justice Gogoi calls the sexual harassment allegations leveled by a woman staff member “unfounded, unfortunate and unprecedented”. On finding out that a petition was to be filed in the Supreme Court seeking to restrain him from functioning as CJI until an enquiry was completed, Justice Gogoi wrote that he rung up attorney general KK Venugopal and solicitor general Tushar Mehta as well as the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association. It was Mehta who requested that a bench be constituted to decide whether such judicial orders should be passed. “I reflected upon the matter and soon concluded that aggression would be the best form of defence in the circumstances. I had no options,” he writes in the book.

The special bench was thus constituted on the morning of April 20, 2019 with justice Gogoi presiding over it and framing the allegations as being an attack on the independence of the judiciary.

On Thursday, the former CJI told HT in an interview that he now believes that he should have ideally avoided sitting on the bench which initiated the suo motu proceedings. His memoir narrates this incident as, “My presence in the bench, which in hindsight could have been avoided, was the expression of indignation roused on the spur of the moment by an accusation which was beyond belief and comprehension. Though I was on the bench, I did not sign the order. In fact, no effective judicial order was passed on that day.”

Judge in his own cause:

The in-house committee, which comprised justices SA Bobde, Indira Banerjee and Indu Malhotra, cleared the former CJI of the sexual harassment charges in May 2019 following a confidential inquiry in accordance with Supreme Court rules and the full court resolution of 1999. Gogoi was, however, accused of choosing the members of the committee as the sitting CJI.

The book however claims that justice Gogoi on April 21, a day after websites published reports on the complaint by the woman, requested justice Bobde to deal with the matter being the senior most judge at that time. “Accordingly, I request you to look into the matter and take appropriate action as may be considered fit and proper,” he wrote.

Two days later, the in-house committee was set up by justice Bobde, comprising him, justices Ramana and Banerjee. The book says that the composition of the panel was ratified by all the sitting judges of the Supreme Court after justice Bobde sought their approval. The full-court resolution was signed by 25 judges while one judge gave his approval telephonically.

This committee, however, had to be re-constituted after the complainant sought the recusal of justice Ramana over his proximity with justice Gogoi. Justice Ramana withdrew himself. The committee then had justice Malhotra as its third member and this time too, all 26 judges of the Supreme Court gave their written approval. The book notes that this is “an important fact that did not get reported or highlighted anywhere.”

Loneliness at the top

Interestingly, justice Gogoi does not mince words when he says in his book that not only was he lonely as the CJI, there were also some judges in the Supreme Court who worked against him when he was embroiled in controversies.

As he thanks his wife and children for standing with him in adversity, justice Gogoi wrote, “People, including near and dear ones, distanced themselves. Many of my ‘friends’ and ‘well-wishers’ disappeared. Some of my colleagues, while putting up a facade of support and sympathy which I did not seek, actually worked against me behind my back.”

He added, “I wish there was more camaraderie and brotherhood amongst the judges. There was this colleague who during my troubled days in April 2019 came to me with some Ayurvedic preparation which he advised me to take to relieve stress. Behind my back he was doing just the opposite by acting against me.”

Ayodhya -- “a job done”:

The book says that the Ayodhya case was an occasion for India’s judiciary to make an invaluable contribution to the odyssey of mankind because the court was expected to lay out a vision and inspire the will in communities across the world to seek peaceful judicial closure for such interfaith conflicts.

Justice Gogoi mentions that there were several attempts made to derail hearings. “At one point, he (senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan) also mentioned that none of the judges except justice Chandrachud had either read the papers or understood the case. I requested all my brother judges to remain silent and not to respond as it could have resulted in scuttling of the hearing... as the CJI, I had to constantly bring the ship back to course,” reads the memoir.

Underlining the criticism by activists and lawyers on the “misplaced priority of the Supreme Court” and the undue haste in deciding a case like Ayodhya, the former CJI writes, “Even some of my colleagues were highly skeptical. Why has this madman put the reputation of the Supreme Court at stake, was the topic of several private conversations amongst the judges.”

“An unusual feature of the three-month hearing was that no judge on the bench availed of casual leave even for a day...Every day after the hearing all five judges would meet in the chief justices chamber for a cup of tea...It was only in the last few months of the hearing that there appeared to be unanimity of opinion building up that the disputed land should go in favor of the Hindu party for constructing the Ram temple and the Muslim party should be allowed a five-acre alternative plot in a suitable and prominent place in Ayodhya for building a mosque,” the book reads.

Justice Gogoi, asserting the unanimity of all five judges on the bench, writes that he circulated a draft judgment to all the other judges as the presiding judge of the bench. “The written approval of all the four judges was received by me. The acknowledgements make for very interesting reading and perhaps settle all doubts and questions raised about the authorship of the judgment,” he adds.

After delivering the judgment on November 9, 2019, justice Gogoi recollects he took the four other judges – justices Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer for dinner at a five-star hotel. “We ate Chinese food and shared a bottle of wine, the best available there. I picked up the tab, being the eldest,” he said.

“This is how the most protracted and fiercely contested case in Indian judicial history came to an end. I was least worried about the possible ramifications that the court’s verdict would have, if any on India’s political, religious or social canvas. To me, the Ayodhya case was a challenge inherited by me from my predecessors, a challenge I chose not to avoid or shirk but to face head-on and complete within a time frame,” records the book.

The judges’ press conference of January 2018:

When the PIL relating to suspicious death of judge BH Loya, who was trying the Sohrabuddinn Sheikh alleged encounter killing case, was marked by the then CJI Dipal Misra to justice Arun Mishra, judge number 10 in seniority at the time, justice Gogoi recalls, “a volcanic eruption took place”.

He received a call from justice Madan B Lokur and it was decided that the four senior most judges (justices J Chelameswar, Lokur, Gogoi, Kurian Joseph) will meet the Chief Justice with a request to withdraw the case from justice Mishra’s bench on January 12, 2018. Justice Misra, however, did not entertain their request. “We thereafter went to justice Chelameswar’s chamber and he said that we should address the press on the issue. This was on the spur of the moment. We all agreed,” the book says.

Justice Gogoi says that he had however not expected cameras and OB vans when he agreed to meet the press but understood this as meeting “a few journalists”. “I did not expect this... not that I wanted to make a retreat; I had committed to addressing the press and I believe till today that given the circumstances it was the right thing to do though very unusual. We strongly felt that things were not right in the Supreme Court and we were proved correct by a series of remedial steps taken by Justice Misra himself. Thereafter, he became careful and conscious while exercising the power of allocation of cases,” he wrote.

No time to hear Article 370 and Kashmir-related habeas corpus cases:

Justice Gogoi recounts that he passed initial orders in three habeas corpus cases filed by Sitaram Yechury and Md Aleem Syed, and the one filed by the daughter of Mehbooba Mufti within a month of abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. He heard these cases until September 30 when he remarked that he did not have time to hear the Kashmir cases.

“I realised that it was not feasible for me to keep entertaining and hearing the Kashmir matter as I was in the midst of the Ayodhya hearing. Therefore, by an administrative order on September 30, I assigned all the Kashmir cases to the bench of the senior most judge available,” Gogoi said.

“My statement in court on September 30 that I did not have time to hear the Kashmir cases was correct. I was in the midst of the Ayodhya hearing. What would have been the credibility of the Supreme Court as an institution if they Ayodhya matter was to remain inconclusive on the date of my retirement? I did make such a statement but as the administrative order extracted in the previous page shows, all the Kashmir matters were assigned to another bench and was listed on the very next day,” it adds.

National Register for Citizens (NRC) in Assam and the vote bank politics:

Justice Gogoi, who belongs to Assam, writes in his book that infiltration of illegal immigrants continued unabated in Assam until early 1970s “because of vote bank politics”. It was in April 2013 when the case first came up before justice Gogoi in a bench where he was the junior judge. After the senior judge retired in March 2014, justice Gogoi started examining the case with justice Rohinton F Nariman.

“This is how I came to deal with the matter until the day of my retirement. The journey from Court number 13 to Court number 1 with justice Nariman by my side, to say the least, was a remarkable experience. What was correct was not spoken and what was spoken was not correct. This was in respect of both the Union and the state of Assam,” he says.

The book underscores that “the bench was convinced that neither the Union nor the state government wanted the NRC exercise completed”.

“One day, a very senior serving bureaucrat of the Government of India came to meet me at my residence. To my utter shock, he indicated that I go slow on the NRC matter. I told him with all the politeness at my command that I did not like interference in my judicial work,” the book reveals, without naming the official concerned.

“There are many others who have criticised the exercise of updation of the NRC. Such criticism has been built on an entirely academic basis, ignoring the decades of struggle and sacrifice of a race to preserve and protect its cultural and linguistic identity. These critics ensconced in comfortable spaces in Lutyens’ Delhi have no connection with ground realities. They ignore the feelings and aspirations of the people of a northeastern state which still reels under a strong wave of anti-national feeling and of separation from the rest of the country...It is such criticism and thinking that generate and nurture sentiment which is contrary to nation’s interests and integrity,” Gogoi wrote.