Jagdish and Vaishali Patel, both in their 30s, their teenage daughter Vihangi and three-year-old son Dharmik froze to death last week, trying to get into the United States (US) illegally from Canada. The family was attempting to get into the US as the temperature plunged to -35 degrees Celsius.

Two years ago, in June 2019, six-year-old Gurupreet Kaur died in 42 degrees Celsius heat in the Arizona desert when her mother left her briefly with others who crossed into the US illegally across the southern border with Mexico. Kaur’s mother was looking for water for her.

The Patels were from Gujarat and had come to Canada on a visitor visa. Kaur and her mother were from Punjab and were a party of five people who human smugglers had dropped off in a remote village near the border. They were also trying to cross over on foot.

More and more Indians are trying to enter the US illegally. Still, they have not received as much attention as those from other Central and South Americas countries, essentially Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, together called the Northern Triangle.

In 2018, the US Custom and Border Patrol stopped more than 9,000 Indians who entered America illegally, almost three times the number of 3,162 in 2017. Their numbers are growing from all available indications. The journey is expensive, especially in the hands of human smugglers, and treacherous.

It’s called the “game” or the “do number” way of entering the US, according to a Punjab farmer who tried the route in 2013.

In an interview, the farmer told me that he made it into the US, crossing over at El Paso in Texas. But his plea for asylum — on fabricated grounds of persecution in India — was denied. He spent nine months in a detention facility and was deported to India in 2014.

The “game”, as it turned out in his case, had been expensive, dangerous and, in the end, futile. But, unlike the Patels and Kaur, he was alive. The Punjab farmer paid ?26.5 lakh to an agent in Patiala and his journey took him first to Dubai and then Moscow, from where he reached El Salvador, where Indians can get a visa on arrival. Others have started their journeys elsewhere in Central and South America, such as Guatemala and Brazil, both of which require Indians to come with visas.

The next step was Ecuador, another country that allows Indians to apply and get visas on arrival. His papers showed that he was in the country to research maize cultivation, which could not have been further from the truth.

The route thus far had been comfortable in comparison to what lay ahead, as human traffickers and smugglers took over — endless waiting, travelling for days in buses and taxis. They first crossed into Guatemala, the staging area, then Mexico, and, finally, the US. And then back to India. Was it worth it?

