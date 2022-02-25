The emperor with no shirt

Russian President Vladimir Putin became the man the world knows now probably while serving in the trenches of the Cold War as a KGB officer. But his enablers, those who looked the other way or got out of his way as he embellished his reputation, must bear their share of the blame for what he has shown himself to be by invading Ukraine: A wannabe Russian czar.

Some European leaders have expressed regret, while accepting moral responsibility, for failing to catch and cure his malady early when he invaded Georgia in 2008. That war was over in five days, but on terms that favoured Russia. Putin was rewarded instead of being punished. Putin next invaded Ukraine in 2014 and snatched Crimea, which got him expelled from G-8 and earned him some sanctions, but very mild ones. At home, however, he was hailed as a hero. Now in 2022, eight years hence, his forces are converging on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv.

Former US President Donald Trump, one of Putin’s enablers, has been ecstatic in his praise of the Russian leader, specially his pre-invasion moves of sending Russian troops as peacekeepers into areas of Ukraine that he recognised as independent republics. “I said, ‘This is genius.’ Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine — of Ukraine — Putin declares it as independent,” Trump said in a TV interview. He went on to call it a “pretty savvy” move.

Trump has long nursed a childlike fascination for the Russian president, much like a certain section of American Right-wing conservatives. The most striking manifestation of it is their enduring obsession with pictures of a bare-chested Putin. The first picture, which came in 2009, showed Putin on a horse. The second was part of a series of pictures of him on vacation in the Siberian mountains in 2014. Conservative media in the US — as well as some in the middle and on the Left — and commentators were smitten. Comparisons were drawn inevitably with President Barack Obama, essentially to put him down. That got to him eventually, enough for him to take a public swipe at it.

Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham, top hosts of the conservative Fox News, openly sided with Putin in the hours after he invaded Ukraine. Ingraham called Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s appeal to Putin for peace “pathetic” and allowed Trump, in an interview, to blame the invasion on US President Joe Biden. Carlson slammed Ukraine as a “client State” of the US state department.

President Putin has admirers, supporters and enablers around the world. Some are client States and entities and they don’t have a choice. The others have a choice but some among them choose to support him for their own ideological and political compulsions and they are not coy about it, like Trump. And, there are those who fully comprehend the near- and far-reaching repercussions of President Putin’s actions and are privately appalled as a result, but they choose to either look away or keep quiet in their pursuit of strategic self-interest.

