The gap between norms and actions in Tajinder Bagga arrest

The drama that unfolded after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga’s arrest by Punjab Police on Friday has ignited a debate on the jurisdiction of state police forces, the norms governing inter-state arrests, the steps that are required to be taken post arrest, and the political context in which it operates. But most fundamentally, it has established a troubling precedent and highlighted the urgent need for police reforms.

The power to arrest is among the most vital powers of the police to achieve the objective of preventing or investigating a crime.

The power to arrest is among the most vital powers of the police to achieve the objective of preventing or investigating a crime.

The drama that unfolded after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga’s arrest by Punjab Police on Friday has ignited a debate on the jurisdiction of state police forces, the norms governing inter-state arrests, the steps that are required to be taken post arrest, and the political context in which it operates. But most fundamentally, it has established a troubling precedent and highlighted the urgent need for police reforms.

The architecture of police jurisdictions

Legally, no arrest should be made without a reasonable ground after carrying out an inquiry and ascertaining the genuineness and bonafides of a complaint and a reasonable belief both as to the person’s complicity and the need to arrest.

The genuineness of Punjab Police’s investigation will be determined at the trial stage. Still, even though police is a state subject, officers from a different state are allowed to arrest a person in another state.

Section 41 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) empowers police officers to arrest a person without any order or a warrant from a magistrate, while Section 48 allows officers to “pursue” a suspect anywhere in India.

Senior police officers say the power of arrest can be exercised, both in the state and outside.

State police forces’ frequently make arrests in other states – as recently seen in the case of Jignesh Mevani, arrested by Assam Police last month from Gujarat for an offensive tweet on Prime Minister Narendra Modi; environmental activist Disha Ravi, whom Delhi Police arrested from Bengaluru in February last year; and Sandeep Kumar, a Jawaharlal Nehru University, who along with his Muslim wife, Nisha, was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police from Delhi in 2018 on the allegations that the marriage took place against the wishes of family.

Usually, the visiting police teams either inform the concerned state’s officers about such operations or take their assistance. However, where police officers feel the case is politically sensitive and sharing information with their counterparts may lead to information leak, they go ahead with arrests without any communication.

The politics of Bagga’s arrest

Bagga’s arrest, now an outright political battle, comes in the backdrop of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which controls Punjab police, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which controls Haryana police and Delhi Police (through union ministry of home affairs), being at loggerheads over multiple issues in recent years, including the control of police. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections has intensified the competition.

Having recently won the Punjab assembly elections, Kejriwal, for the first time, commands a police force. Punjab Police have recently registered a few cases to probe comments against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Other than Bagga, one such case has been registered against former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas.

Section 79 of CrPC says when a competent court issues a warrant against a suspect for execution beyond state’s jurisdiction, the police officer should inform the local police station in-charge where the arrest has to be made. However, this provision doesn’t apply in letter since the Punjab Police arrested Bagga without a warrant.

Punjab Police has maintained that Bagga was served five summons to join the probe for making death threats to Kejriwal before it was decided to arrest him, while Delhi Police said it was not informed and the BJP leader was kidnapped. The political context of Haryana Police coming to Bagga’s rescue and Delhi Police’s aid by stopping Punjab team in Kurukshetra is clear, but retired senior officers suggest the incident will “set a bad precedent” because of the gap between what should have happened by norms and laws, and what happened on the ground.

The norms of arrests beyond borders

In the case of Sandeep Kumar, the Delhi high court formed a committee under retired Justice SP Garg and former IPS Kanwaljeet Deol, following which detailed guidelines on inter-state arrests were issued in 2019. The committee had found that UP police didn’t follow the procedure while arresting Kumar.

The guidelines on procedures to be followed according to CrPC stated that the police officer must seek prior permission of superior officers in writing or on the phone to go out of state/UT to carry out an investigation. In a case when the police officer decides to arrest, he must set out the facts and record reasons in writing.

It said the officer must get arrest warrants under Section 78 and 79 CrPC except, in emergent cases when the time taken is likely to result in the escape of the accused or disappearance of incriminating evidence, or the procurement of an arrest/search warrant would defeat the purpose. He must also make a comprehensive departure entry in the daily diary of his police station.

“Before visiting the other State, the police officer must endeavour to establish contact with the local police station in whose jurisdiction he is to conduct the investigation. He must carry with him the translated copies of the Complaint/FIR and other documents in the language of the State which he intends to visit,” the guidelines say.

After reaching the destination, he should inform the concerned police station of the purpose of his visit. “The concerned SHO should provide all legal assistance to him. Entry to this effect must be made at the said (local) police station”.

It said the arrested person must be allowed to consult his lawyer before he is taken out of the state, and while returning, the police officer must visit the local police station and cause an entry made in the daily diary, specifying the name and address of the person or persons being taken out of the State and articles if any, recovered.

Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa said that the state has the power to arrest an accused from anywhere in the country. “While visiting interstate, they must carry case diaries of the case showing the departure and also statutory permissions from the senior officials to arrest an accused. They must inform the local police station in whose jurisdiction they want to conduct investigation and arrest the accused. Assistance and cooperation of the local police is pre-eminent in these cases. Independent witnesses should be involved in the arrest made, if any. The arrested person must be given an opportunity to consult his lawyer. If the travel time is more than 24 hours, the accused should be produced before a nearest magistrate for transit remand. The magistrates while granting transit remand must apply their mind to the facts of the case and the need of arrest under section 41 CRPC in different state. The grounds of arrest must be communicated to the accused. On the return to the state requisite entries must be made in the daily diary.”

And what Punjab Police did

Former Delhi police commissioner Neeraj Kumar said, “The procedure is very simple and clear – inform the local police. This principle has always been followed by all police departments as it solves a lot of legal problems”.

Sharing his experience on why it is important to share the information on arrest operation with local police even if they are unwilling or unable to cooperate, Kumar said, “In the December 2012 gang rape case, when our team went to arrest one of the accused – Mukesh Singh in Karoli, Rajasthan, it was midnight and local police informed us they won’t be able to provide manpower before next morning. Considering the sensitivity of the case and the fact that Mukesh could have slipped away, we decided not to wait. We made a daily diary entry about informing the local police and arrested Singh”.

Neeraj Kumar said informing the local police makes an operation bulletproof, discarding any possibility for the family to level abduction charges, a grave mistake made by Punjab police in Bagga’s arrest. “It defies every procedure and every rule of propriety. What Punjab police did is indefensible,” he said.

The norms post-arrest

The Delhi high court guidelines also say that police officers should make an endeavour to obtain transit remand after producing the arrestee before the nearest magistrate unless exigencies of the situation warrant otherwise and the person can be produced before the Magistrate having jurisdiction of the case without infringing the mandate of Sections 56 and 57 of CrPC within 24 hours”.

Section 56 (which corresponds to clause (2) of Article 22 of the Constitution), provides that the person arrested shall not be kept in the custody of a police officer for a longer period than is reasonable and that in any event such period shall not exceed 24 hours exclusive of the time necessary for the journey from the place of arrest to the magistrate’s court.

On arrival, the guidelines add, at his police station, the police officer must make an arrival entry in the record and indicate the investigation carried out by him, the person arrested.

Another retired IPS officer, who didn’t want to be named, said, “Most states normally keep the local police and visiting states’ senior officers in loop. Only cases where a team feels information could be leaked, the arrest is made without local police’s assistance and knowledge. In these cases, where suspect are usually involved in heinous crimes such as rapes, murder, or terrorism, drugs conspiracy etc, there is an automatic understanding between state police forces’ that they would inform each other post arrest,” this officer said.

A troubling precedent

Officials say the arrest of Bagga and subsequent blockade of Punjab police in Kurukshetra will have long-term repercussions on the police. While Opposition parties allege that BJP-led government at the Centre is using federal agencies and police forces under its control to target Opposition leaders, the BJP alleges that state governments run by other parties are misusing institutions under their power.

The tit-for-tat approach has the potential of hindering investigation in sensitive terrorism-related cases, narco cases or other heinous crimes, if a state police force refuses to cooperate or blocks the guests, as has already been seen in 2019, when a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was stopped for arresting former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar. CBI, which cannot operate in a state without the general consent of the respective government, may face issues unless it has court-referred cases.

Former Union home minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said that the state police serving their political masters would lead to the destruction of federalism. “This was bound to happen someday. Punjab, Delhi and Haryana police confrontation is an example of what lies in store in the future. Police serving their respective political masters will lead to the ultimate breakdown of federalism that is already in peril,” Chidambaram tweeted.

He further said, “The autonomy of each state police force must stop at the border of another state and the police of the first state must take the consent of the other state. Otherwise, federalism will be dead and buried.”

The views expressed are personal